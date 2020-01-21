Connect with us

At ~US$ 230 Mn Reached Surgical Drill Bits Market With 5% CAGR Value In The Year of 2019 to 2029

Published

1 min ago

on

The global surgical drill bits market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 5% over the period of 2019-2029, owing to rise in adoption of surgical drill bits in neurosurgery such as craniotomy. In 2019, global sales of surgical drill bits is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 230 Mn.

PMR reveals that around 7 million people in the U.S. required hospitalization due to orthopedic conditions, of which 10% of patients have orthopedic impairment issue, leading to an upsurge in the demand for surgical drill bits.  The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons stated that on an average 29 surgeries performed in a month by orthopedic surgeons are related to sport injuries are bone fractures which require surgical drill bits.

Key Takeaways from the Surgical Drill Bits Market Study

  • Standard solid surgical drill bits continue to account for major share of the manufacturers’ bottom lines, while more focus has been placed on increasing the production of cannulated drill bits, as they efficiently aid in minimal access surgery and newer requirements such as cost effectiveness and improved tactile advantages.
  • Adoption of single use surgical drill bits has been gaining momentum in developed economies, owing to high healthcare expenditure and availability of favourable reimbursement scenario.
  • The North American and European regions are expected to collectively account for ~60% of revenue share of the surgical drill bits market.
  • India, China and Brazil are top three developing markets for surgical drill bits, which are estimated to gain ~10% of the revenue share of global surgical drill bits market in 2019.

“Increasing incidences of orthopedic disorders such as osteoporosis, spinal deformities, and spinal injuries are primarily responsible for the growth of the surgical drill bits market. With the rise of minimally invasive and robotic surgeries, the war of innovation supremacy among the manufacturers is likely to be quite strong going forward,” says the PMR analyst.

Tier 1 Players to Account for Half of the Total Revenue Share

Dentsply Sirona, Arthrex Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Integra Life Sciences and Stryker Corporation are leading players of surgical drill bits market. In 2018, these top five players accounted for over 55% share in the surgical drill bits market. Dentsply Sirona remains the leading supplier of surgical drill bits, backed by the company’s reliance on inorganic growth strategies and expansion of its territorial reach and business.

Other key market participants such as Arthrex, Inc. and Zimmer Biomet collectively account for a prominent market share owing to their emphasis on product innovation and collaborations with hospitals and orthopedic surgeons.

Find More Valuable Insights on Surgical Drill Bits Market

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the surgical drill bits market in its new study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014 – 2018 and projections from 2019 – 2029 on the basis of product (standard solid drill bits, cannulated drill bits, and calibrated drill bits), function (cutting, tapping, marking, and shaping), application (orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, dental surgery, general surgery, and veterinary), and end user (hospitals, office based clinics, ambulatory surgical centers) in seven key regions.

Company Profiles:

  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Arthrex, Inc.
  • Zimmer Biomet Dental
  • Integra Life Science
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Institut Straumann AG
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • Den-Mat Holdings, LLC
  • De Soutter Medical
  • ADIN Dental Implant Systems Ltd. 
  • KellMed Sales Ltd
  • ETGAR Medical Implant Systems
  • MSI France
  • IMEX Veterinary, Inc.

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences & Transformational Health

Persistence Market Research homes a team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers which focuses on continuous tracking and analysis of evolving trends in life science and transformation health sphere.

The team provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations. Click here  to learn more about how we zero in on the critical aspects of this industry.

At ~US$ 979 Mn Reached Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market With 20% CAGR Value In The Year of 2019 to 2029

Published

1 min ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Secure messaging in healthcare is set to become a billion-dollar market by 2029, as indicated by a new research report of Persistence Market Research (PMR).

Witnessing stupendous expansion at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period (2019-2029), the market for secure messaging in healthcare will receive a prominent push from increasing demand for electronically secure messaging software, physician to patient secure communication, physician to physician secure e-consultation, and obligatory implementation of secure messaging in healthcare enterprises.

Adoption of secure messaging in healthcare sectors such as hospitals, laboratories, and clinics helps in address a variety of routine health issues more effectively and efficiently. It offers different features such as remote lock & wipe, message self-destruct, and passcode protection. The reliability of such features drive the secure messaging in healthcare market growth.

