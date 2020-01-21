Connect with us

ENERGY

At US$ 919 Mn Reached Neonatal Infant Care Market With 7% CAGR Value In The Year of 2024

Published

1 hour ago

on

Neonatal infant care equipment are used on a large scale in the neonatal intensive care unit. Most common equipment used in neonatal intensive care unit are bililights, central line, cardiopulmonary monitor, blood pressure monitor, incubator, oxygen hood, radiant warmer, ventilator, endotracheal tube, umbilical catheter, are some of the most common equipment used in infant care units in hospitals. Increasing number of premature births are leading to a low weight and other medical conditions that require special care.

Hence, manufacturers in the global market for neonatal infant care equipment that is efficient and easy to use. Constant innovation, technological developments, and development of multi-specialty products. Design and features of the device are being focused on especially to meet the needs of both user and patient.

Mode of operation, power source, heating-cooling mechanism, functionality, performance, and safety features are also some of the important areas in the development of neonatal infant care equipment.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4157

Companies are also focusing on developing smart infant monitoring system that can help to curb infant mortality rate. Moreover, the demand for portable equipment for neonatal care is also increasing, this is driving the use of advanced technology in the global neonatal infant care equipment market. The high cost of neonatal infant care equipment is one of the biggest challenges, however, manufacturers are using advanced technology to develop and provide neonatal equipment at child care hospitals at an affordable price.

According to the report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global neonatal infant care equipment market is likely to witness a robust growth during 2017-2024. By the end of 2024, the global market for neonatal infant care equipment is estimated to surpass US$ 2,600 Million revenue.

Thermoregulation Devices to Gain Maximum Share in the Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market

Based on the product type, compared to various infant care equipment, thermoregulation devices are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Towards 2024 end, thermoregulation devices are projected to exceed US$ 1,300 Million in terms of value.

On the basis of the end user, hospitals are expected to witness the highest growth in the global market for neonatal infant care equipment market. Increasing number of hospitals have neonatal intensive care unit that provides care for newborn. Hence, hospitals use various neonatal infant care equipment as per the level of complexity.

For Critical Insights On The Neonatal Infant Care Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/4157

North America to Lead the Global Market for Neonatal Infant Care Equipment

Region-wise, North America is likely to dominate the global neonatal infant care equipment market. North America is estimated to bring in more than US$ 1,000 Million revenue by 2024 end. Changing labor treatments, increasing maternal age and development of technically advanced devices are some of the factors driving the demand for neonatal infant care equipment in North America.

Manufacturers are also focusing on developing smart neonatal infant care equipment, providing extra care, since it’s the most delicate part of life.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4157

Key Companies in the Global Neonatal Infant Care Equipment Market

Company Profiles

  • GE Healthcare
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Medtronic plc.
  • Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  • Natus Medical Incorporated
  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ENERGY

At US$ xx Mn Reached Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market With 6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2019 to 2029

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

The global multiplex detection immunoassay market is set to be valued at over US$ 2 Bn by 2019 end, with the market expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2029). Rapid, low sample consumption, and cost-effective are features offered by lab-on-chip technology, which is propelling the multiplex detection immunoassay market to new heights.

Several multiplex detection immunoassay products with lab-on-chip technology are currently available in the market for quantitative test of thyroid disorders. For instance, 3D microfluidic chips are used in multiplex bioassays for environmental, clinical and biomedical applications.

Key Takeaways – Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Study

  • Minimum quantification and reduced overall reaction time are expected to boost the demand for planar-based multiplex detection immunoassay 2X during the forecast period
  • Among the technique type, protein-based is anticipated to hold large chunk of the multiplex detection immunoassay market
  • Owing to increasing focus on disease predisposition and drug efficacy studies, research and development is expected to gain significant market share in the multiplex detection immunoassay market
  • North America is expected to be significant revenue generator in the multiplex detection immunoassay market owing to emergence of several regional market players and well-developed healthcare infrastructure
  • In terms of end user, pharmaceutical companies are expected to dominate the multiplex detection immunoassay market in terms of revenue.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11542

Increasing adoption of multiplex detection immunoassay over conventional ELISA as well as technological advancement such as second generation multiplex immunoassay have boosted growth of the multiplex detection immunoassay market.

