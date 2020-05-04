Connect with us

At US$ 941.5 Mn Reached Circadian Rhythm Sleep Treatment Market With 4.7% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

Circadian rhythm sleep treatment follows two pathways, which include utilizing drug therapy or light therapy that involves the usage of certain devices. Circadian rhythm sleep treatment Drug therapy involves the utilization of melatonin and melatonin receptor agonists to balance the melatonin level. In addition, hypnotic medications are utilized in Circadian rhythm sleep treatment drug therapy to induce timely sleep patterns.

The Circadian rhythm sleep treatment with light therapy is based on the depression of the suprachiasmatic nucleus, which regulates the activation and depression of the melatonin receptor MT1 and MT2. The utilization of the high light intensity of greater than 5000 LUX alters the perception of the brain for effective circadian rhythm sleep treatment.

An increasing number of people have realized the importance of maintaining a better work schedule and sleep clock for the treatment of jetlag and shift work disorder. Furthermore, increasing demand for the treatment of jetlag and delayed sleep syndrome to gain adequate sleep is estimated to propel the demand for circadian rhythm sleep treatment devices and drugs, which is fuelling the growth of the circadian rhythm sleep treatment market.

According to the latest research by PMR, the global circadian rhythm sleep treatment market is expected to account for over US$ 941.5 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028. The circadian rhythm sleep treatment market report also estimates a significant growth potential with a CAGR of 4.7% through 2028.

According to data from CDC, around 50 to 70 million Americans are suffering from sleep disorders and sleep deprivation. About 4% of American adults aged 20 years and above use prescribed sleep medications.

The percentage of population using prescription drugs is increasing with education and age. About 9 million U.S. adults are consuming prescription sleep drugs. Among them, women (5.0%) use more prescription sleep drugs than men (3.1%). Moreover, the increasing prescription of sleep drugs for circadian rhythm sleep treatment is expected to boost the circadian rhythm sleep treatment market across the world.

The increasing incidence of sleep-related disorders, especially circadian rhythm sleep disorders, is expected to boost the demand for curative treatment regimens, which is expected to boost the demand for circadian rhythm sleep treatment. Moreover, the high availability of circadian rhythm sleep treatment drugs and devices in the U.S. is fueling the demand for circadian rhythm sleep treatment in North America.

Stress has been found to be among the main characteristics of a modern lifestyle. Factors such as new technologies and socio-cultural tendencies have brought about changes in human behavior. Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, depression, and hypertension, are also some of the factors contributing to this change.

These elements bring about changes in an individual’s daily routine, including their sleeping habits. Thus, people who find it difficult to fall asleep naturally have started using OTC drugs for the same. Similar scenario is observed in circadian rhythm sleep treatment. Melatonin is considered to be safe in circadian rhythm sleep treatment, due to which it is available over the counter at several pharmacies and health supplement stores.

In addition, improper sleep and alterations in the internal circadian clock lead to circadian rhythm sleep disorder, which leads to poor quality of sleep. Moreover, hectic work environments, excess workload, and long working hours are also among the factors that hamper the quality and duration of sleep, which is estimated to increase the demand for circadian rhythm sleep treatment.

This factor is also estimated to clear the entry barriers for new market entrant in the circadian rhythm sleep treatment market. Rapid advancements in drug efficacy studies are fueling the growth of the circadian rhythm sleep treatment market.

The requirement of regular medication therapy and the adverse effects associated with Circadian rhythm sleep treatment drugs therapy has boosted inclination toward the development of lightweight portable light therapy devices. This is contributing to the growth of the circadian rhythm sleep treatment market.

PMR has segmented the global circadian rhythm sleep treatment market based on treatment type into therapeutic devices, drugs and chronotherapy, as well as diagnostic devices.

Based on the disorder type, the circadian rhythm sleep treatment market is further segmented into Delayed Sleep Phase Syndrome (DSPS), Advanced Sleep Phase Syndrome (ASPS), Non–24-h sleep-wake syndrome (Non 24), Irregular Sleep-Wake Disorder (ISWD), shift work disorder and jetlag. On the basis of distribution channel, the circadian rhythm sleep treatment market is further segmented into institutional sales and retail sales.