Key Takeaways – Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market Study

  • Increasing adoption of mobile application for secure messaging in healthcare organizations, is creating potential growth opportunities for secure messaging in healthcare market.
  • The technological advancement in IT systems plays an important role in the expansion of digital healthcare IT platforms. It improves clinical workflow, patient care, satisfaction, and clinical outcomes.
  • Privacy and data security issues in the healthcare industry are propelling secure messaging in healthcare market growth.
  • The research study of PMR report, component sector of the secure messaging in healthcare market is projected to generate an incremental opportunity of ~US$ 979 Mn for during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

The demand for secure messaging in healthcare platform to manage reliable secure communication for healthcare professionals is expected to further accelerate the growth of the secure messaging in healthcare market. Technological sophistication of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories will continue to provide further impetus to adoption.

What Does Competitive Structure Reflect?

The report provides valuable insights on the company level, focusing on the competitive scenario in the secure messaging in healthcare market along with the business and marketing strategies of the upcoming market players. Some of the market players featured in the report are

  • Vocera Communications, Inc.  
  • Imprivata Inc.
  • Spok Inc. 
  • Cerner Corporation 
  • Athena Health, Inc. 
  • TigerText 
  • Patientsafe Solutions, Inc. 
  • CellTrust Corporation 
  • Voalte 
  • Amtelco 

The global secure messaging in healthcare market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of players. Leading market participants currently hold around 50-55% of the market share. Prominent players or healthcare organizations in the market are forming strategic partnerships for the development of new technologies and software products.

For instance, in September 2019, Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA) partnered with 42 organizations to develop a secure message functionality across various software products.

Future Outlook

In the recent past, it is observed that healthcare organizations in the Asia Pacific region are deploying secure messaging platforms in order to improve patient care. This also helps enhance the text messaging capabilities by providing secure, traceable, and HIPPA-complaint text communications between caretakers, physicians, and nurses. These factors are creating potential growth opportunity for developers and providers of secure messaging in healthcare.

Know More About Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market Report

A new market research report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) on the global secure messaging in healthcare market includes global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment for the 2019–2029.

The report provides a valuable analysis of the global secure messaging in healthcare market through three different categories – component (software, services), industry (hospitals, clinics, and laboratories), and region.

At US$ 1.5 Bn Reached Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market With 9% CAGR Value In The Year of 2019 to 2029

Published

1 min ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

The global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is expected to witness robust growth between 2017 and 2025. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by an increasing adoption of drugs used to treat clostridium difficile infections. According to a recently published report by Persistence Market Research titled “Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025),” the global market for clostridium difficile infection treatment is expected to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 50.5 Mn in 2018 over 2017 and incremental opportunity of US$ 519.6 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

The global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is projected to grow from US$ 752.3 Mn in 2016 to US$ 1,316.7 Mn by 2025 end. The market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Trends

Metronidazole, fidoxamycin and vancomycin are some of the commonly prescribed medicines for clostridium difficile infection treatment. The trends observed in the prescriptions of these medicines are different across the word owing to variations in the recurrence of clostridium difficile infections after treatment with each of these drugs.

In the U.S., metronidazole is recommended as a first line treatment followed by a combination of vancomycin and fidaxomycin. In Western countries such as the U.S., Canada and several European countries, use of antibiotics has surged in the last two decades. Consequently, the incidents of clostridium difficile infection has increased in these regions.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Forecast by Route of Administration

On the basis of route of administration, the global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is segmented into oral and injectable segments. The injectable segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.1%. This segment is anticipated to record a market attractiveness index of 0.9.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Forecast by Distribution Channel

On the basis of distribution channel, the global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and mail order pharmacies. Retail pharmacies is expected to be the most lucrative distribution channel with a market attractiveness index of 1.3. In terms of growth, mail order pharmacies is ahead with a CAGR of 7.2%.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Forecast by Drug Type

On the basis of drug type, the global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is segmented into Metronidazol, Vancomycin and Fidaxomicin. Vancomycin is projected to register steady growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.3%.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Forecast by Region

North America is expected to be the most lucrative market for manufacturers in the global clostridium difficile infection treatment market. The North America clostridium difficile infection treatment market is projected to expand at a growth rate of 6.1%.

