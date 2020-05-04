Connect with us

At US$ 12 Bn Reached Bone Marrow Transplantation Market With 3.6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

In addition to rapid expansion of bone marrow donor registry, increasing commercialization of cellular therapy and tissue engineering, increased survival rate post bone marrow transplant procedures, and easier access to treatment will be some of the most prominent factors driving the bone marrow transplantation market.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the global bone marrow transplantation market is expected to exceed US$ 12 Bn by the end of 2028. The bone marrow transplantation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% through the forecast period 2018-2028.

North America Will Continue to Lead the Pack in Bone Marrow Transplantation Market

Increasing per-capita healthcare and private insurance expenditure is a major factor that is expected to maintain the high demand for technologically advanced treatment procedures, such as bone marrow transplantation, over the forecast period. Increasing blood cancer cases and geriatric population are among the key factors expected to boost the demand for bone marrow transplantation in North America.

The increasing prevalence of myeloma in the region is leading to an increase in the execution of bone marrow transplantation procedures through the allogeneic method. Companies engaged in stem cell therapies are expanding their product portfolio to offer sound treatment solutions for diseases caused while undergoing the allogeneic transplant method. The availability of more than 90% unrelated donors and high healthcare expenditure are among the factors driving the overall bone marrow transplantation market in North America at present.

The American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplant reported an increasing prevalence of leukemia and lymphoma in patients aged 65 years and above, and this age group constituted 25-30% of the total number of bone marrow transplantation recipients in 2014.

In 2015, the Senate and House of Representatives of the US reauthorized the Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Act of 2005, which led to an increase in the US unrelated donors’ registry to 200,000 donors.

Germany Will Steer Europe’s Market for Bone Marrow Transplantation

Rise in per capita GDP is expected to improve the healthcare expenditure in countries such as Germany and Spain. Government policymakers are forcing healthcare providers and public payers to disclose the cost charged and reimbursed to maintain price transparency. Healthcare organizations in Germany spend most of their research funding on adult stem cell research.

Furthermore, Germany spends 11.3% of its GDP on healthcare, which is above the global average. This, in turn, has led to the presence of better healthcare facilities and more advanced research findings on various healthcare issues such as bone marrow transplantation.

Among the 680 centers throughout Europe, 226 (35%) centers are dedicated to autologous bone marrow transplantation in 2014, with most of the transplants intended for non-malignant disorders. These factors are expected to drive the bone marrow transplantation market in Europe.

APAC Reflects Lucrative Potential for Penetration of Bone Marrow Transplantation Procedures

Rise in the number of bone marrow transplantation centers and expanding donor registry are among the factors expected to reduce the gap between bone marrow transplantation providers and recipients in the Asia Pacific bone marrow transplantation market. The availability of modern healthcare amenities, along with the presence of several companies engaged in stem cell therapies in China, Australia, and Japan, is expected to be a key factor driving the overall bone marrow transplantation market in Asia Pacific.

After the introduction of alleviating procedures for Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC) transplant, there has been an increase in the number of allogeneic HSCT procedures using PBSC (64% of the total HSCT) in Australia & New Zealand, which is another factor contributing to the growth of the bone marrow transplantation market in the region.

A survey by the Eastern Mediterranean Blood and Marrow Transplant (EMBMT) Group suggests that non-malignant indications accounted for a 36.5% share of the total bone marrow transplantation activities carried out in the MEA region. Countries such as Dubai and Qatar are undertaking initiatives to develop national bone marrow registries to enhance bone marrow transplantation rates.

Company Profile

  • Merck Millipore Corporation
  • Sanofi-Aventis LLC.
  • STEMCELL Technologies.
  • American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) Inc
  • ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd.
  • HemaCare

The report offers a comprehensive taxonomy of the bone marrow transplantation market based on the transplantation type, indication, end user, and region.

  • Based on the transplantation type, the global bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into autologous bone marrow transplantation and allogeneic bone marrow transplantation.
  • Based on indication, the global bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplasia, myeloproliferative neoplasms, aplastic anemia, solid tumors, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and others.
  • Based on end user, the bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and multispecialty clinics.
Laser Cleaning Market Outlook to 2025 – Profiling Key Players Laserax, Trumpf, White Lion Dry Ice & Laser Cleaning Technology,

May 4, 2020

Global Laser Cleaning Market report studies present as well as future aspects of the market based upon the factors on which the companies participate the market growth, key trends and segmentation analysis. The report includes market shares of self-cleaning glass market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.Laser Cleaning report offers a detailed commentary over the key factors influencing the market, segment-wise data analysis, statistics in terms of revenue, and country-wise statistical information to capture all the facets of the global market. It offers a comprehensive outlook on the growth strategies, business models, and market shares of some of the key players operating in the industry.

