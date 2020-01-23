Astonishing Growth: Petroleum Asphalt Market 2020 Precise Outlook: ExxonMobil, Marathon Oil, CNPC, Cnooc etc

Petroleum Asphalt Market with key Business Factors and Insights

The Global Petroleum Asphalt market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major manufacturers like

ExxonMobil, Marathon Oil, CNPC, Cnooc, Pasargad Oil, Sinopec, Total, CRH, ConocoPhillips, Petrobras, Tipco, Pemex, Valero, Repsol, IOCL, SK, Rosneft, Suncor Energy, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Axeon, Nynas, Husky Energy, LOTOS, Shell, HPCL, Koç Holding, etc among others.

Scope of the Report:



The global Petroleum Asphalt market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 73760 million by 2025, from USD 57530 million in 2019.

By Type, Petroleum Asphalt market has been segmented into Paving Petroleum Asphalt, Industrial Petroleum Asphalt, etc.

By Application, Petroleum Asphalt has been segmented into Paving, Roofing, Other, etc.

Regional Analysis For Petroleum Asphalt Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The following years are used in this study to estimate the size of the Petroleum Asphalt market:

Historic year: 2014-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2025

The major factors defined in this report are:

