Connect with us

ENERGY

At US$ 739.4 Mn Reached Dengue Testing Market With 6.4% CAGR Value In The Year of 2025

Published

3 hours ago

on

Government tendering and partnerships between diagnostic kit manufacturers are expected to provide long-term opportunities to the manufacturers in the dengue testing market. Governments in countries of Latin America and Asia Pacific are laying emphasis to eradicate diseases that have a higher infection rate by providing free diagnosis tests and medication to the underprivileged with the help of various government-funded programs.

However, in order to achieve these objectives, the local authorities need a constant supply of related diagnostic kits. Governments rely on tendering or partnerships with manufacturers for delivering the required kits. Such kind of mechanisms also provide a stable financial flow to the manufacturers for a particular period.

These are some of the important findings of the latest report released by Persistence Market Research which is titled as ‘Dengue Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025’. Besides the qualitative analysis on the market dynamics operating in the global dengue testing market, the report also features a comprehensive quantitative assessment of the various segments and regions that are prominent in this market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22738

As per the numbers that are given in this report, the global dengue testing market was valued at US$ 451.6 Mn in 2017 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 739.4 Mn in 2025, displaying a CAGR of 6.4% during the period of assessment 2017-2025.

Global Dengue Testing Market: Dynamics

To control the spread of dengue fever, reduce the number of deaths and prevent its reoccurrence in the future, governments across the world have adopted various comprehensive dengue control policies that basically focus on prevention and cure.

The multi-pronged efforts for dengue control include provision of diagnosis and treatment facilities for dengue fever at all the health centers and adoption of preventive measures. Various countries have set up their own national programs such as the National Dengue Prevention and Control Program in countries such as Indonesia, Brazil, India and Philippines. The World Mosquito Program, formerly known as Eliminate Dengue is helping to protect the global population from mosquito-borne diseases. Such type of interventions are boosting the global dengue testing market all over the world.

For Critical Insights On The Dengue Testing Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/22738

However, despite the high level of awareness for dengue prevention and cure, there are various challenges such as inadequate funding and resources and a lack of sound strategy to respond to the increasing problems related to dengue outbreaks in various regions of the world. Rapid urbanization, lack of sanitation, increase in international trade and mobility of population restraint the efforts to control dengue. In addition, lack of well-organized dengue control programs in collaboration with different sectors and agencies also restraints the market growth of dengue testing.

Global Dengue Testing Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global dengue testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and region.

  • ELISA based tests segment accounted for 46.6% share in 2016 and is projected to account for 46.5% share by 2025 end in the global dengue testing market.
  • The hospitals segment was valued at US$ 196.9 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 334.4 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the period of assessment.
  • Middle East and Africa dengue testing market was valued at US$ 139.7 Mn in 2017.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22738

Global Dengue Testing Market: Competition Landscape Company Profiles

  • Abnova Corporation
  • Roche Molecular Systems Inc.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • InBios International, Inc.
  • NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH
  • Euroimmun AG (Sub. PerkinElmer)
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Certest Biotec S.L.
  • OriGene Technologies
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ENERGY

At US$ 908.4 Mn Reached Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market With 5.3% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

Published

1 min ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Growing cases of post herpetic neuralgia treatment are increasing the number of referrals to pain management clinics resulting in growth of market. According to a latest research by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is anticipated to account for over US$ 908.4 Mn, in terms of value, by 2026 end.

The report on post herpetic neuralgia treatment further projects significant growth potential of post herpetic neuralgia treatment market with CAGR pegged at 5.3% through 2026.

Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market: Segmental Overview

The post herpetic neuralgia treatment market includes segments by treatment type, distribution channels and regions. The treatment type segment of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market includes drugs, patches and steroid injectable.

The drug segment is sub segmented by anticonvulsants, antidepressants, and opioids. The patches segment is sub segmented by lidocaine skin patches and capsaicin skin patches.

The distribution channel segment of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market includes institutional sales and retail sales. The institutional sales includes hospital pharmacies, and clinics. The retail sales includes retail sales, retail pharmacies, drug stores and mail order pharmacies.

Based on the treatment type, the drugs segment accounts for the largest share of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market with a share of 80.9 % in 2018. However the patches segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6 during the forecast period.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14506

Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market: Factors Impacting Revenue Growth

The growth of the global post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is primarily driven by growing prevalence of post herpetic neuralgia and geriatric population. The development of healthcare infrastructure around the world coupled with the governmental support to post herpetic neuralgia treatment products is also expected to drive the growth of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market.

