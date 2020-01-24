MARKET REPORT
At 36.0% CAGR, Oral Care Market Size is Set to Register US$ 254.7 Billion by 2025 | International Key Vendors – 3M, J&J, GSK, Colgate-Palmolive Company
BusinessIndustryReports has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Oral Care Market” Research Report 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of the Oral Care with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the Oral Care on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.
Global Oral Care Market Overview:
The Global Oral Care Market is Valued at 16 Billion in 2016 US$ and will reach 254.7 Billion US$ by the end of 2025, also market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025.
According to the market research report, rapid growth in the incidences of dental caries coupled with rising awareness among people regarding oral hygiene increasing geriatric population are key driving factors of the market. Additionally, introduction of innovative products such as electronically powered toothbrushes, light optic teeth whiteners and nanotech toothbrushes is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, side effects of dental care products are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.
As per the Global Burden of Diseases study in 2016, the oral diseases affect half of the world’s population which is approximately 3.58 billion people with dental carries in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed. Also, it is estimated that globally, 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth in 2016, of which 486 million children suffer from carries of primary teeth. Also, adoption of oral care products such as dentures is also growing due to rising geriatric population globally and increasing interest of people for cosmetic whitening products. Thus, with the growing incidences of dental caries driving the market growth.
The Global Oral Care Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channels and Region. Based on the Product Type, the Global Oral Care Market is divided into Toothpaste, Toothbrushes, Manual Toothbrushes, Electronic Toothbrushes, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories and others. On the basis of Distribution Channels, the Global Oral Care Market is sub-segmented into Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution, Dental Dispensaries and others.
In terms of the geographic analysis, North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share. The Oral Care Market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the large population, rising incidence of dental caries, increasing awareness of dental hygiene, and rising disposable incomes in emerging countries are driving the growth of the market in this region.
Current Business News:
Johnson & Johnson (May 10, 2019) – New Study Finds Chronic Kidney Disease Remains Largely Undiagnosed in Nearly Half of Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease – The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced results of a new, retrospective, observational study showing 49 percent of patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and lab-confirmed chronic kidney disease (CKD) did not have a CKD diagnosis from their doctor in a claims database. The 123,000-patient study, titled Prevalence and Factors Associated with Undiagnosed Chronic Kidney Disease in Diabetes Mellitus, was presented this week at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) 2019 Spring Clinical Meetings in Boston, Mass.
CKD is a progressive condition that occurs when damaged kidneys cannot properly filter blood, often leading to kidney failure or even death. This worldwide health crisis affects 10 percent of the world population and is the fifth fastest-growing cause of death around the world. Type 2 diabetes is the leading cause of CKD and there have been no new medicines to treat or prevent CKD in more than 17 years.
Top Leading Key Manufacturers in Global Oral Care Market: Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Unilever PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson, GC Corporation, Dr. Fresh, 3M Company, Lion Corporation, Church & Dwight Co., Sunstar Suisse S.A. and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Oral Care Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Unilever PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson, GC Corporation, Dr. Fresh, 3M Company, Lion Corporation, Church & Dwight Co., Sunstar Suisse S.A. are some of the key vendors of Oral Care across the world. These players across Oral Care Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.
Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Oral Care in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America
Major Points in Table of Contents:
Global Oral Care Market Report 2019
1 Global Oral Care Market Definition and Scope
1.1 Research Objective
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Scope of The Study
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Research Assumption
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
3.2. Key Trends
Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content
High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2019 – 2028
Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint
TMR (TMR) analyzes the High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
Queries addressed in the High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials market report:
- What opportunities are present for the High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials market players to enhance their business footprint?
- What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials ?
- Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?
- For what purposes, is High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials being utilized?
- How many units of High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials is estimated to be sold in 2019?
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.
Key findings of the High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials market study:
- Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials market player.
- Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.
- Historical and future progress of the global High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials market.
- Year-on-year growth of the global High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials market in terms of value and volume.
The High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Packing Materials report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.
- Technical Fluid Market Growth Statistics to Make Multi-Billion Dollar Market during 2020-2023 | Exxon Mobil, Arkema, Multitherm, BIZOL Germany, VOLTRONIC, NISOTEC, Dynalene - January 24, 2020
- Emerging Evolution in Synthetic Wax Emulsion Market: Trends and Top Key Companies (BASF, Lubrizol, Sasol, Nippon Seiro, Repsol, Altana, Michelman, Exxon Mobil) | Forecast to 2023 - January 24, 2020
- New Study Focusing on Silage Tube Market Growth by Emerging Trends Analysis and Top Key Players (Hellagro SA, Georgia Twine, Proag Products, Anqiu Wode, Tytan) | Forecasts 2020-2023 - January 24, 2020
Global Cytokines Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope
Cytokines Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Cytokines Market.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Cytokines Market.
List of key players profiled in the report:
AbbVie
Johnson & Johnson
Novartis
Roche
Pfizer
Sanofi
Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Biocon
GlaxoSmithKline
Biotechne
On the basis of Application of Cytokines Market can be split into:
Cancer and Malignancy
Asthma / Airway Inflammation
Arthritis
On the basis of Application of Cytokines Market can be split into:
TNF
IL
IFN
EGF
The report analyses the Cytokines Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Cytokines Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Cytokines market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Cytokines market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Cytokines Market Report
Cytokines Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Cytokines Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Cytokines Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Cytokines Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
Global Die Casting Machine Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography
Die Casting Machine Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Die Casting Machine Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. Global Die Casting Machine Market Report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
In this report, the global Die Casting Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2024.
The major players profiled in this report include:
Buhler
Toshiba Machine
UBE Machinery
Toyo Machinery & Metal
Zitai Machines
L.K. Group
Yizumi Group
Guannan Die Casting Machine
Suzhou Sanji
Frech
Wuxi Xinjiasheng
Huachen
Ningbo Dongfang
The report firstly introduced the Die Casting Machine basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
On the basis of product, this Die Casting Machine market report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine
Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Die Casting Machine for each application, including-
Automobile Industry
Instruments
3C Industry
Then it analyzed the world’s main region Die Casting Machine market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and Die Casting Machine industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares.
- Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.
- Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region
- Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2024.
- Market share of top key players
- Current trends and recent Developments
Reasons to Purchase Die Casting Machine Market Research Report
- Develop competitive strategy based on competitive landscape
- Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Die Casting Machine market categories
- Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
- Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
- Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Die Casting Machine market data
- Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance
