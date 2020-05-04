Connect with us

At US$ 7,201.1 Mn Reached Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market With 5.8% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

Solid dosage continues to remain the most preferred drug delivery form, used across a wide spectrum of pharmaceutical landscape, pushing the global oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing market to a promising US$ 21.5 Billion cap, in 2019, predicts Persistence Market Research, in its recently released study on the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing landscape.

Apart from being more cost-effective (compared to the novel treatment alternatives and increasing number of biologics) and patient complaint, oral dosage provides increased physical and chemical stability, controlled-release options, and superior ease of handling. The global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a high CAGR of 5.8 percent, through the forecast period of 2017-2028.

The market will continue to perform immensely well, given the unrivaled demand for generics, in the coming years. Key companies operating in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing landscape, anticipate substantial market growth through 2028, given the growing demand in emerging markets, continuing novel pharmaceutical formulations, and industry consolidation”, Principal Analyst, Pharmaceutical Domain, Persistence Market Research

The global market for oral solid dosage contract manufacturing presents a highly fragmented landscape, wherein approximately 11 percent tier-1 leaders including Patheon N.V., AbbVie Inc., Catalent Inc., Piramal Enterprises, Capsugel (Lonza), and AuroSource hold a lion’s share of nearly 63 percent. In addition, tier-2 and tier-3 players contribute approximately 12 percent and 25 percent to the total market share, respectively. Their key forward market strategies include,

  • Increased research and development activities by US-based pharmaceutical companies translating into a number of mergers—aimed at scaling production capacity of New Chemical Entities (NCEs).
  • Innovator companies outsourcing active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and formulation manufacturing is resulting in nearly 60 percent cost cutting.
  • Long-term contract manufacturing partnerships between companies, is expected to remain a critical demand growth strategy—with most CMOs building contract manufacturing facilities for pharmaceutical companies. The trend is mostly prevalent in the North American oral solid dosage contract manufacturing landscape
  • Product differentiation, in a fragmented landscape, would help companies to solidify their market position in oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market, globally.
  • Consolidation remains a perennial issue for the CMO and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), wherein acquisitions of either a standing provider or an existing pharmaceutical facility will dominate the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing landscape, specifically in US.
  • Big pharma are projected to balance their product portfolios and make substantial investments in their core capabilities.
  • CMOs are likely to strive hard to keep up with regulatory compliances—posing both as a challenge and opportunity for them.
  • Partnerships with third-party distributors will remain a highly adopted model.

“In the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing landscape, approximately 64 percent contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) pursue contract manufacturing as their primary business. The remaining 36 percent offer contract manufacturing in production facilities where they manufacture their own products. Of 280 largest CDMOs only 12.5 percent operate on global level i.e. their manufacturing and business development activities cover multiple geographical regions. Majority of medium to small size CMOs focus to serve their immediate markets”, the principal analyst explained further.

Novel technologies in the form of sublingual tablets and extended release beads in capsules are anticipated to benefit OSD contract manufacturers to either introduce new products or revive their older products. Apart from catering well to the patient segment having difficulties in swallowing tablets, including pediatric patients, extended release beads help in optimizing release rate, while reducing initial dose spike.

Sublingual tablets delivers quick medication, mostly used in pain management applications. Innovators are also betting on Amorphous solid dispersions (ASDs), providing them with more efficient solubility and stability, translating into safer drugs with enhanced efficacy.

Insights from Segmentation Analysis of Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) Contract Manufacturing Market

  • Tablet remain the most commonly preferred dosage form given the growing demand for specialized dosage forms including pediatric tablets and orally disintegrating tablets. By dosage form, tablets are expected to generate a revenue of US$ 11.2 Bn, in 2019, with immediate tablets contributing the maximum revenue share.
  • By end-user, small & medium size pharma and biotech companies will remain the most lucrative customers, in terms of revenue generation for oral solid dosage (OSD) contract manufacturing, considering small & medium pharma companies lack full-potential manufacturing facilities.

  • Recipharm AB
  • AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
  • Patheon N.V.
  • Catalent Inc.
  • NextPharma
  • Capsugel (Lonza Group AG)
  • Aurobindo Pharma Limited (AuroSource)
  • Siegfried AG
  • Piramal Pharma Solutions
  • CordenPharma
  • Others.
At US$ 4,860.4 Mn Reached Invisible Orthodontics Market With 5.3% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

May 4, 2020

According to the latest research, the global invisible orthodontics market is projected to account for a market value of US$ 4,860.4 Mn by the end of 2028. The PMR report has projected healthy growth potential for the invisible orthodontics market throughout the forecast period.

Malocclusion is a malrelationship of the dental arches or irregularity of the teeth and is considered as a prominent public health problem due to its growing prevalence alongside prevention and treatment possibilities. In terms of prevalence, malocclusion is pegged to rank third among oral pathologies, after tooth decay and periodontal disease.

