At US$ 10 Billion Reached Clinical Chemistry Market With 5.1% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

1 hour ago

Press Release

Point of care testing volume has evolved and increased over the years. The growth is immensely driven by changes in healthcare, which are focused on providing more affordable care. The technologies for point of care testing have undoubtedly evolved and been refined for delivering easy-to-use clinical chemistry testing devices with improvements in analytical performance.

For instance, Dipstick is a point of care testing technology that is being frequently used and has stood the test of time. It can detect a single analyte or upto 10 analytes and can also be used in conjunction with a very small reading device to reduce potential operator errors.

Countries worldwide are facing a limit in the growth of healthcare budgets and in some cases reduced healthcare expenditures. To compensate for these limitations, countries are focused on reducing relatively expensive care in tertiary and secondary hospitals.

Point of care testing allows timely detection of infectious diseases, which has further led manufacturers of these devices to improve and enhance their product portfolio. The benefits of using point of care testing clinical chemistry devices have led to the growth in demand for these devices, which is expected to boost market growth for clinical chemistry.

Factors Impacting Revenue Growth of Clinical Chemistry Market

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as obesity and cardiovascular diseases, has immensely contributed to the growth of the clinical chemistry market. The increase in laboratory automation is also expected to be one of the most important factors leading to the growth of the clinical chemistry market.

According to a report published by the World Health Organization, lifestyle-related diseases kill approximately 41 million people annually, which is equivalent to around 71% of the mortality rate, globally.

According to research conducted by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global clinical chemistry market is expected to account for more than US$ 10 Billion in terms of value by the end of 2026. The clinical chemistry market report further projects significant growth potential, with an average Y-O-Y growth rate pegged at 5.1% through 2026.

Automation in Clinical Chemistry Laboratory Testing

Successive generations of stand-alone clinical chemistry analyzers led to an increase in the analytical speed, offered capabilities for testing higher volumes of patient specimens, and generated large assay menus.

The development of various integrated clinical chemistry systems have immensely improved the efficacy of analytical phase of clinical chemistry laboratory testing and led to further automation being used for pre-analytical procedures such as sample sorting, centrifugation, identification, and post-analytical procedures like specimen archiving and storage.

A few examples for automation of the clinical chemistry analyzers include Abbott TDx, an automated batch FPIA analyzer which was replaced by the IMx, because it could perform many immunoassay tests in a single analytical run.

Both these clinical chemistry systems retired, and batch immunoassay got replaced by random access immunoassay such as Abbott AxSYM and further led to the development of systems like Siemens Vista and Abbott Architect.

Segmentation of the Clinical Chemistry Market

PMR has segmented the global clinical chemistry market by product type and end user. By product type, the clinical chemistry market is segmented into clinical chemistry analyzers, POC test kits, and clinical chemistry analyzer kits and reagents.

Clinical chemistry analyzers are further sub-segmented into semi-automated clinical chemistry analyzers and automated clinical chemistry analyzers. By POC test kit, the clinical chemistry market is sub-segmented into test strips, cassettes, and dipsticks.

The end user segment for clinical chemistry is segmented into hospitals, pathology laboratories, maternity centers, outpatient centers, and clinics. In terms of revenue, the automated clinical chemistry analyzers segment in the clinical chemistry market is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period, owing to the constant technological advancements been made and reduced risk of errors in the results.

Key Players in the Global Clinical Chemistry Market

Company Profiles

  • Danaher corporation
  • Abbott
  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Siemens AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • bioMérieux SA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • Mindray Medical International Limited
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Others.
At US$ 300 Mn Reached Cutaneous Mastocytosis Market With Double In% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

1 min ago

May 4, 2020

Press Release

According to the latest research study by Persistence Market Research, the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market value is projected to exceed US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also projects significant growth potential for the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market throughout the forecast period, 2018-2026.

The global diagnosis rate as well as the treatment-seeking rate of cutaneous mastocytosis is increasing rapidly, which is cited as a major factor driving the growth of the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market over the forecast period.

