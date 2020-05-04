Connect with us

At US$ 1,733.1 Mn Reached Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market With 4.4% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

1 hour ago

Press Release

The increasing awareness regarding neurovascular disease, and technological advancements in the diagnostic techniques are expected to propel the demand for neurovascular embolization devices over the forecast period. As per the latest research by the company, the global neurovascular embolization devices market is expected to account for more than US$ 1,733.1 Mn, in terms of value, by 2028 end.

The report on neurovascular embolization devices market further projects significant growth potential with average year-on-year growth rate estimated at 4.4% through 2028. This elevation in the growth graph of neurovascular embolization devices market is attributed to increasing demand for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedure for better patient outcomes.

It is claimed by the Brain Aneurysm Foundation that around 6 million people in the U.S. suffer from brain aneurysms, which is expected to fuel the adoption minimally invasive neurovascular procedure.

More than 500,000 people worldwide die due to stroke and other disorders associated with cerebral aneurysms, which is also increasing the demand for neurovascular embolization devices.

Intracranial aneurysm is prevalent in individuals younger than 60 years, as half out of the total mortality rate due to brain aneurysms comprises share of young individuals below age 50.

It is been found by the Brain Aneurysm Foundation that about 15% of individuals possessing aneurysms in the neurovascular tract are very likely to have more than one aneurysm. This factor further increases the demand for neurovascular embolization devices from the individuals suffering from cerebral aneurysms.

Neurovascular aneurysms if not treated can result in severe consequences of neurological defects and permanent impairment of cognitive functions in the absence of neurovascular embolization devices. The observations of these outcomes from brain aneurysms is also projected to fuel the demand for neurovascular embolization devices over the forecast period.

Neurovascular embolization devices are majorly adopted by hospitals owing to the requirement of high-end technological devices for the purpose of visualization, navigation, precision and complex nature of the surgery. The outpatient centers segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period due to increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

With significant presence of key players and high healthcare expenditure, North America is projected to be the dominant regional market for neurovascular embolization devices over the forecast period. Asia Pacific neurovascular embolization devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% due to growing awareness regarding brain aneurysms and other neurovascular diseases as well as significant presence of key manufacturers.

The company has segmented the global neurovascular embolization devices market based on product type, end user and region. In terms of revenue, the embolization devices product type segment of the neurovascular embolization devices market is expected to hold significant share and grow at a high CAGR of 4.9% in the global neurovascular embolization devices market over the forecast period.

Flow diversion stents segment in the neurovascular embolization devices market is also expected to grow at a significant CAGR owing to the low associated risks and their growing adoption by the end users. Aneurysm clips segment in the neurovascular embolization devices market is estimated to contribute 2.4% market share in the terms of revenue.

These devices have witness significant decrease in demand due to invasive nature of the treatment.

Additionally, the hospital end-use segment in the neurovascular embolization devices market is predicted to exhibit growth by 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

However, outpatient Centres hold key growth opportunity due to emergence of minimally invasive treatment modalities such as embolization coils, liquid embolic systems. North America neurovascular embolization devices market is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 229.7 Mn between 2018 and 2028.

Company Profile

  • Medtronic plc
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Penumbra Inc.
  • Balt Extrusion S.A
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG.
  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation
  • Resonetics Llc
  • Acandis GmbH
  • Others.
At US$ 12 Bn Reached Bone Marrow Transplantation Market With 3.6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

21 seconds ago

May 4, 2020

Press Release

In addition to rapid expansion of bone marrow donor registry, increasing commercialization of cellular therapy and tissue engineering, increased survival rate post bone marrow transplant procedures, and easier access to treatment will be some of the most prominent factors driving the bone marrow transplantation market.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the global bone marrow transplantation market is expected to exceed US$ 12 Bn by the end of 2028. The bone marrow transplantation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% through the forecast period 2018-2028.

North America Will Continue to Lead the Pack in Bone Marrow Transplantation Market

Increasing per-capita healthcare and private insurance expenditure is a major factor that is expected to maintain the high demand for technologically advanced treatment procedures, such as bone marrow transplantation, over the forecast period. Increasing blood cancer cases and geriatric population are among the key factors expected to boost the demand for bone marrow transplantation in North America.

The increasing prevalence of myeloma in the region is leading to an increase in the execution of bone marrow transplantation procedures through the allogeneic method. Companies engaged in stem cell therapies are expanding their product portfolio to offer sound treatment solutions for diseases caused while undergoing the allogeneic transplant method. The availability of more than 90% unrelated donors and high healthcare expenditure are among the factors driving the overall bone marrow transplantation market in North America at present.

The American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplant reported an increasing prevalence of leukemia and lymphoma in patients aged 65 years and above, and this age group constituted 25-30% of the total number of bone marrow transplantation recipients in 2014.

In 2015, the Senate and House of Representatives of the US reauthorized the Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Act of 2005, which led to an increase in the US unrelated donors’ registry to 200,000 donors.