In terms of revenue, the DSPS segment of the circadian rhythm sleep treatment market is estimated to hold a major share over the forecast period.

According to PMR, the DSPS treatment segment accounted for a revenue share of over 50.2% in the overall circadian rhythm sleep treatment market in 2017. However, the growing adoption of melatonin receptor agonist in the Non 24 segment, due to advantages such as reduced adverse effects and higher efficacy, is projected to fuel the growth of the disorder type segment in the near future.

However, the delayed sleep phase syndrome circadian rhythm sleep treatment segment in the circadian rhythm sleep treatment market is projected to exhibit limited investment opportunities in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

The company has segmented the global circadian rhythm sleep treatment market based on treatment type, disorder, and distribution channels. In terms of revenue, the institutional sales distribution channel type segment in the circadian rhythm sleep treatment market is expected to a hold significant share over the forecast period.

The retail sales distribution channel type segment of the circadian rhythm sleep treatment market is expected to exhibit comparatively low investment opportunities in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

Company Profiles

  • Natus Medical Incorporated
  • Compumedics Ltd. –
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V
  • Mylan N.V
  • Fitbit, Inc
  • Garmin Ltd
  • Lucimed S.A.
  • RedMed Inc.
  • Compass Health Brands (Carex Health)
  • Beurer GmbH
  • Samarit Medical AG
  • Lanaform N.V.
  • Others.

The circadian rhythm sleep treatment market report also covers the key aspects and trends in the circadian rhythm sleep treatment market, which include the average product price, reimbursement scenario, and country-wise device adoption analysis & prevalence.

At US$ 4,860.4 Mn Reached Invisible Orthodontics Market With 5.3% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

According to the latest research, the global invisible orthodontics market is projected to account for a market value of US$ 4,860.4 Mn by the end of 2028. The PMR report has projected healthy growth potential for the invisible orthodontics market throughout the forecast period.

Malocclusion is a malrelationship of the dental arches or irregularity of the teeth and is considered as a prominent public health problem due to its growing prevalence alongside prevention and treatment possibilities. In terms of prevalence, malocclusion is pegged to rank third among oral pathologies, after tooth decay and periodontal disease.

Malocclusions can lead to various implications such as disturbances of oral function, including swallowing, mastication and speech, greater susceptibility to periodontal disease and trauma, and psychosocial problems related to impaired dentofacial aesthetics.

Significantly increase in the adoption of orthodontics treatment, owing to the increased prevalence of malocclusions and dental diseases further increases the use of invisible orthodontics such as braces and brackets systems. Various manufacturers in the invisible orthodontics market are focusing on developing invisible braces, owing to the increasing adoption of invisible orthodontics products over traditional metal braces.

The demand for invisible orthodontics in treating both adolescents and adults and development of better treatment options are on the rise. Improvement in invisible orthodontics technology with the development of new aesthetic material, computerized imaging systems, and distraction osteogenesis will further increase the demand for invisible orthodontics.

The development and adoption of novel technologies in invisible orthodontics helps in enhancing the level of treatment and delivering impressive results for the treatment of orthodontics procedures.

The global invisible orthodontics market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, age group, end user and region.

In terms of revenue, the clear aligners segment of the invisible orthodontics market is expected to remain prominent during the forecast period.

  • By application, the crowding segment of the invisible orthodontics market is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period.
  • By age group, the adult segment of the invisible orthodontics market is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.
  • By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the invisible orthodontics market during the forecast period.
  • By region, North America is pegged to be a prominent region in the global invisible orthodontics market.

The development and adoption of novel technologies helps in enhancing the level of treatment and delivering impressive results for orthodontic procedures. With the introduction of clear, self-ligating and invisible braces in orthodontics, which are far more efficient, effective and discreet, teeth can be straightened without elastic bands with aligners and clear ceramic braces such as Invisalign, which are hardly noticeable. This further increases the acceptance of these procedures, which in turn drives the invisible orthodontics market.