However, the poor efficacy and efficiency of present post herpetic neuralgia treatment drugs are factors expected to hamper the growth of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market. The companies operating in the post herpetic neuralgia treatment are involved in developing new experimental drugs.

However concerns over opioid use and the growing mortality from overdose are the prime constraints on the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market.

Opioid overdose deaths account for 49,000 of the 72,000 drug overdose deaths in the USA in 2017. According to the center of disease control, around 66% of the more than 63,600 drug overdose deaths in 2016 involved an opioid and on average, 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.

The lack of definite curative treatment and the poor efficacy and efficiency of drugs is also hampering the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market growth.

This post herpetic neuralgia treatment report assesses the trends that are driving the growth of each segment of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market on the global as well as regional level, and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful for manufacturers planning to enter the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market.

For Critical Insights On The Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/14506

Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market: Regional Insights

North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for post herpetic neuralgia treatment, accounting for a high revenue share in 2017.

The U.S post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is expected to account for a large share and to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 % over the forecast period, while Canada is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2%. Europe and Asia Pacific post herpetic neuralgia treatment markets collectively are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.6 % and 6.0 %, respectively.

The post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is expected to shift in favour of developing regions led by China owing to its fast developing economy and healthcare infrastructure.

Revenue from the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market in countries of Asia Pacific such as China is expected to expand at the relatively higher CAGR due to developing economy, advancing healthcare infrastructure which reflects a high post herpetic neuralgia treatment market equity.

The Middle East and Africa post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is dominated by the gulf economies owing to their high per capita income and high public healthcare expenditure. The development of large hospital complex in the Gulf nations is driving a large market adoption of post herpetic neuralgia treatment products.

Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

PMR’s report tracks some of the key companies operating in the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market,

Company Profile

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Daiichi Sankyo
  • Acorda Therapeutics
  • Purdue Pharma L.P
  • Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc.
  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Others.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14506

The companies perating in the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market are focusing on developing new drugs for post herpetic neuralgia treatment. There is a lack of effective and curative post herpetic neuralgia treatment.

Symptomatic treatment is the chief goal of treatment as there is no treatment for PHN. Calcium-channel blockers such as gabapentin and pregabalin are first line agents in the treatment of PHN. Concerns over opioid use and the growing mortality from overdose are the prime constraints on the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market.

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

ENERGY

Global Peeler-washer-scrubber Market: What is the projected market size for 2026?

Published

6 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Peeler-washer-scrubber

QYResearch published a Cooked Research Report on Global Peeler-washer-scrubber Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information, Market options, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and different vital side of the business.

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: QYResearch focuses on providing the users or readers with a descriptive assessment of the industry and the valuable analyzed information of several markets. The latest research report on the Global Peeler-washer-scrubber Market is completely concentrated on satisfying the requirements of the users by offering them with all insights into the industry. The Peeler-washer-scrubber Market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities / high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align Peeler-washer-scrubber market strategies according to the current and future market.

TOP PROMINENT PLAYERS:

Hughes Equipment
Lyco Manufacturing
ProEx Food
Uni-Masz H.M. Juszczuk Sp.j
Vanmark
Magnuson CCM

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1472684/global-Peeler-washer-scrubber-Market

Peeler-washer-scrubber Market Study:

The global Peeler-washer-scrubber market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2026, growing at a CAGR of from 2019. This research aspires to describe, segment, and outline the size of the Peeler-washer-scrubber market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Global Peeler-washer-scrubber Market by Type:

1000 kg/h
2000 kg/h
Other

Global Peeler-washer-scrubber Market by Application:

Potatoes
Onions
Carrot
Other

This examination report inspects about the global Peeler-washer-scrubber market status, shares supply-demand investigation, rivalry landscape, Peeler-washer-scrubber market drivers, challenges and opportunities, SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, deals esteem and volume investigation of various businesses regarding imperative geological areas. Additionally, It enables the Peeler-washer-scrubber to report give a bit of knowledge into the opportunities and threats that these organizations may look amid the figure time frame.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Peeler-washer-scrubber Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

The Questions Answered by Peeler-washer-scrubber Market Report:

– What are the Key Manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders and distributors in Peeler-washer-scrubber Market?
– What are Growth factors influencing Market Growth?
– What are production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk?
– What is the Contribution from Regional Manufacturers?
– What are the Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Peeler-washer-scrubber Industry?
– What are the Key Market segments, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing?
And Many More…

