At 36.0% CAGR, Oral Care Market Size is Set to Register US$ 254.7 Billion by 2025 | International Key Vendors – 3M, J&J, GSK, Colgate-Palmolive Company

BusinessIndustryReports has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Oral Care Market” Research Report 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of the Oral Care with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the Oral Care on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

Global Oral Care Market Overview:

The Global Oral Care Market is Valued at 16 Billion in 2016 US$ and will reach 254.7 Billion US$ by the end of 2025, also market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

According to the market research report, rapid growth in the incidences of dental caries coupled with rising awareness among people regarding oral hygiene increasing geriatric population are key driving factors of the market. Additionally, introduction of innovative products such as electronically powered toothbrushes, light optic teeth whiteners and nanotech toothbrushes is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, side effects of dental care products are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/103945 .

As per the Global Burden of Diseases study in 2016, the oral diseases affect half of the world’s population which is approximately 3.58 billion people with dental carries in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed. Also, it is estimated that globally, 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth in 2016, of which 486 million children suffer from carries of primary teeth. Also, adoption of oral care products such as dentures is also growing due to rising geriatric population globally and increasing interest of people for cosmetic whitening products. Thus, with the growing incidences of dental caries driving the market growth.

The Global Oral Care Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channels and Region. Based on the Product Type, the Global Oral Care Market is divided into Toothpaste, Toothbrushes, Manual Toothbrushes, Electronic Toothbrushes, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories and others. On the basis of Distribution Channels, the Global Oral Care Market is sub-segmented into Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution, Dental Dispensaries and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share. The Oral Care Market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the large population, rising incidence of dental caries, increasing awareness of dental hygiene, and rising disposable incomes in emerging countries are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Current Business News:

Johnson & Johnson (May 10, 2019) – New Study Finds Chronic Kidney Disease Remains Largely Undiagnosed in Nearly Half of Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease – The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced results of a new, retrospective, observational study showing 49 percent of patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and lab-confirmed chronic kidney disease (CKD) did not have a CKD diagnosis from their doctor in a claims database. The 123,000-patient study, titled Prevalence and Factors Associated with Undiagnosed Chronic Kidney Disease in Diabetes Mellitus, was presented this week at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) 2019 Spring Clinical Meetings in Boston, Mass.

CKD is a progressive condition that occurs when damaged kidneys cannot properly filter blood, often leading to kidney failure or even death. This worldwide health crisis affects 10 percent of the world population and is the fifth fastest-growing cause of death around the world. Type 2 diabetes is the leading cause of CKD and there have been no new medicines to treat or prevent CKD in more than 17 years.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers in Global Oral Care Market: Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Unilever PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson, GC Corporation, Dr. Fresh, 3M Company, Lion Corporation, Church & Dwight Co., Sunstar Suisse S.A. and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Oral Care Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Unilever PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson, GC Corporation, Dr. Fresh, 3M Company, Lion Corporation, Church & Dwight Co., Sunstar Suisse S.A. are some of the key vendors of Oral Care across the world. These players across Oral Care Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Oral Care in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Purchase this report online with 200 Pages, List of Tables & Figures and in-depth Table of Contents on “Global Oral Care Market Report 2019” @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/buy-now/103945/single .

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Oral Care Market Report 2019

1 Global Oral Care Market Definition and Scope

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope of The Study

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Research Assumption

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

………………. Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content

About us

BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.

Media Contact

Business Industry Reports

Pune – India

[email protected]

+19376349940