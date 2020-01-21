Connect with us

At US$ 11,618.6 Mn Reached Osteoarthritis Market With 4.8% CAGR Value In The Year of 2025

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a new research report on the osteoarthritis treatment market titled “Osteoarthritis Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025).” An alarming rise in the number of osteoarthritis cases is the result of a growing geriatric population worldwide.

In order to cater to the needs of the rapidly increasing geriatric population as well as the female population – given that osteoarthritis prevails mostly among these groups – the manufacturers of osteoarthritis drugs are focusing on research and development to be able to develop better and reliable drugs.

As this disease is not treatable, the market is an ever growing one. In this run, the leading companies are also collaborating with other big companies in order to use their formulas and production equipment.

For instance, in September 2016, Pfizer Inc. completed the acquisition of Medivation, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medically innovative therapies to treat serious diseases that have limited treatment options.

In this regard, the company also acquired the commercialization and development rights of the late stage small molecules anti-infective business, mainly outside the U.S. from AstraZeneca.

According to the report, the global osteoarthritis treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2025. In 2017, the market was valued at US$ 7,969.7 Mn and is expected to rise to a valuation of US$ 11,618.6 Mn by the end of 2025.

Growing Geriatric Population and Rising Prevalence of Disease to Trigger Adoption

The prevalence of osteoarthritis is increasing across the globe and it is the major cause of disability, especially among the ageing population.

Women are more likely to be affected than men and the prevalence rate progresses with age. Increasing awareness regarding the risk factors associated with osteoarthritis (such as obesity) among the general population due to government action plans to control the disease is expected to boost the growth of the osteoarthritis treatment market.

However, improvement in healthcare policies in various countries such as the U.S. has resulted in enhanced affordability for various diagnostic and treatment services, which in turn has increased the life expectancy of people. Other dynamics such as the availability of alternative medicines are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Others.

Non-availability of Permanent Cure for Osteoarthritis to Restrict Market Growth

Presently, there is no cure of osteoarthritis but the treatment is aimed to manage the symptoms. Aspects such as lack of awareness regarding risk factors and symptoms of osteoarthritis is expected to restrain the growth of the osteoarthritis treatment market.

There is no simple diagnosis available for osteoarthritis. Diagnosis is based on a variable combination of patient-reported symptoms and imaging of the joint. Mostly x-ray is used to diagnose osteoarthritis, but it often does not correlate with other symptoms of osteoarthritis including joint pain.

Traffic Marking Paints Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

Traffic Marking Paints Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Traffic Marking Paints industry growth. Traffic Marking Paints market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Traffic Marking Paints industry.. The Traffic Marking Paints market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.

The global Traffic Marking Paints market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.

The study considers the present scenario of the Traffic Marking Paints market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Traffic Marking Paints market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

The competitive environment in the Traffic Marking Paints market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.

The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Traffic Marking Paints industry.

List of key players profiled in the report:

TATU
Nippon Paint
KICTEC
Zhejiang Brother
3M
Asian Paints PPG
Sherwin-Williams
Swarco AG
DAE HWA PAINT MFG
Hempel
Ennis Flint
Luteng Tuliao
Zhejiang Yuanguang
Rainbow Brand
NOROO Paint & Coatings
Automark

The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type

Thermoplastic Marking Paint
Waterbased Marking Paint
Solvent Based Marking Paint
Two-Component Road Marking Paint
Others

On the basis of Application of Traffic Marking Paints Market can be split into:

Roads & Streets
Parking Lot
Airport
Other

Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.

Traffic Marking Paints Market segmentation by region: 

  • APAC
  • EMEA
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe

The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Traffic Marking Paints industry across the globe.

Key Market Insights:

The report provides the following insights into the Traffic Marking Paints market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

  • Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the Traffic Marking Paints market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
  • Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Traffic Marking Paints market.
  • Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
  • Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
  • Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Traffic Marking Paints market.