Increasing Focus on Nanoarrays to Spur Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Growth

One of the key factors observed to impact the multiplex detection immunoassay market growth is the development of new and innovative arrays such as Nano arrays.

During the last few years, planar-based multiplex detection immunoassay has emerged as a preferred method for clinical diagnosis as well as food contamination detection. The significant development in nanosciences has taken nano multiplex detection immunoassay arrays to next level, representing ultra-miniaturized version of conventional microarray.

For Critical Insights On The Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/11542

With the development of advanced nano array technology, drug screening process has become more rapid and time effective. These nanoarrays are also being used in the field of proteomics, as these require small amount of sample.

For instance, BioForce Nanosciences launched BioForce NanoArray on which 1,500 different analytes can be measured. Thus, the development of nano multiplex detection immunoassay arrays are anticipated to favor growth of the multiplex detection immunoassay market.

Companies covered in Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Report

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific 
  • EMD Millipore (Merck KGaA.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company.
  • Microsynth AG 
  • Quansys Biosciences Inc 
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Danaher Corporation.
  • Luminex Corporation 

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11542

Know More About the Report

The multiplex detection immunoassay market, a new study from Persistence Market Research, provides unparalleled insights on evolution of the multiplex detection immunoassay market during 2014 – 2018 and presents demand projections during 2019 – 2029.

Assay

  • Planar assay
    • Blends Protein Arrays (Multiplexed ELISA)
    • Antibody Arrays
  • Bead-based assay
    • Magnetic Bead-based
    • Non-magnetic Bead-based

Technique

  • Nucleic Acid-Based Technique
  • Protein-Based Technique
  • Biosensor-Based Technique

Application

  • Disease Testing
  • Food Contamination Testing
  • Research and Development
  • Veterinary Disease Testing

End User

  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Clinical Research Organizations
  • Food & Beverages Companies
  • Academic Research Institutes
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Biotechnology Companies

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

ENERGY

At US$ xx Mn Reached Single Use Cystoscope Market With 18% CAGR Value In The Year of 2018 to 2026

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Set for the revenues worth US$ 6 Mn by 2019 end, global market for single use cystoscope will observe an impressive growth outlook at a high double-digit CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Predominantly used for early detection and treatment of prostrate and bladder cancer as they minimize side-effects associated with the treatment, single use cystoscopes will witness growing demand owing to reduced possible chances of nosocomial infections.

As per the findings of a new Persistence Market Research (PMR) study, unlike the conventional rigid cystoscopes, flexible cystoscopes work by combining optical system and the working/irrigation channel into a single unit. The latter thus continues to gain preference over former.

Flexible single use cystoscopies are thin and bendable, and allow for a better visualization of the patient’s urethra and bladder. Thea flow of irrigation fluid is also about four times lower in flexible cystoscope as compared to rigid ones. These factors will remain crucial in upholding sales of single use cystoscopies in the near future.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22912

Key Takeaways – Single Use Cystoscope Market Study

  • Demand for flexible single use cystoscopes is anticipated to increase 5X over the forecast period, attributable to easy to handle and patient-friendly nature of flexible single use cystoscopes
  • Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global demand for single use cystoscope market and its applications, owing to increasing cases of bladder and prostate cancer in the region
  • Hospitals are expected to account for 40% of the market share

In line with the rising demand for cost-effective medical devices in developing economies, manufacturers of single use cystoscope should now concentrate on the profits lying in emerging countries such as India.

For Critical Insights On The Flavors Into Over The Counter Otc Pharmaceuticals Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/22912

Rising Prevalence of Urological Disorders to Propel Demand for Advanced Single Use Cystoscopes

Increasing incidence of urological disorders creates opportunities for introduction of products with advanced technology in the single use cystoscope market. Manufacturers are focusing on advanced and improved products to expand applications of single use cystoscopes and to make them more patient friendly.

For instance, Coloplast launched Isiris in the year 2017 for the global market. Uro-V, a product by Urovio, received FDA approval in March 2018. Uro-V is a single use semi-flexible cystoscope.

