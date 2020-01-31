Asset Management IT Solution Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2026

In 2029, the Asset Management IT Solution market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Asset Management IT Solution market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Asset Management IT Solution market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Asset Management IT Solution market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Asset Management IT Solution market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Asset Management IT Solution market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Asset Management IT Solution market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Competitive Dynamics

The report aims to provide strategic insights about the investment management firms deploying IT solutions with the detailed analysis of their requirements pertaining to IT solutions. Some of the key industry players in the asset management IT solution include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, FundCount, SoftTarget Inc., SimCorp Inc, QED Financial System, eFront Financial Solutions, Broadridge Investment Management Solutions, ProTrak International, SunGard Financials and CreditPoint Software.

Key asset managers profiled in the research study along with their IT viewpoints and requirements include Barings Corporate Investors, Geode Capital Management, The Carlyle Group LP, Voya Investment Management, Lazard Asset Management, Bridgewater Associates and Hartford Investment Management. Co among others.

U.S. Asset Management IT Solution Market Segmentation:

U.S. Asset Management IT Solution Market, by Component

Application Portfolio Management Compliance Risk Management Client Statements & Reporting Trade Order Management Workflow Automation Benchmarking Cash Flow & Accounting

Service Enterprise Data Management Data Integration Reporting Solutions & Services Operation Support & Monitoring Application Development and Maintenance Resource Management



U.S. Asset Management IT Solution Market, by Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud-based

Hybrid

U.S. Asset Management IT Solution Market, by Geography

Northeast

Midwest

West

South

Research Methodology of Asset Management IT Solution Market Report

The global Asset Management IT Solution market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Asset Management IT Solution market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Asset Management IT Solution market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.