Malocclusions can lead to various implications such as disturbances of oral function, including swallowing, mastication and speech, greater susceptibility to periodontal disease and trauma, and psychosocial problems related to impaired dentofacial aesthetics.

Significantly increase in the adoption of orthodontics treatment, owing to the increased prevalence of malocclusions and dental diseases further increases the use of invisible orthodontics such as braces and brackets systems. Various manufacturers in the invisible orthodontics market are focusing on developing invisible braces, owing to the increasing adoption of invisible orthodontics products over traditional metal braces.

The demand for invisible orthodontics in treating both adolescents and adults and development of better treatment options are on the rise. Improvement in invisible orthodontics technology with the development of new aesthetic material, computerized imaging systems, and distraction osteogenesis will further increase the demand for invisible orthodontics.

The development and adoption of novel technologies in invisible orthodontics helps in enhancing the level of treatment and delivering impressive results for the treatment of orthodontics procedures.

The global invisible orthodontics market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, age group, end user and region.

In terms of revenue, the clear aligners segment of the invisible orthodontics market is expected to remain prominent during the forecast period.

  • By application, the crowding segment of the invisible orthodontics market is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period.
  • By age group, the adult segment of the invisible orthodontics market is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.
  • By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the invisible orthodontics market during the forecast period.
  • By region, North America is pegged to be a prominent region in the global invisible orthodontics market.

The development and adoption of novel technologies helps in enhancing the level of treatment and delivering impressive results for orthodontic procedures. With the introduction of clear, self-ligating and invisible braces in orthodontics, which are far more efficient, effective and discreet, teeth can be straightened without elastic bands with aligners and clear ceramic braces such as Invisalign, which are hardly noticeable. This further increases the acceptance of these procedures, which in turn drives the invisible orthodontics market.

The increasing dental healthcare expenditure has been contributing to the growth of the invisible orthodontics market. According to CMS, the spending on dental services increased by 3.2% to $129.1 Billion in 2017. While private health insurance increased by 2.8% in the same year, the out-of-pocket spending on dental services grew by 2.5% (accounting for 41% of dental spending).

Dentsply Sirona

    • Straumann Group
    • Henry Schein, Inc.
    • ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
    • Danaher Corporation (Ormco)
    • TP Orthodontics, Inc.
    • American Orthodontics
    • DynaFlex
      • Bernhard Foerster GmbH
At US$ 12 Bn Reached Bone Marrow Transplantation Market With 3.6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

May 4, 2020

In addition to rapid expansion of bone marrow donor registry, increasing commercialization of cellular therapy and tissue engineering, increased survival rate post bone marrow transplant procedures, and easier access to treatment will be some of the most prominent factors driving the bone marrow transplantation market.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the global bone marrow transplantation market is expected to exceed US$ 12 Bn by the end of 2028. The bone marrow transplantation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% through the forecast period 2018-2028.

North America Will Continue to Lead the Pack in Bone Marrow Transplantation Market

Increasing per-capita healthcare and private insurance expenditure is a major factor that is expected to maintain the high demand for technologically advanced treatment procedures, such as bone marrow transplantation, over the forecast period. Increasing blood cancer cases and geriatric population are among the key factors expected to boost the demand for bone marrow transplantation in North America.

The increasing prevalence of myeloma in the region is leading to an increase in the execution of bone marrow transplantation procedures through the allogeneic method. Companies engaged in stem cell therapies are expanding their product portfolio to offer sound treatment solutions for diseases caused while undergoing the allogeneic transplant method. The availability of more than 90% unrelated donors and high healthcare expenditure are among the factors driving the overall bone marrow transplantation market in North America at present.

The American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplant reported an increasing prevalence of leukemia and lymphoma in patients aged 65 years and above, and this age group constituted 25-30% of the total number of bone marrow transplantation recipients in 2014.

In 2015, the Senate and House of Representatives of the US reauthorized the Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Act of 2005, which led to an increase in the US unrelated donors’ registry to 200,000 donors.

Germany Will Steer Europe’s Market for Bone Marrow Transplantation

Rise in per capita GDP is expected to improve the healthcare expenditure in countries such as Germany and Spain. Government policymakers are forcing healthcare providers and public payers to disclose the cost charged and reimbursed to maintain price transparency. Healthcare organizations in Germany spend most of their research funding on adult stem cell research.

Furthermore, Germany spends 11.3% of its GDP on healthcare, which is above the global average. This, in turn, has led to the presence of better healthcare facilities and more advanced research findings on various healthcare issues such as bone marrow transplantation.

Among the 680 centers throughout Europe, 226 (35%) centers are dedicated to autologous bone marrow transplantation in 2014, with most of the transplants intended for non-malignant disorders. These factors are expected to drive the bone marrow transplantation market in Europe.