Companies covered in Single Use Cystoscope Market Report

  • Coloplast Group
  • NeoScope Inc.
  • UroViu Corporation

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22912

Lean More Abour Report Inclusions

A new report by  Persistence Market Research on the single use cystoscope market provides unparalleled insights on the evolution of the single use cystoscope market during 2014 – 2018 and presents demand projections for 2019 – 2029 on the basis of

Product Type

  • Flexible Video Single Use Cystoscopes
  • Semi-Flexible Video Single Use Cystoscopes

End User

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Diagnostic Centers

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

ENERGY

At US $10 Bn Reached Arthroscopic Devices Market With 6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2019 to 2029

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Prominently driven by the increasing adoption in knee osteoarthritis, the global arthroscopic devices market is recently witnessing introduction of smaller and technologically advanced arthroscopic devices that have updated optics to match the capabilities of the latest HD systems.

This will significantly benefit the growth of the global arthroscopic devices market over the course of following decade.

Integrated Endoscopy, a U.S-based medical devices company, recently launched its FDA-approved arthroscope NUVIS® with advanced optical design and high-definition visualization features.

This unique and battery operated arthroscopic device will effectively resolve the safety and sterility issues of reusable traditional arthroscopes, thereby creating multiple opportunities in the arthroscopic devices market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18358

Global sales of arthroscopic devices will surpass the market value of US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2029. As indicated by a new Persistence Market Research (PMR) study, arthroscopic devices market is set for a promising CAGR over the course of 2019 – 2029.

Key Takeaways – Arthroscopic Devices Market Study

  • Small manufacturers of arthroscopic devices are focusing on increasing their global footprint to expand business, internationally. Such activities are expected to fuel the arthroscopic devices market growth during the forecast period.
  • For instance, in October 2018, MinInvasive an Israel based company launched OmniCuff rotator cuff repair system in the U.S. and expanded its business activities internationally.
  • Increasing tie-ups between arthroscopic device manufacturers and distributors to outsource upstream services in emerging markets such as India, are expected to improve sales of arthroscopic devices in these markets.
  • For instance, in November 2016, Stryker Corporation collaborated with Indo UK Institute of Health to deliver affordable arthroscopic care in India.
  • Strategic acquisition of start-ups and mid-sized companies by key arthroscopic device companies to broaden their products and services is expected to propel the arthroscopic devices market growth.
  • For instance, in 2019, Smith & Nephew acquired Ceterix Orthopaedics to enhance its product portfolio. The company added meniscal repair system ‘NovoStitch Pro’ in its product portfolio through this acquisition.
  • North America is expected to be the prominent region in the arthroscopic devices market owing to growing incidences of arthritis knee pain and well-developed medical infrastructure.
  • According to the National Centre for Health Statistics, about 650,000 arthroscopic lavage and debridement procedures are performed for arthritis knee pain each year in the U.S.
  • Rise in arthroscopic device product recalls and retrieving of all faulty and defective arthroscopic device products from the market are restraining the arthroscopic devices market growth.
  • In June 2018, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MRHA) UK, sent an urgent field safety notice to Stryker Corporation for initiating a lot-specific recall for Stryker hip implant products to reduce incidences associated with these arthroscopic devices.

For Critical Insights On The Arthroscopic Devices Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/18358

Product

  • Arthroscope and Arthroscopic Systems
    • Arthroscope
    • Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems
    • Arthroscopy Visualization Systems
  • Arthroscopic shavers
    • Arthroscopic Shaver Systems
    • Disposables
  • Arthroscopy Implants
    • Interference Screws
    • Suture Anchors
  • Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands
    • Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems
    • Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Wands

End User

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Orthopedic Clinics

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Technological advancements such as advanced visualization and improved suturing techniques in arthroscopic devices will result in a market flourishing with ample growth opportunities, providing scope for a competitive advantage to market players in terms of innovation.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18358

Who Is Winning?

The arthroscopic devices market report tracks the key market players, which include-

  • Arthrex, Inc.
  • Stryker Corporation 
  • Smith & Nephew Plc.
  • CONMED Corporation 
  • KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG 
  • Olympus Corporation 
  • Richard Wolf GmbH 
  • Johnson & Johnson 

Leading manufacturers of arthroscopic devices are focusing on collaborations with different organizations to enhance their arthroscopic devices product portfolio especially in sports medicine.

  • For instance, in May 2017, at the Arthroscopic Association of North American Annual Meeting, Stryker’s Sports Medicine business announced a collaboration with AlloSource organization to offer high-quality, innovative biologics for sports medicine procedures.

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

Support Fusion Science Academy

If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.

Trending