A conducive business environment in emerging markets like the Asia Pacific coupled with a surge in local production of generic clostridium difficile infection treatment drugs are driving revenue growth of the Asia Pacific clostridium difficile infection treatment market.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles 

  • Merck & Co., Inc
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Astellas Pharma
  • Eli LilIy & Company
  • AstraZeneca
  • Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Sub. of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) 
  • Mylan N.V.

At US$ XX Mn Reached Car T Cell Therapy Market With 18% CAGR Value In The Year of 2019 to 2026

Published

1 min ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

A considerable dip in the development of effective chemotherapy agents is expected to account for increasing preference for CAR T-cell therapy as an effective immunotherapy. In cases where patients do not seem responsive to these therapies, especially in case of relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, CAR T-cell therapy has been proven to be highly effective.

A new research study of Persistence Market Research (PMR) suggests that the increase in product availability in developed regional markets such as North America, Europe, and Japan, with high incidence of relapsed cancer will accelerate CAR T-cell therapy market in the near future.

CAR T-cell therapy is based on a personalized approach and thus, ensures improved patient compliance that tends to changing the perception towards its adoption. Prominently driven by this, global CAR T-cell therapy market is expected to reach the revenues worth US$ 800 Mn by the end of 2019 and would exhibit spectacular growth through 2026, at an estimated CAGR of 18%.

Key Takeaways – CAR T-cell Therapy Market Study

  • Increasing product availability, improving reimbursement scenarios, and expanding patient pool of relapsed cancer will remain the key factors shaping CAR T-cell therapy market landscape in Europe.
  • High price point of CAR T-cell therapy continues to hamper its adoption for relapsed cancer treatment. To tackle this issue, Novartis AG, the pioneering CAR T-cell therapy manufacturer agreed for discounted pricing of its products in the U.K. after striking the deal with National Health Service (NHS). In October 2018, NHS also signed a deal with CAR T-cell therapy Yescarta manufacturer, Gilead Sceinces Inc.
  • CAR T-cell therapy agent, bb2121, is in the late stage of clinical development for treatment of multiple myeloma. It would be the first CAR T-cell therapy agent approved for multiple myeloma treatment.
  • Axicabtagene ciloleucel is projected to be a high selling product owing to its comparatively easier and glitch-free manufacturing procedure, compared to tisagenlecleucel.
  • In terms of indication, owing to large patient pool of relapsed large B-cell lymphoma, coupled with higher adoption rate of CAR T-cell therapy for its treatment, it is expected to garner higher revenue share as compared to acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to clinical stage CAR T-cell therapies. This development is crucial and will further complement the growth prospects of global CAR T-cell therapy market over the period of next few years.

Strategic Expansion by Dominant Players Benefiting Market

CAR T-cell therapy market is expected to witness significant growth, majorly attributed to new product launches that are lined up in the near future and multiple developments in CAR T-cell therapy targeting other cancer types. North America and Europe are expected to hold a major share in global CAR T-cell therapy market, with active production sites only in the U.S.

Manufacturers thus need to send across sample of T-cells from Europe to the U.S. and then return final products to Europe post manufacturing. This process would increase the overall production costs, average treatment waiting time for patients, and ultimately limits the potential CAR T-cell therapy market growth. To overcome such challenges, Novartis AG and Gilead Sciences Inc., dominant companies in the CAR T-cell therapy market, are strategizing on expansion to meet the growing CAR T-cell therapy demand in other regions.

Novartis AG, a manufacturer of CAR T-cell therapy product Kymriah is expanding its production facility with investment of over US$ 91.5 million through 2021 in Stein, Switzerland. Similarly, Gilead Sciences Inc. manufacturer of Yescarta, is focusing on expanding production facility in the Netherlands, with operations expected to commence by end of 2020.

Company Profile

  • Novartis AG
  • Gilead Sciences Inc.
  • Celgene Corporation
  • bluebird bio, Inc.

Know More About CAR T-cell Therapy Market Report

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on CAR T-cell therapy in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2017 – 2018 and projections from 2019 – 2026 on the basis of product type (axicabtagene ciloleucel, tisagenlecleucel, lisocabtagene maraleucel and bb2121), indication (relapsed large B-cell lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, multiple myeloma), end user (hospitals, cancer treatment centers) in three prominent regions.

