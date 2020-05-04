Connect with us

At US$ 771.0 Mn Reached Meniscus Repair Systems Market With 8.7% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

2 mins ago

Press Release

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the global meniscus repair systems market is expected to be valued at US$ 771.0 Mn by the end of 2028. The meniscus repair systems market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2018-2028. The growth of the meniscus repair systems market can be attributed to the growing number of sports injuries.

According to the OECD stats, globally, approximately 18% of women and 10% of men aged 60 years and above suffer from symptomatic injuries in their anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus, and this predisposes them to osteoarthritis later in their lives. The need for meniscus repair surgeries for the prevention of osteoarthritis is expected to boost the demand for meniscus repair systems over the forecast period.

Key manufacturers in the meniscus repair systems market follow different strategies to grow their businesses as well as to penetrate the meniscus repair systems market. Regulatory approvals and product launches are some of the strategies that are most commonly followed by players in the meniscus repair systems market. Orthopedic device manufacturers are working on expanding their portfolio of sports medicine products owing to the increasing demand for new medical devices and systems for the treatment of sports injuries.

Some of these companies recently launched meniscus repair systems in the global market. For instance, in August 2018, Ceterix orthopedic launched the Novostich Pro meniscal repair system. Similarly, in May 2018, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes) announced the launch of the TRUESPAN meniscal repair system.

Small market players or startup companies aim at obtaining regulatory approval for their meniscus repair systems. For instance, in June 2018, Arcuro Medical Ltd. received regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its SuperBall meniscus repair system. The patent for SuperBall meniscus repair systems by Arcuro Medical Ltd. has been granted in the U.S. and China. The company is awaiting regulatory approval in Europe and Israel. Increasing product launches and FDA approvals are expected to propel the meniscus repair systems market over the forecast period.

These major acquisitions and mergers provide significant opportunities to players in the meniscus repair systems market to expand their global presence and product portfolio. Acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers among key market players are expected to fuel the growth of the meniscus repair systems market.

Most of the major medical device players are focusing on emerging markets due to their high growth potential, as well as to increase their distribution channel. Changes in disease patterns due to lifestyle changes and rising affluence has resulted in growth in the demand for quality healthcare and better access to healthcare services, which are among factors that make these markets highly lucrative for medical device companies.

Although developed countries dominate the market, emerging market represent higher growth opportunities for the meniscus repair systems market. For instance, China is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the meniscus repair systems market over the forecast period.

Factors, such as rising disposable in developing countries, continuous penetration of health insurance, and a steady reduction in the average selling prices of medical devices, are expected to significantly boost the demand for meniscus repair systems in the near future.

The global meniscus repair systems market has been studied based on product type, clinical application, and end user.

Based on product type, the meniscus repair systems market has been segmented into outside-in meniscal repair system, all-inside meniscal repair system, inside-out meniscal repair system, and meniscal root repair system.

The all-inside meniscal repair system segment is expected to hold the maximum market share in the global meniscus repair systems market. Based on end-user, the meniscus repair systems market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialized orthopedic clinics. In terms of revenue, the hospital segment of the meniscus repair systems market dominated the global meniscus repair systems market in 2017.

Company Profiles:

  • Stryker Corporation
  • DePuy Synthes Company (Johnson & Johnson)
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Smith & Nephew, Inc
  • Arthrex, Inc.
  • Arcuro Medical Ltd.
  • Other
2020 Diketene Derivatives Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019-2026

37 seconds ago

May 4, 2020

Press Release

In this report, the global 2020 Diketene Derivatives market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The 2020 Diketene Derivatives market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the 2020 Diketene Derivatives market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this 2020 Diketene Derivatives market report include:

Lonza
Eastman Chemical
Daicel
Laxmi Organic Industries
Mitsuboshi Chemical
Jubilant Life Sciences
Toronto Research Chemicals
Jiangsu Tiancheng Biochemical Products
Zhang Jiagang Hope Chemicals
Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical
Ningbo Wanglong Technology

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan

Segment by Type
Diketene Esters
Arylamides
Alkylamides
Dihydroacetic Acid (DHS) and Salt
Others

Segment by Application
Agrochemicals
Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals
Pigments and Dyes
Others

The study objectives of 2020 Diketene Derivatives Market Report are:

To analyze and research the 2020 Diketene Derivatives market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the 2020 Diketene Derivatives manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions 2020 Diketene Derivatives market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the 2020 Diketene Derivatives market.

