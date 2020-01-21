Connect with us

At US$ 771.0 Mn Reached Meniscus Repair Systems Market With 8.7% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the global meniscus repair systems market is expected to be valued at US$ 771.0 Mn by the end of 2028. The meniscus repair systems market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2018-2028. The growth of the meniscus repair systems market can be attributed to the growing number of sports injuries.

According to the OECD stats, globally, approximately 18% of women and 10% of men aged 60 years and above suffer from symptomatic injuries in their anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus, and this predisposes them to osteoarthritis later in their lives. The need for meniscus repair surgeries for the prevention of osteoarthritis is expected to boost the demand for meniscus repair systems over the forecast period.

Key manufacturers in the meniscus repair systems market follow different strategies to grow their businesses as well as to penetrate the meniscus repair systems market. Regulatory approvals and product launches are some of the strategies that are most commonly followed by players in the meniscus repair systems market. Orthopedic device manufacturers are working on expanding their portfolio of sports medicine products owing to the increasing demand for new medical devices and systems for the treatment of sports injuries.

Some of these companies recently launched meniscus repair systems in the global market. For instance, in August 2018, Ceterix orthopedic launched the Novostich Pro meniscal repair system. Similarly, in May 2018, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes) announced the launch of the TRUESPAN meniscal repair system.

Small market players or startup companies aim at obtaining regulatory approval for their meniscus repair systems. For instance, in June 2018, Arcuro Medical Ltd. received regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its SuperBall meniscus repair system. The patent for SuperBall meniscus repair systems by Arcuro Medical Ltd. has been granted in the U.S. and China. The company is awaiting regulatory approval in Europe and Israel. Increasing product launches and FDA approvals are expected to propel the meniscus repair systems market over the forecast period.

These major acquisitions and mergers provide significant opportunities to players in the meniscus repair systems market to expand their global presence and product portfolio. Acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers among key market players are expected to fuel the growth of the meniscus repair systems market.

Most of the major medical device players are focusing on emerging markets due to their high growth potential, as well as to increase their distribution channel. Changes in disease patterns due to lifestyle changes and rising affluence has resulted in growth in the demand for quality healthcare and better access to healthcare services, which are among factors that make these markets highly lucrative for medical device companies.

Although developed countries dominate the market, emerging market represent higher growth opportunities for the meniscus repair systems market. For instance, China is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the meniscus repair systems market over the forecast period.

Factors, such as rising disposable in developing countries, continuous penetration of health insurance, and a steady reduction in the average selling prices of medical devices, are expected to significantly boost the demand for meniscus repair systems in the near future.

The global meniscus repair systems market has been studied based on product type, clinical application, and end user.

Based on product type, the meniscus repair systems market has been segmented into outside-in meniscal repair system, all-inside meniscal repair system, inside-out meniscal repair system, and meniscal root repair system.

The all-inside meniscal repair system segment is expected to hold the maximum market share in the global meniscus repair systems market. Based on end-user, the meniscus repair systems market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialized orthopedic clinics. In terms of revenue, the hospital segment of the meniscus repair systems market dominated the global meniscus repair systems market in 2017.

Company Profiles:

  • Stryker Corporation
  • DePuy Synthes Company (Johnson & Johnson)
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Smith & Nephew, Inc
  • Arthrex, Inc.
  • Arcuro Medical Ltd.
  • Other

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

At US$ 2,959.4 Mn Reached Facial Injectable Market With 4.6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

Facial injectables have a large number of applications such as removal of wrinkles, scars treatment, acne treatment, and removal of dark circles. Besides these generalized applications, facial injectables are also used in lip augmentation, uplifting of eyebrows, thinning of the lips, and enhancement of the cheekbones, among others. Facial injectables can also be used for skin smoothening.

This wide range of applications of facial injectable is expected to be the prime factor driving the growth of the facial Injectable market. Besides, the number of aesthetic surgeons and authorization to perform the aesthetic procedures have increased. Increasing number of plastic surgeons and their network is expected to boost the demand for aesthetic procedures, which is projected to drive the growth of the facial injectable market. Dentists come across many cases who require facial changeover after dental treatments, the adoption of facial injectable procedure in their practices is expected to drive the demand for facial injectable from non-aesthetic surgeons/physicians.

Increasing number of research and developmental activities is also expected to drive the growth of the facial injectable market. Development of advanced facial injectable with focus on stabilizing the main ingredients and cross linking with the gel medium so as to prolong the effect are the focus areas of the manufacturers.