Germany Will Steer Europe’s Market for Bone Marrow Transplantation

Rise in per capita GDP is expected to improve the healthcare expenditure in countries such as Germany and Spain. Government policymakers are forcing healthcare providers and public payers to disclose the cost charged and reimbursed to maintain price transparency. Healthcare organizations in Germany spend most of their research funding on adult stem cell research.

Furthermore, Germany spends 11.3% of its GDP on healthcare, which is above the global average. This, in turn, has led to the presence of better healthcare facilities and more advanced research findings on various healthcare issues such as bone marrow transplantation.

Among the 680 centers throughout Europe, 226 (35%) centers are dedicated to autologous bone marrow transplantation in 2014, with most of the transplants intended for non-malignant disorders. These factors are expected to drive the bone marrow transplantation market in Europe.

APAC Reflects Lucrative Potential for Penetration of Bone Marrow Transplantation Procedures

Rise in the number of bone marrow transplantation centers and expanding donor registry are among the factors expected to reduce the gap between bone marrow transplantation providers and recipients in the Asia Pacific bone marrow transplantation market. The availability of modern healthcare amenities, along with the presence of several companies engaged in stem cell therapies in China, Australia, and Japan, is expected to be a key factor driving the overall bone marrow transplantation market in Asia Pacific.

After the introduction of alleviating procedures for Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC) transplant, there has been an increase in the number of allogeneic HSCT procedures using PBSC (64% of the total HSCT) in Australia & New Zealand, which is another factor contributing to the growth of the bone marrow transplantation market in the region.

A survey by the Eastern Mediterranean Blood and Marrow Transplant (EMBMT) Group suggests that non-malignant indications accounted for a 36.5% share of the total bone marrow transplantation activities carried out in the MEA region. Countries such as Dubai and Qatar are undertaking initiatives to develop national bone marrow registries to enhance bone marrow transplantation rates.

Company Profile

  • Merck Millipore Corporation
  • Sanofi-Aventis LLC.
  • STEMCELL Technologies.
  • American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) Inc
  • ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd.
  • HemaCare

The report offers a comprehensive taxonomy of the bone marrow transplantation market based on the transplantation type, indication, end user, and region.

  • Based on the transplantation type, the global bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into autologous bone marrow transplantation and allogeneic bone marrow transplantation.
  • Based on indication, the global bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplasia, myeloproliferative neoplasms, aplastic anemia, solid tumors, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and others.
  • Based on end user, the bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and multispecialty clinics.
At US$ 300 Mn Reached Cutaneous Mastocytosis Market With Double In% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

1 min ago

May 4, 2020

Press Release

According to the latest research study by Persistence Market Research, the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market value is projected to exceed US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also projects significant growth potential for the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market throughout the forecast period, 2018-2026.

The global diagnosis rate as well as the treatment-seeking rate of cutaneous mastocytosis is increasing rapidly, which is cited as a major factor driving the growth of the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market over the forecast period.

Increasing Awareness about Disease Symptoms Driving Demand Growth

Various organizations are making an extended effort to spread awareness about rare diseases such as cutaneous mastocytosis. The families of patients are trying to spread information through various social platforms, and support groups. Numerous advocacy groups are educating the general population about cutaneous mastocytosisand its treatment options.

Many controlled studies are being carried out to evaluate the actual epidemiology of the disease in different parts of the world. After the WHO updated the classification, diagnosis, and treatment approach in 2016, various countries implemented the same guidelines to improve uniformity in the diagnostic and treatment approach.

Evaluation of Novel Drug Molecules Trending among Key Companies

Several pharmaceutical manufacturers are planning to evaluate effectivity of different molecules for the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis. A few manufacturers are already evaluating drug molecules for the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis, and a few are seeking approvals from regulatory bodies for commencing clinical trials.

In November 2018, GT Biopharma received FDA clearance for the human phase study of First-in-Class Tri-Specific Killer Engager (TriKE), GTB-3550, for the treatment of mastocytosis. Similarly, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical phase company, is developing the drug JBT-101 for cutaneous mastocytosis treatment. That apart, various studies are being carried out by different companies for the evaluation of the effectivity of Masitinib (approved for Systemic Mastocytosis) for the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis.

The company has segmented the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market based on drug class, route of administration, indication, distribution channel, and region.

  • In terms of revenue, the antihistamines segment by drug class in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be the dominant segment over the forecast period.
  • By route of administration, the oral segment in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period.
  • By indication, the maculopapular cutaneous mastocytosis segment in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period.
  • By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market.
  • By region, the North America cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is among the most lucrative region in the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market.

Augmenting R&D Investments & Favorable Reimbursement Scenario Fueling Market Growth

Increasing spending on the management of rare diseases by manufacturer as well as patients is expected to fuel the growth of the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market. Growing research and increasing R&D funding are expected to result in increased treatment options for cutaneous mastocytosis in the coming years, driving the growth of the cutaneous mastocytosis market. In 2016, 41.0% of new drugs approved by the FDA were orphan drugs that treat rare diseases.