At US$ 4,350 Mn Reached Intravitreal IVT Injectable Market With 4.9% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

3 mins ago

May 4, 2020

Press Release

Hereditary retinal diseases is the major cause of visual loss. Macular degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy is the important and prominent cause of blindness. According to Genentech Retinal disease report, around 11 million US population are affected with age-related macular degeneration, 7.7 million people are affected with diabetic retinopathy and around 1.1 million population are affected with retinal vein occlusions.

Anti-VEGF intravitreal (IVT) injectables medication is most likely use to treat retinal disorders. Increasing prescription of anti-VEGF anticipate the growth of the intravitreal (IVT) injectables market. Many manufacturers aims to develop drugs with anti-VEGF inhibitor, as a result leading to an increase in the demand for intravitreal (IVT) injectables.

North America to have substantial revenue growth in intravitreal (IVT) injectables Market

North America region shown to have high growth in intravitreal (IVT) injectables market. Low vision and blindness are prevailing in the region and high prescription of anti-VEGF intravitreal (IVT) injectables medication has increases the growth of intravitreal (IVT) injectables market. It is estimated that intravitreal (IVT) injectables create an incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 4,350 Mn between 2018 and 2028.

Lucentis marketed by Roche and Eylea marketed by Regeneron in the United States, are the use of the commonly prescribed biologic in intravitreal (IVT) injectables. Apart from this, Avastin and Macugen are also widely used in intravitreal (IVT) injectables market. The North America region holds a significant share in intravitreal (IVT) injectables among all other regions, due to the increase in prescription of retinal biologics, high healthcare facilities and availability and usage of expensive drugs.

Intravitreal (IVT) Injectables Market: Segmental Analysis

The global intravitreal (IVT) injectables market has been segmented on the basis of drug class, indication and distributional channel. On the basis of drug class, the intravitreal (IVT) injectables market has been segmented into anti-VEGF, corticosteroids, antibiotics, antivirals and antifungals. Based on indication, the intravitreal (IVT) injectables market has been segmented into diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, endophthalmitis, retinal vein occlusions and others.

In terms of revenue, the anti-VEGF segment is expected to have a major share in intravitreal (IVT) injectables during the forecast period as it prevents angiogenesis and also minimize the leakage of fluid that occurs due to retinal diseases.

On the basis of distributional channel, the intravitreal (IVT) injectables market has been categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, mail order pharmacies and others. The hospital pharmacies is expected to have high revenue growth in intravitreal (IVT) injectables, owing to the availability of biologics and increase in prescription of anti-VEGF drugs.

Intravitreal (IVT) Injectables Market: Competition Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Bausch & Lomb
  • Novartis AG
  • Allergan
  • Alimera Sciences
  • ThromboGenics, Inc. 
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Other
Worldwide Analysis on Bone Glue Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2026

4 mins ago

May 4, 2020

Press Release

In 2018, the market size of Bone Glue Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bone Glue .

This report studies the global market size of Bone Glue , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Bone Glue Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Bone Glue history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Bone Glue market, the following companies are covered:

segmented as follows:

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Specialty Clinics
  • ASCs

By Application

  • Orthopedic
    • Arthroplasty
    • Sports Injuries
    • Spine Surgery
    • Trauma
    • Others

By Product Type

  • Synthetic Bone Glue
    • Methacrylate
    • Cyanoacrylate
    • Others
  • Natural Bone Glue

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment and sub-segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity, market attractiveness index and BPS analysis.

The next section of the report highlights the growth trends of the global bone glue market by region. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the bone glue market. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the bone glue market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA. The sections – by product type, by application, by end user and by region – evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the global bone glue market for the period 2016 –2024. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period.

In the final section of the report, Persistence Market Research has included a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the global bone glue market portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global bone glue market value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global bone glue market.

Research methodology

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global bone glue market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category. Bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers and end-use wise market numbers. Indicators such as R&D expenditure, research funding from government and non-profit organizations etc. have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Key metrics covered

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. As previously highlighted, the global bone glue market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of product type, end user, by application and based on different regions are analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the global bone glue market. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global bone glue market.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Bone Glue product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bone Glue , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bone Glue in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Bone Glue competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Bone Glue breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Bone Glue market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bone Glue sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