The global laser cleaning market accounted for USD 552.0 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

  • Utilizes Powerful Tools and Methodologies-: The Laser Cleaning market has been evaluated and analyzed utilizing various powerful market research tool and methodologies such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis and PORTER’s Five Forces analysis. These tools analyze the competitive forces prevailing in the market which somehow affects the market growth.
  • Performs Competitive Analysis: The Laser Cleaning report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here– Advanced Laser Technology (ALT), Anilox Roll Cleaning Systems, Clean Lasersysteme, Coherent, General Lasertronics, IPG Photonics, Laser Photonics, Laserax, Trumpf, White Lion Dry Ice & Laser Cleaning Technology,

  • Conducts Overall Laser Cleaning Market Segmentation : This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –
  • By Application (Conservation , Restoration, Cleaning Process, Industrial Usage),
  • By Laser Type (gas and solid) ,
  • By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
  • Helps to identify the key areas through geographical analysis: The Laser Cleaning  market research report serves as a helpful guide to the shape and track the business growth in the targeted regions. The location or region plays an important in refining and improving marketing strategies, so this report incorporates in-depth geographical analysis of the following regions-:
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

The Laser Cleaning  market research answers important questions, including the following:

  • What was the number of units of the Laser Cleaning sold in 2018?
  • Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Laser Cleaning ?
  • How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Laser Cleaning ?
  • What R&D projects are the Laser Cleaning  players implementing?
  • Which segment will lead the global Laser Cleaning market by 2029 by product type?

Research Methodology: Global Laser Cleaning Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Aircraft Engines Market Comprehensive Analysis of World Markets, Trade, Commodity Review Of Long-Term Forecasts 2017 – 2025

May 4, 2020

Latest Report on the Aircraft Engines Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Aircraft Engines Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Aircraft Engines Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Aircraft Engines in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

Essential findings of the report:

  • Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players
  • Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments
  • Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions
  • Y-o-Y growth of the global Aircraft Engines Market over the forecast period 2017 – 2025
  • Key developments in the current Aircraft Engines Market landscape

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Aircraft Engines Market:

  • What are the most notable trends in the Aircraft Engines Market in 2019?
  • How can prospective market players penetrate the Aircraft Engines Market in region 3?
  • What are the different factors that could impede the growth of the Aircraft Engines Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?
  • Which market players are expected to launch new products in the Aircraft Engines Market?
  • How are companies marketing their products?

key players and products offered

  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

    What Sets Us Apart From the Rest?

    • One of the leading market research companies in the World
    • Catering to over 300 clients each day
    • Reports curated by experienced and trained analysts
    • Customization available for every report without any delays
    • Accurate representation of the data gathered from reliable primary and secondary sources

    Video Devices Market Research report explores the Market for the forecast period, 2013 – 2019

    May 4, 2020

    About global Video Devices market

    The latest global Video Devices market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Video Devices industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Video Devices market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.  

    market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include 

    • North America 
    • Asia Pacific 
    • Europe
    • Rest of the World  
     
    This report provides comprehensive analysis of 
    • Market growth drivers 
    • Factors limiting market growth
    • Current market trends 
    • Market structure
    • Market projections for upcoming years 
     
    This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis. 
     
    Reasons for Buying this Report
    • This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
    • It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth 
    • It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate
    • It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow 
    • It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
    • It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
    • It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments 
    • It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments 

    The Video Devices market report answers some of the important questions, including:

    1. What value is the Video Devices market estimated to register in 2019?
    2. What are the challenges and opportunities the Video Devices market hold for the stakeholders?
    3. How is the global Video Devices market distributed among the vendors?
    4. What tactics are the Video Devices market vendors executing to stay ahead of their rivals?
    5. Why is the growth of the global Video Devices market slowing down over the forecast period?

    The report provides the following data:

    • Supply-side as well as demand-side trends of the Video Devices market across various regions.
    • Market revenue, and production capacity of the Video Devices market during the historic year as well as forecast year.
    • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Video Devices market.
    • The pros and cons of Video Devices on environment and human health.
    • Adoption pattern of Video Devices among various end use industries.

    The Video Devices market report presents accurate and up-to-date insights regarding the Video Devices market from trusted suppliers, service providers, and value chain partners via extensive primary and secondary research. The information regarding each market vendor includes company background, main market insight, SWOT analysis, sales, revenue, pricing and gross margin, and market share. 