The seven-year market exclusivity, waive on millions of dollars in fees, as well as drug development expenses further encourages manufacturers to invest highly in rare diseases treatment market, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market.

A favourable reimbursement scenario for rare disease treatment is further expected to enhance revenue generation in cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market. The patient pool affected by cutaneous mastocytosis is children up to the age of 14 years – over 65% to 70% of total cases.

In countries such as the United Kingdom, there is close to 100% reimbursement in most of cases for patients below 2 years of age, in cases of rare diseases such as cutaneous mastocytosis. The National Health Service (NHS) of the U.K. is undergoing substantial reforms for further improvements.

Company Profiles:

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Sanofi
  • EPI Health, LLC.
  • kaleo, Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Novartis AG
  • Mallinckrodt
  • Bayer AG
  • Johnson & Johnson
At US$ 1,665.4 Mn Reached Interventional Pulmonology Market With 4.6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

2 mins ago

May 4, 2020

Press Release

The rise in number of COPD and asthma cases, globally, strongly backed by increase in disposable income, growing awareness regarding the treatment and management of asthma and COPD, increasing prevalence of lung cancer, and increase in life expectancy are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the interventional pulmonology market.

According to the latest research by PMR, the global interventional pulmonology market is expected to account for US$ 1,665.4 Mn by the end of 2026. The interventional pulmonology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% through the forecast period 2018-2026.

There was a drop in the number of bronchoscopy tests from 1990 to 2005. However, according to many studies, this trend reversed after 2005. It has also been observed that, there has been a rise in reimbursements for interventional pulmonology procedures such as transbronchial needle aspiration, whose outpatient hospital payment from Medicare in 2017 increased by US$ 800 per patient over 2012. Such factors are driving the growth of the interventional pulmonology market.

Manufacturers in Interventional Pulmonology Market Strategizing on New Product Launches

Advanced bronchoscopy procedures such as electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy are used for enhancing standard bronchoscopy with the use of a 3D roadmap of the lungs along with real-time data. TEelectromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy is expected to secure higher reimbursements, which will drive the growth of the interventional pulmonology market.

The need for faster recovery and reduced pain during procedures and surgeries for respiratory disorders has strengthened the interventional pulmonology market. Companies such as Olympus are constantly launching new products in the interventional pulmonology market. Furthermore, companies are striving hard to develop and achieve regulatory approvals for new procedures and interventions. For instance, Olympus’ Spiration Valve was recently approved for emphysema by the FDA.

Advanced bronchoscopes have built upon the strengths of original bronchoscopes by increasing device versatility and ease of use in complex cases, which is driving the growth of the interventional pulmonology market. The use of advanced inert materials such as silicon coating is another trend. Manufacturers of interventional pulmonology products are also adding antimicrobial coatings to resist microbial film formation on bronchoscopes.

Manufacturers of interventional pulmonology products are developing insertion tubes that can be rotated by a large degree so as to minimize operator fatigue. Miniaturization is another trend, and many vendors have developed ultra-slim designs for observation of thin bronchi.

Advanced interventional pulmonology products allow vendors to upsell and tap the ever-growing intervetional pulmonology market, especially in developed regions. Collaborations with hospitals and retailers is another marketing strategy that is being adopted by key players in the interventional pulmonology market.

North America & Western Europe to Collectively Hold over 60% Value Share through 2026

North America and Europe interventional pulmonology markets, combined, are expected to have a share of over 60% of the global interventional pulmonology market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the high adoption of minimally invasive procedures and advancements in technology. The increasing ageing population and increasing healthcare spending in the Asia Pacific region are expected to drive the growth of the interventional pulmonology in this region.

Based on product type, the interventional pulmonology market has been segmented into bronchoscopes, respiratory endotherapy devices, ENB systems, pleuroscopes, airway stents, bronchial thermoplasty systems, pleural catheters, and endobronchial valves. The bronchoscopes segment is expected to hold a prominent market share in the global interventional pulmonology market.

  • Based on indication, the interventional pulmonology market has been segmented into asthma, COPD, lung cancer, foreign body extraction, tracheal and bronchial stenosis, and others. In terms of revenue, the lung cancer segment dominated the global interventional pulmonology market in 2017.
  • Based on end user, the interventional pulmonology market is segmented into hospitals, pulmonology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers. The hospitals segment had the maximum share in the interventional pulmonology market in 2017, and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

Company Profile

  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Olympus Corporation
  • FUJIFILM Corporation
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Smiths Group plc.
  • Cook Medical
  • Vygon
  • PENTAX Medical
  • Clarus Medical LLC
  • HUGER Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.
  • Richard Wolf Corporation
  • Karl Storz
  • Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd
  • ELLA – CS, s.r.o.
