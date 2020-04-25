Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Industry Chain Analysis, Development Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2025

Mitochondrial DNA Testing Emerges as the Next Path-breaking Development for Advanced Embryonic Vitality

Growing instances of infertility amongst both the sexes on the back of multiple factors such as stress, poor work life balance, lifestyle, growing demographics of working women, delayed family planning, as well as excessive caffeine consumption are some of the factors hampering natural conception. Additionally, alcohol and drug abuse have also been identified as other associated factors inhibiting natural conception.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/930

However, with technological advances, infertility is rightfully taken care with artificial methods such as in vitro techniques. This growing reliance on artificial reproductive methods are likely to keep growth flourishing in assisted reproductive technology (ART) market. Adroit Market Research (AMR) is taking a closer look into the global ART market in its recent report addition, ‘Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Trends, Forecast 2018-25’ added to its fast expanding online data archive.

Infertility is not just limited to inability in conception. Miscarriage is also attributed to infertility. Growing population of older women attempting first child birth is a widespread scenario and is leading to high prevalence of infertility, suggest several studies. According to a recent report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over 10% of American women between the fertility age of 15-44 years complain of failed conception or miscarriage. The same has been acknowledged by WHO surveys. The condition is widespread beyond developed economies realm, and is equally prevalent across mid and low income countries. Besides strides in medicine and endocrinology, assisted reproductive technology (ART) is a budding sector.

Besides advanced methodologies in assisted reproductive technology (ART), growing patient mindfulness more emphatically across emerging economies is likely to further fortify growth trends in global assisted reproductive technology (ART) market. On the flip side however, high pricing brackets has been identified as a major growth deterrent in assisted reproductive technology (ART) market. Additionally, social and cultural taboos are also expected to deter onward growth potential of global assisted reproductive technology (ART) market further, through the forecast tenure.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/assisted-reproductive-technology-art-market

Mitochondrial DNA quality is directly proportional blastocysts which together leverage successful implantation. However, several implants do not become successful and the tests to identify failing factors are quite limited. Under these circumstances, Mitochondrial DNA has emerged as the next best evaluation technique for embryonic vitality. This recent development is expected to bode well with relentless growth spike in global assisted reproductive technology market.

One of the most promising facets of assisted reproductive technology is embryo freezing and cryopreservation. Embryo transfer is a highly important procedure of IVF cycle which are taken care of by multilayered procedures. Frozen embryo transfer is one of the most preferred methods to induce improved assisted pregnancy. Advances in embryo culture aided by chemical based culture media have propelled success ratios. Non-invasive ways of embryo selection have contributed towards hassle free embryo transfer and improved efficiency. These advances are likely to accelerate adoption and concomitant growth in global assisted reproductive technology market.

The report is a comprehensive rundown on essential growth promoting factors that are fuelling onward growth trend in global assisted reproductive technology (ART) market. The report opens up with a crisp market definition followed by an overview section and dynamic segmentation to equip readers with thorough understanding on market growth proponents. By segmentation the global assisted reproductive technology market is classified into IVF, AI-IUI, FER amongst others. IVF is further diversified into ICSI and IVF. Further in its trailing sections, the report also lends tangible understanding on competition spectrum, highlighting industry forerunners, complete with their winning business strategies.

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research approach

2.2. Scope, definition, and assumptions

2.3. Data sources

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Key trends

3.2.1. Market drivers

3.2.2. Market restraints

3.2.3. Market opportunities

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces analysis

3.5. PESTEL analysis

3.6. Vendor landscape analysis, 2017

Chapter 4. Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Overview, By Type

4.1. Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market share, by type, 2017 & 2025

4.2. Technology Used

4.2.1. Market size and projections, 2015-2025

4.3. Enterprise Type

4.3.1. Market size and projections, 2015-2025

4.4. Others

Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/930

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: [email protected]