Increasing Awareness about Disease Symptoms Driving Demand Growth

Various organizations are making an extended effort to spread awareness about rare diseases such as cutaneous mastocytosis. The families of patients are trying to spread information through various social platforms, and support groups. Numerous advocacy groups are educating the general population about cutaneous mastocytosisand its treatment options.

Many controlled studies are being carried out to evaluate the actual epidemiology of the disease in different parts of the world. After the WHO updated the classification, diagnosis, and treatment approach in 2016, various countries implemented the same guidelines to improve uniformity in the diagnostic and treatment approach.

Evaluation of Novel Drug Molecules Trending among Key Companies

Several pharmaceutical manufacturers are planning to evaluate effectivity of different molecules for the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis. A few manufacturers are already evaluating drug molecules for the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis, and a few are seeking approvals from regulatory bodies for commencing clinical trials.

In November 2018, GT Biopharma received FDA clearance for the human phase study of First-in-Class Tri-Specific Killer Engager (TriKE), GTB-3550, for the treatment of mastocytosis. Similarly, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical phase company, is developing the drug JBT-101 for cutaneous mastocytosis treatment. That apart, various studies are being carried out by different companies for the evaluation of the effectivity of Masitinib (approved for Systemic Mastocytosis) for the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis.

The company has segmented the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market based on drug class, route of administration, indication, distribution channel, and region.

  • In terms of revenue, the antihistamines segment by drug class in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be the dominant segment over the forecast period.
  • By route of administration, the oral segment in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period.
  • By indication, the maculopapular cutaneous mastocytosis segment in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period.
  • By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market.
  • By region, the North America cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is among the most lucrative region in the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market.

Augmenting R&D Investments & Favorable Reimbursement Scenario Fueling Market Growth

Increasing spending on the management of rare diseases by manufacturer as well as patients is expected to fuel the growth of the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market. Growing research and increasing R&D funding are expected to result in increased treatment options for cutaneous mastocytosis in the coming years, driving the growth of the cutaneous mastocytosis market. In 2016, 41.0% of new drugs approved by the FDA were orphan drugs that treat rare diseases.

The seven-year market exclusivity, waive on millions of dollars in fees, as well as drug development expenses further encourages manufacturers to invest highly in rare diseases treatment market, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market.

A favourable reimbursement scenario for rare disease treatment is further expected to enhance revenue generation in cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market. The patient pool affected by cutaneous mastocytosis is children up to the age of 14 years – over 65% to 70% of total cases.

In countries such as the United Kingdom, there is close to 100% reimbursement in most of cases for patients below 2 years of age, in cases of rare diseases such as cutaneous mastocytosis. The National Health Service (NHS) of the U.K. is undergoing substantial reforms for further improvements.

Company Profiles:

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Sanofi
  • EPI Health, LLC.
  • kaleo, Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Novartis AG
  • Mallinckrodt
  • Bayer AG
  • Johnson & Johnson
At US$ 1,665.4 Mn Reached Interventional Pulmonology Market With 4.6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

2 mins ago

May 4, 2020

Press Release

The rise in number of COPD and asthma cases, globally, strongly backed by increase in disposable income, growing awareness regarding the treatment and management of asthma and COPD, increasing prevalence of lung cancer, and increase in life expectancy are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the interventional pulmonology market.

According to the latest research by PMR, the global interventional pulmonology market is expected to account for US$ 1,665.4 Mn by the end of 2026. The interventional pulmonology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% through the forecast period 2018-2026.

There was a drop in the number of bronchoscopy tests from 1990 to 2005. However, according to many studies, this trend reversed after 2005. It has also been observed that, there has been a rise in reimbursements for interventional pulmonology procedures such as transbronchial needle aspiration, whose outpatient hospital payment from Medicare in 2017 increased by US$ 800 per patient over 2012. Such factors are driving the growth of the interventional pulmonology market.

Manufacturers in Interventional Pulmonology Market Strategizing on New Product Launches

Advanced bronchoscopy procedures such as electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy are used for enhancing standard bronchoscopy with the use of a 3D roadmap of the lungs along with real-time data. TEelectromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy is expected to secure higher reimbursements, which will drive the growth of the interventional pulmonology market.