The increasing dental healthcare expenditure has been contributing to the growth of the invisible orthodontics market. According to CMS, the spending on dental services increased by 3.2% to $129.1 Billion in 2017. While private health insurance increased by 2.8% in the same year, the out-of-pocket spending on dental services grew by 2.5% (accounting for 41% of dental spending).

Company Profiles 

Dentsply Sirona

    • Straumann Group
    • Henry Schein, Inc.
    • ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
    • Danaher Corporation (Ormco)
    • TP Orthodontics, Inc.
    • American Orthodontics
    • DynaFlex
      • Bernhard Foerster GmbH
At US$ 12 Bn Reached Bone Marrow Transplantation Market With 3.6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

In addition to rapid expansion of bone marrow donor registry, increasing commercialization of cellular therapy and tissue engineering, increased survival rate post bone marrow transplant procedures, and easier access to treatment will be some of the most prominent factors driving the bone marrow transplantation market.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the global bone marrow transplantation market is expected to exceed US$ 12 Bn by the end of 2028. The bone marrow transplantation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% through the forecast period 2018-2028.

North America Will Continue to Lead the Pack in Bone Marrow Transplantation Market

Increasing per-capita healthcare and private insurance expenditure is a major factor that is expected to maintain the high demand for technologically advanced treatment procedures, such as bone marrow transplantation, over the forecast period. Increasing blood cancer cases and geriatric population are among the key factors expected to boost the demand for bone marrow transplantation in North America.

The increasing prevalence of myeloma in the region is leading to an increase in the execution of bone marrow transplantation procedures through the allogeneic method. Companies engaged in stem cell therapies are expanding their product portfolio to offer sound treatment solutions for diseases caused while undergoing the allogeneic transplant method. The availability of more than 90% unrelated donors and high healthcare expenditure are among the factors driving the overall bone marrow transplantation market in North America at present.

The American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplant reported an increasing prevalence of leukemia and lymphoma in patients aged 65 years and above, and this age group constituted 25-30% of the total number of bone marrow transplantation recipients in 2014.

In 2015, the Senate and House of Representatives of the US reauthorized the Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Act of 2005, which led to an increase in the US unrelated donors’ registry to 200,000 donors.

Germany Will Steer Europe’s Market for Bone Marrow Transplantation

Rise in per capita GDP is expected to improve the healthcare expenditure in countries such as Germany and Spain. Government policymakers are forcing healthcare providers and public payers to disclose the cost charged and reimbursed to maintain price transparency. Healthcare organizations in Germany spend most of their research funding on adult stem cell research.

Furthermore, Germany spends 11.3% of its GDP on healthcare, which is above the global average. This, in turn, has led to the presence of better healthcare facilities and more advanced research findings on various healthcare issues such as bone marrow transplantation.

Among the 680 centers throughout Europe, 226 (35%) centers are dedicated to autologous bone marrow transplantation in 2014, with most of the transplants intended for non-malignant disorders. These factors are expected to drive the bone marrow transplantation market in Europe.

APAC Reflects Lucrative Potential for Penetration of Bone Marrow Transplantation Procedures

Rise in the number of bone marrow transplantation centers and expanding donor registry are among the factors expected to reduce the gap between bone marrow transplantation providers and recipients in the Asia Pacific bone marrow transplantation market. The availability of modern healthcare amenities, along with the presence of several companies engaged in stem cell therapies in China, Australia, and Japan, is expected to be a key factor driving the overall bone marrow transplantation market in Asia Pacific.

After the introduction of alleviating procedures for Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC) transplant, there has been an increase in the number of allogeneic HSCT procedures using PBSC (64% of the total HSCT) in Australia & New Zealand, which is another factor contributing to the growth of the bone marrow transplantation market in the region.

A survey by the Eastern Mediterranean Blood and Marrow Transplant (EMBMT) Group suggests that non-malignant indications accounted for a 36.5% share of the total bone marrow transplantation activities carried out in the MEA region. Countries such as Dubai and Qatar are undertaking initiatives to develop national bone marrow registries to enhance bone marrow transplantation rates.