Increasing demand for facial injectable, favorable support from governments in terms of approval for the new entities and new application areas, commercialization of novel solutions are the factors that will increase collaborations and partnership agreements between manufacturers. The companies operating in the market are focusing on increasing their product reach in the global market.

As a result, they are adopting distribution agreements as an expansion strategy to gain maximum revenue share in the market. Some of the key manufacturers are also collaborating with other aesthetic companies other than facial injectable providers to capture new markets and to give added advantage to the patients, for instance, Galderma Pharma S.A.’s collaboration with breast aesthetic provider Mentor World Wide LLC.

Based on product type, the global facial injectable market has been segmented into botulinum toxin and dermal fillers. In terms of revenue, the dermal fillers segment in the global facial Injectable market is expected to hold significant share over the forecast period.

Botulinum toxin is a single chain of about 150KD and then is cleaved to form a dichain molecule with a disulphide bridge.

Botulinum toxin is of two types – toxin A and toxin B. Some of the key commercially available botulinum toxin brands include Dysport, Xeomin, Meditoxin, Botulax and Nabota. Dermal fillers are injected with small gauge injectors into deep dermal area to fill the space and also to induce the body production of collagen. Dermal fillers may be hyaluronic acid based, calcium hydroxyapatite based, poly-lactic acid based, collagen based or polymethylmethacrylate based.

Based on application, the global facial injectable market has been segmented into aesthetic restoration, dentistry and reconstructive surgery. The aesthetic restoration segment is expected to hold maximum share in the global facial Injectable market.

Based on end users, the global facial injectable market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and beauty clinics. The hospitals segment is expected to account large share in the global facial injectable market.

Geographically, the global facial Injectable market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America followed by Europe is expected to hold substantial revenue share in the global facial injectable market. The companies operating in the global facial injectable market are focusing on to expand in the emerging markets by innovating their products.

Company Profiles

  • Nestle Skin Health 
  • Sinclair Pharma
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Allergan
  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Merz Pharma
  • Ipsen Pharma
  • Teoxane Laboratories
  • Prollenium Medical Technologies
  • Suneva Medical, Inc.
  • Others

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

At US$ 3,267.3 Mn Reached Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market With 6.1% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

Over the years, there has been tremendous advancements in aesthetic lasers & energy devices. In particular, laser based technologies have contributed immensely to various skin and dermal based cosmetic applications and treatments.

This has resulted in growth of the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market. It can be noted that rise in technological advancements in aesthetic lasers & energy devices coupled with increasing number of skin related problems are anticipated to increase the demand for aesthetic lasers & energy devices globally.

According to the latest research by the company, the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market is anticipated to account for over US$ 3,267.3 Mn, in terms of value, by 2028 end. The report on aesthetic lasers & energy devices is expected to show significant growth potential with an average Y-o-Y growth rate pegged at 6.1% through 2028.

Increase in global warming leading to skin irritation, skin burns and skin damage and other skin related problems is expected to drive the market of aesthetic lasers & energy devices. It can be noted that acne causes major physical changes in skin alteration and damage.

Furthermore, nearly 85% of people aged between 12 and 24 globally experience acne. However, the most common aesthetic lasers & energy devices used for non-invasive treatment for acne is scarring and laser resurfacing.

The effectiveness of aesthetic lasers & energy devices are widely accepted in cosmetology and other dermal treatments for the treatment of a variety of cutaneous complexities. Such skin problems is expected to trigger the growth of the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market over the forecast period.

Manufacturers are adopting strategic approaches in order to increase the product reach in the aesthetic lasers & energy devices market. The market for aesthetic lasers & energy devices is anticipated to grow due to increasing demand for aesthetic lasers & energy devices for non-invasive dermal treatments, frequent product approvals and advancements in aesthetic lasers & energy devices technology, strategic developments such as high level of market competition, long terms collaborations, acquisitions, mergers and like mergers and collaboration agreements.

Companies operating in the aesthetic lasers & energy devices market are also continuously focusing on increasing the product penetrations of aesthetic lasers & energy devices reach globally.

To safeguard such strategies, these companies are adopting distribution agreements as an expansion to strategically gain maximum revenue share in the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market. Furthermore, advancements in mainly in laser based technologies over the years is likely to contribute in various applications of dermal treatments, which will drive the growth of the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market.

Other macroeconomic indicators such as increase in healthcare spending, hospital budgeting for equipment procurement and providing quality service will help in usage of quality equipment and thus drive the growth of the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market. According to the IMF forecasting, healthcare spending is expected to increase by over 6% yearly, based on the current GDP forecast.