Global Frozen Potatoes Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025 by top key players like BOE, Japan Display, CSOT, Tianma, CPT, CEC-Panda, Hannstar and more

The research report on Frozen Potatoes Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Frozen Potatoes Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Frozen Potatoes Market:
LG Display, Innolux, AUO, Samsung Display, Sharp, BOE, Japan Display, CSOT, Tianma, CPT, CEC-Panda, Hannstar and more

Frozen Potatoes Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Frozen Potatoes key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Frozen Potatoes market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Product Type Segmentation:
Chips, Non-chips, etc.

Industry Segmentation:
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Household, Others, etc.

Major Regions play vital role in Frozen Potatoes market are:
North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Frozen Potatoes Market Size
2.2 Frozen Potatoes Growth Trends by Regions
2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Frozen Potatoes Market Size by Manufacturers
3.2 Frozen Potatoes Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Frozen Potatoes Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Frozen Potatoes Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Frozen Potatoes Sales by Product
4.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Revenue by Product
4.3 Frozen Potatoes Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Frozen Potatoes Breakdown Data by End User

Solar Encapsulant Films Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019-2027

The analysis and research team at TMR enables customization of report for any market study. Our experienced research analysts will understand your exact business requirement and provide the most pertinent report for competitive gains. 

Overview 

The market intelligence report from TMR is a valuable tool that enables vendors to identify growth avenues, and strategize for launch of products and services. These findings help businesses pave way in a crowded business landscape, and make way into the future with confidence. 

To provide this, analysts carried out a succinct analysis of demand drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are likely to influence the Solar Encapsulant Films market over the Solar Encapsulant Films forecast period. These market indicators serve valuable for market stakeholders for business planning, scope of expansion, financial modeling, investment proposition, and to understand competitive dynamics in the Solar Encapsulant Films market over the forecast period. 

The market research report on Solar Encapsulant Films also offers valuable insights into key business strategies employed by established players, along with impact of these strategies on future business landscape. 

Market segments and sub-segments

  • Market trends and dynamics
  • Supply and demand
  • Market size
  • Current trends/opportunities/challenges
  • Competitive landscape
  • Technological breakthroughs
  • Value chain and stakeholder analysis

    The regional analysis covers:

    • North America (U.S. and Canada)
    • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
    • Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
    • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
    • Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

    The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

    A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

    Highlights of the report:

    • A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
    • Important changes in market dynamics
    • Market segmentation up to the second or third level
    • Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
    • Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
    • Market shares and strategies of key players
    • Emerging niche segments and regional markets
    • An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
    • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market   

    Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

     

    The study is a source of reliable data on: 

    • Market segments and sub-segments
    • Market trends and dynamics
    • Supply and demand
    • Market size
    • Current trends/opportunities/challenges
    • Competitive landscape
    • Technological breakthroughs
    • Value chain and stakeholder analysis 

    The regional analysis covers: 

    • North America (U.S. and Canada)
    • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
    • Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
    • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
    • Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) 

    The analysis of a market presented in our reports provides valuable insights for strategic planning for businesses to obtain competitive advantage. Included in our research reports are valuable projections to understand market share that key players might hold in the future. 

    The report includes SWOT analysis of key players, which shall be a crucial market intelligence for mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, or partnerships between market stakeholders. In addition, the report carries out robust groundwork for inclusion of market segmentation by type, application, and geography. This helps market stakeholders gauge the best bet to make investments in the Solar Encapsulant Films market over the Solar Encapsulant Films forecast period. 

    Highlights of the report: 

    • A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
    • Important changes in market dynamics
    • Market segmentation up to the second or third level
    • Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
    • Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
    • Market shares and strategies of key players
    • Emerging niche segments and regional markets
    • An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
    • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market 

    Key Questions Answered in the Solar Encapsulant Films Report 

    1. How much will be overall revenue generation in the Solar Encapsulant Films market by the end of the forecast period?
    2. Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period?
    3. Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period?
    4. What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Solar Encapsulant Films market to consolidate their position?
    5. What are key developments witnessed in the Solar Encapsulant Films market?