Company Profile

  • Merck Millipore Corporation
  • Sanofi-Aventis LLC.
  • STEMCELL Technologies.
  • American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) Inc
  • ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd.
  • HemaCare

The report offers a comprehensive taxonomy of the bone marrow transplantation market based on the transplantation type, indication, end user, and region.

  • Based on the transplantation type, the global bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into autologous bone marrow transplantation and allogeneic bone marrow transplantation.
  • Based on indication, the global bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplasia, myeloproliferative neoplasms, aplastic anemia, solid tumors, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and others.
  • Based on end user, the bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and multispecialty clinics.
At US$ 300 Mn Reached Cutaneous Mastocytosis Market With Double In% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

According to the latest research study by Persistence Market Research, the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market value is projected to exceed US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also projects significant growth potential for the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market throughout the forecast period, 2018-2026.

The global diagnosis rate as well as the treatment-seeking rate of cutaneous mastocytosis is increasing rapidly, which is cited as a major factor driving the growth of the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market over the forecast period.

Increasing Awareness about Disease Symptoms Driving Demand Growth

Various organizations are making an extended effort to spread awareness about rare diseases such as cutaneous mastocytosis. The families of patients are trying to spread information through various social platforms, and support groups. Numerous advocacy groups are educating the general population about cutaneous mastocytosisand its treatment options.

Many controlled studies are being carried out to evaluate the actual epidemiology of the disease in different parts of the world. After the WHO updated the classification, diagnosis, and treatment approach in 2016, various countries implemented the same guidelines to improve uniformity in the diagnostic and treatment approach.

Evaluation of Novel Drug Molecules Trending among Key Companies

Several pharmaceutical manufacturers are planning to evaluate effectivity of different molecules for the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis. A few manufacturers are already evaluating drug molecules for the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis, and a few are seeking approvals from regulatory bodies for commencing clinical trials.

In November 2018, GT Biopharma received FDA clearance for the human phase study of First-in-Class Tri-Specific Killer Engager (TriKE), GTB-3550, for the treatment of mastocytosis. Similarly, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical phase company, is developing the drug JBT-101 for cutaneous mastocytosis treatment. That apart, various studies are being carried out by different companies for the evaluation of the effectivity of Masitinib (approved for Systemic Mastocytosis) for the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis.

The company has segmented the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market based on drug class, route of administration, indication, distribution channel, and region.

  • In terms of revenue, the antihistamines segment by drug class in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be the dominant segment over the forecast period.
  • By route of administration, the oral segment in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period.
  • By indication, the maculopapular cutaneous mastocytosis segment in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period.
  • By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market.
  • By region, the North America cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is among the most lucrative region in the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market.

Augmenting R&D Investments & Favorable Reimbursement Scenario Fueling Market Growth

Increasing spending on the management of rare diseases by manufacturer as well as patients is expected to fuel the growth of the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market. Growing research and increasing R&D funding are expected to result in increased treatment options for cutaneous mastocytosis in the coming years, driving the growth of the cutaneous mastocytosis market. In 2016, 41.0% of new drugs approved by the FDA were orphan drugs that treat rare diseases.

The seven-year market exclusivity, waive on millions of dollars in fees, as well as drug development expenses further encourages manufacturers to invest highly in rare diseases treatment market, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market.

A favourable reimbursement scenario for rare disease treatment is further expected to enhance revenue generation in cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market. The patient pool affected by cutaneous mastocytosis is children up to the age of 14 years – over 65% to 70% of total cases.

In countries such as the United Kingdom, there is close to 100% reimbursement in most of cases for patients below 2 years of age, in cases of rare diseases such as cutaneous mastocytosis. The National Health Service (NHS) of the U.K. is undergoing substantial reforms for further improvements.

Company Profiles:

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Sanofi
  • EPI Health, LLC.
  • kaleo, Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Novartis AG
  • Mallinckrodt
  • Bayer AG
  • Johnson & Johnson