APAC Reflects Lucrative Potential for Penetration of Bone Marrow Transplantation Procedures

Rise in the number of bone marrow transplantation centers and expanding donor registry are among the factors expected to reduce the gap between bone marrow transplantation providers and recipients in the Asia Pacific bone marrow transplantation market. The availability of modern healthcare amenities, along with the presence of several companies engaged in stem cell therapies in China, Australia, and Japan, is expected to be a key factor driving the overall bone marrow transplantation market in Asia Pacific.

After the introduction of alleviating procedures for Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC) transplant, there has been an increase in the number of allogeneic HSCT procedures using PBSC (64% of the total HSCT) in Australia & New Zealand, which is another factor contributing to the growth of the bone marrow transplantation market in the region.

A survey by the Eastern Mediterranean Blood and Marrow Transplant (EMBMT) Group suggests that non-malignant indications accounted for a 36.5% share of the total bone marrow transplantation activities carried out in the MEA region. Countries such as Dubai and Qatar are undertaking initiatives to develop national bone marrow registries to enhance bone marrow transplantation rates.

  • Merck Millipore Corporation
  • Sanofi-Aventis LLC.
  • STEMCELL Technologies.
  • American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) Inc
  • ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd.
  • HemaCare

The report offers a comprehensive taxonomy of the bone marrow transplantation market based on the transplantation type, indication, end user, and region.

  • Based on the transplantation type, the global bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into autologous bone marrow transplantation and allogeneic bone marrow transplantation.
  • Based on indication, the global bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplasia, myeloproliferative neoplasms, aplastic anemia, solid tumors, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and others.
  • Based on end user, the bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and multispecialty clinics.
At US$ 300 Mn Reached Cutaneous Mastocytosis Market With Double In% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

May 4, 2020

According to the latest research study by Persistence Market Research, the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market value is projected to exceed US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also projects significant growth potential for the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market throughout the forecast period, 2018-2026.

The global diagnosis rate as well as the treatment-seeking rate of cutaneous mastocytosis is increasing rapidly, which is cited as a major factor driving the growth of the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market over the forecast period.

Increasing Awareness about Disease Symptoms Driving Demand Growth

Various organizations are making an extended effort to spread awareness about rare diseases such as cutaneous mastocytosis. The families of patients are trying to spread information through various social platforms, and support groups. Numerous advocacy groups are educating the general population about cutaneous mastocytosisand its treatment options.

Many controlled studies are being carried out to evaluate the actual epidemiology of the disease in different parts of the world. After the WHO updated the classification, diagnosis, and treatment approach in 2016, various countries implemented the same guidelines to improve uniformity in the diagnostic and treatment approach.

Evaluation of Novel Drug Molecules Trending among Key Companies

Several pharmaceutical manufacturers are planning to evaluate effectivity of different molecules for the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis. A few manufacturers are already evaluating drug molecules for the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis, and a few are seeking approvals from regulatory bodies for commencing clinical trials.

In November 2018, GT Biopharma received FDA clearance for the human phase study of First-in-Class Tri-Specific Killer Engager (TriKE), GTB-3550, for the treatment of mastocytosis. Similarly, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical phase company, is developing the drug JBT-101 for cutaneous mastocytosis treatment. That apart, various studies are being carried out by different companies for the evaluation of the effectivity of Masitinib (approved for Systemic Mastocytosis) for the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis.

The company has segmented the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market based on drug class, route of administration, indication, distribution channel, and region.

  • In terms of revenue, the antihistamines segment by drug class in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be the dominant segment over the forecast period.
  • By route of administration, the oral segment in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period.
  • By indication, the maculopapular cutaneous mastocytosis segment in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period.
  • By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market.
  • By region, the North America cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is among the most lucrative region in the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market.

Augmenting R&D Investments & Favorable Reimbursement Scenario Fueling Market Growth

Increasing spending on the management of rare diseases by manufacturer as well as patients is expected to fuel the growth of the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market. Growing research and increasing R&D funding are expected to result in increased treatment options for cutaneous mastocytosis in the coming years, driving the growth of the cutaneous mastocytosis market. In 2016, 41.0% of new drugs approved by the FDA were orphan drugs that treat rare diseases.

The seven-year market exclusivity, waive on millions of dollars in fees, as well as drug development expenses further encourages manufacturers to invest highly in rare diseases treatment market, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market.

A favourable reimbursement scenario for rare disease treatment is further expected to enhance revenue generation in cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market. The patient pool affected by cutaneous mastocytosis is children up to the age of 14 years – over 65% to 70% of total cases.

In countries such as the United Kingdom, there is close to 100% reimbursement in most of cases for patients below 2 years of age, in cases of rare diseases such as cutaneous mastocytosis. The National Health Service (NHS) of the U.K. is undergoing substantial reforms for further improvements.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Sanofi
  • EPI Health, LLC.
  • kaleo, Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Novartis AG
  • Mallinckrodt
  • Bayer AG
  • Johnson & Johnson