On the grey side, high treatment cost and adverse side effects related to the aesthetic lasers & energy devices market may hamper the growth of the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market.

Treatment with aesthetic lasers & energy devices market, including surgical and non-invasive procedures, are associated with high costs making them inaccessible to people in the low middle-income countries.

Also, non-invasive treatments with aesthetic lasers & energy devices market require a series of sessions to achieve the desired result, which results in a high overall cost of the treatment.

Furthermore, the duration of treatment, number of sessions and the cost of treatment depend on the area being treated. These factors are directly responsible for dropping the growth of the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market.

According to the company, the laser based product equipment segment accounted for over 65.9% revenue share in the overall aesthetic lasers & energy devices market in 2017.

However, the growing popularity of LED and IPL might limit the segment’s growth in the near future. Asia Pacific region of aesthetic lasers & energy devices market is expected to be the most lucrative market in the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market equipment market during the forecast period.

The company has segmented the global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market equipment market into Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Equipment, Laser Equipment, and LED Equipment, Infrared and ultraviolet based equipment. In terms of revenue, the laser based equipment segment in aesthetic lasers & energy devices will hold maximum revenue share over the forecast period.

Company Profile

  • Hologic Inc. (Cynosure, Inc.)
  • Lumenis
  • Syneron Medical Ltd.
  • Lynton Lasers Ltd
  • EL.EN. S.p.A. (Deka Mela S.r.l.)
  • Fotona
  • Cutera, Inc.
  • Lutronic Corporation
  • Beijing Nubway S & T Co., Ltd
  • Others.

Latest posts by [email protected]emr.com (see all)

At US$ 411.5 Mn Reached Temporary Cardiac Pacing Wires Leads Market With 6.6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

The prevalence of arrhythmia and cardiovascular diseases is rising and expected to continue growing throughout the forecast period. According to the latest research by the company, the global temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market is anticipated to account for over US$ 411.5 Mn in terms of value by 2026 end. The report on the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market indicates that the market is projected to have significant growth potential through 2022.

The minimally-invasive procedure for transvenous pacing, by techniques type, is projected to account for the largest revenue share throughout the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the minimally-invasive technique for temporary pacing during emergencies such as acute myocardial infarction and heart block is expected to drive the market for temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads in the near future.

The favorable reimbursement scenario for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as the burden for cardiovascular diseases continues to increase in developing and under-developed economies, contributes to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads the market. Significant growth in the number of cardiac surgeries is also spurring the market of temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, every year, about 735,000 Americans experience heart attacks. An estimated 2.7–6.1 Million people in the United States have atrial fibrillation, which is expected to further increase with the aging of the U.S. population, and more than 750,000 hospitalizations occur each year due to atrial fibrillation.

The increasing number of cardiac surgeries, primarily among the geriatric population, along with the anticipated increase in the number of people undergoing cardiothoracic surgeries are expected to drive the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market during the forecast period.

The rapidly aging population also contributes to significant growth in the demand for temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads, leading to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market. According to the Population Reference Bureau, (2016), the number of Americans aged 65 and above is projected to grow to more than double – from 46 Million to over 98 Million – by 2060 and the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise to nearly to 24% from 15%.

Technological advancements in cardiac devices are also driving the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market. The increasing demand for pacemakers, owing to the growing prevalence of heart diseases, primarily due to rising obesity, unhealthy lifestyles, smoking, drug abuse and excessive consumption of alcohol among the young population, is leading to various heart disorders such as bradycardia and heart block. This is expected to further surge the demand for temporary cardiac pacing wire and leads during the forecast period.

Manufacturing companies in the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market are focusing on the development of high-end technology devices and further aiming towards launching devices used in minimally-invasive techniques. The launch of new products integrated with advanced technologies that ease treatment procedures and provide improved results to patients also contributes to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wire and leads market. For instance, in October 2016, BioTrace Medical, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance to market a new Tempo Lead, an innovative temporary pacing lead designed for use in procedures in which temporary pacing is indicated, including transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and electrophysiology (EP) procedures.

The increasing demand for cardiovascular surgeries is expected to contribute to the sales of leads and wires and in turn, contribute to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market.

The global temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, technique, age group and end user. In terms of revenue, the cardiac pacing leads/catheter segment by product type in the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period.

Company Profiles

  • Medtronic Plc.
  • BioTrace Medical Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical)
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • OSCOR Inc
  • A&E Medical Corporation
  • OSYPKA AG
  • Others.

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