The need for faster recovery and reduced pain during procedures and surgeries for respiratory disorders has strengthened the interventional pulmonology market. Companies such as Olympus are constantly launching new products in the interventional pulmonology market. Furthermore, companies are striving hard to develop and achieve regulatory approvals for new procedures and interventions. For instance, Olympus’ Spiration Valve was recently approved for emphysema by the FDA.

Advanced bronchoscopes have built upon the strengths of original bronchoscopes by increasing device versatility and ease of use in complex cases, which is driving the growth of the interventional pulmonology market. The use of advanced inert materials such as silicon coating is another trend. Manufacturers of interventional pulmonology products are also adding antimicrobial coatings to resist microbial film formation on bronchoscopes.

Manufacturers of interventional pulmonology products are developing insertion tubes that can be rotated by a large degree so as to minimize operator fatigue. Miniaturization is another trend, and many vendors have developed ultra-slim designs for observation of thin bronchi.

Advanced interventional pulmonology products allow vendors to upsell and tap the ever-growing intervetional pulmonology market, especially in developed regions. Collaborations with hospitals and retailers is another marketing strategy that is being adopted by key players in the interventional pulmonology market.

North America & Western Europe to Collectively Hold over 60% Value Share through 2026

North America and Europe interventional pulmonology markets, combined, are expected to have a share of over 60% of the global interventional pulmonology market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the high adoption of minimally invasive procedures and advancements in technology. The increasing ageing population and increasing healthcare spending in the Asia Pacific region are expected to drive the growth of the interventional pulmonology in this region.

Based on product type, the interventional pulmonology market has been segmented into bronchoscopes, respiratory endotherapy devices, ENB systems, pleuroscopes, airway stents, bronchial thermoplasty systems, pleural catheters, and endobronchial valves. The bronchoscopes segment is expected to hold a prominent market share in the global interventional pulmonology market.

  • Based on indication, the interventional pulmonology market has been segmented into asthma, COPD, lung cancer, foreign body extraction, tracheal and bronchial stenosis, and others. In terms of revenue, the lung cancer segment dominated the global interventional pulmonology market in 2017.
  • Based on end user, the interventional pulmonology market is segmented into hospitals, pulmonology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers. The hospitals segment had the maximum share in the interventional pulmonology market in 2017, and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

Company Profile

  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Olympus Corporation
  • FUJIFILM Corporation
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Smiths Group plc.
  • Cook Medical
  • Vygon
  • PENTAX Medical
  • Clarus Medical LLC
  • HUGER Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.
  • Richard Wolf Corporation
  • Karl Storz
  • Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd
  • ELLA – CS, s.r.o.
2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts Market – Global Competition Outlook by 2026

3 mins ago

May 4, 2020

Press Release

2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global 2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global 2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global 2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global 2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global 2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global 2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the 2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global 2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global 2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts market. Key companies listed in the report are:

Aptiv (USA)
Gentex (USA)
Lear (USA)
SL Alabama (USA)
ZF TRW Automotive Holdings (USA)
Autoliv (Sweden)
Hyundai Mobis (Korea)
Magneti Marelli (Italy)
Bosch (Germany)
Continental (Germany)
HELLA (Germany)
Leopold Kostal (Germany)
TRW Automotive Electronics & Components (Germany)
Valeo (France)
Magna International (Canada)
China Auto Electronics Group (China)

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India

Segment by Type
Camera Type
Digital camera Type

Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles

Global 2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts Market by Geography:

  • Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
  • Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
  • North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
  • South America (Brazil etc.)
  • The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in 2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts Market Report: 

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of 2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts Market 

  • Definition and forecast parameters
  • Methodology and forecast parameters
  • Data Sources 

Chapter 2: Executive Summary of 2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts Market 

  • Business trends
  • Regional trends
  • Product trends
  • End-use trends 

Chapter 3: 2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts Industry Insights 

  • Industry segmentation
  • Industry landscape
  • Vendor matrix
  • Technological and innovation landscape 

Chapter 4: 2020 Automotive Headlamp Aiming Control Parts Market, By Region 

Chapter 5: Company Profile 

  • Business Overview
  • Financial Data
  • Product Landscape
  • Strategic Outlook
  • SWOT Analysis

And Continue…