Report Highlights:

– Detailed overview of parent market
– Changing market dynamics of the industry
– In-depth market segmentation
– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
– Recent industry trends and developments
– Competitive landscape
– Strategies of key players and product offerings
– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
– A neutral perspective towards market performance
– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About Peeler-washer-scrubber Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1472684/global-Peeler-washer-scrubber-Market

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Research Methodology
    3. Report Summary
    4. Proximity Market Overview
    -Introduction
    -Drivers
    -Restraints
    -Industry Trends
    -Porter& Five Forces Analysis
    -SWOT Analysis
  2. Proximity Market Review, By Product
    6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application
    7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
    8. Competitive Overview
    9. Company Profiles: 

Hughes Equipment
Lyco Manufacturing
ProEx Food
Uni-Masz H.M. Juszczuk Sp.j
Vanmark
Magnuson CCM

  1. Appendix

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

Read More Report: https://www.vitalnews24.com/news/2020/01/20/industrial-mould-washers-industry-market-size-growth-forecast-2020-to-2026/

https://www.openpr.com/news/1903147/global-vegetables-processing-line-market-how-to-tackle-market

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

ENERGY

Global Portable Stages Market: What are market experts recommending?

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Portable Stages

QYResearch Published Global Portable Stages Market 2025 Report: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: This latest report provides a deep insight into the Global Portable Stages Market 2019 covering all its essential aspects. Global Portable Stages Market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics through comprehensive View of the key market dynamics. The research study provides market introduction, Portable Stages market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Portable Stages market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report then highlights factors affecting the development of market such as drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities, technology advances, the latest market scenarios, etc. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which leads to the success of the organizations such as: 

Wenger
Hertz Furniture System
Signature Systems Group
SICO
StageRight
Stageline Groupe
AmTab Manufacturing
Gopak
Mega Stage
2M (Deutschland) GmbH
Europodium
Stagemobil Eckart Fahrzeugbau
CPS Manufacturing
Bary Sales
Kultour GmbH
Quik Stage Incorporated
Marshall Austin Productions
Staging Canadell
Staging Concepts
Avocet Engineering Services

Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1472664/global-Portable-Stages-Market

It monitors activity levels, quality of sleep, distance traveled, calories burned, and overall health and behavior 24/7.
The global Portable Stages market was xx million US$ in 2019 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2025.

This report studies the Portable Stages market size (value and volume) by player, region, product type and final industry, historical data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2025; The report also explores global market competitive environment, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, five forces analysis of sales channels, distributors and porters.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Portable Stages in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Small Portable Stages
Medium Portable Stages
Large Portable Stages

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Sports & Recreation Industry
Commercial Events
Institutions
Individual Events

The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Portable Stages The report also explores global market competitive environment, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, five forces analysis of sales channels, distributors and porters.
To understand the structure of Portable Stages market by identifying various subsegments.
Share detailed information on key factors affecting market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Portable Stages manufacturers define, describe, and analyze sales volume, value, market share, market competitive environment, SWOT analysis, and development plans over the next few years.
To analyze the Portable Stages with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Portable Stages submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable Stages are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and verify market size of Portable Stages market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs.
Further breakdown of Portable Stages market on basis of the key contributing countries.
Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About Portable Stages Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1472664/global-Portable-Stages-Market 

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Research Methodology
    3. Report Summary
    4. Proximity Market Overview
    -Introduction
    -Drivers
    -Restraints
    -Industry Trends
    -Porter& Five Forces Analysis
    -SWOT Analysis
  2. Proximity Market Review, By Product
    6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application
    7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
    8. Competitive Overview
    9. Company Profiles: 

Wenger
Hertz Furniture System
Signature Systems Group
SICO
StageRight
Stageline Groupe
AmTab Manufacturing
Gopak
Mega Stage
2M (Deutschland) GmbH
Europodium
Stagemobil Eckart Fahrzeugbau
CPS Manufacturing
Bary Sales
Kultour GmbH
Quik Stage Incorporated
Marshall Austin Productions
Staging Canadell
Staging Concepts
Avocet Engineering Services

  1. Appendix

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

Read More Report: https://www.vitalnews24.com/news/2020/01/20/container-washing-machines-market-recent-trends-in-depth-analysis-market-size-research-report-forecast-up-to-2026/

https://www.openpr.com/news/1903133/global-robotic-deburring-machines-market-what-is-the-projected

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

Support Fusion Science Academy

If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.

Trending