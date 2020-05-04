Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

At US$ xx Mn Reached Aneurysm Clips Market With 1.8% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

Published

1 hour ago

on

Press Release

Rapid advancements taking place in the healthcare sector in North America are pushing revenues across medical devices markets. The region has witnessed a growth in the adoption of aneurysm clips to treat aneurysm, leading to a steady rise in revenue in the North America aneurysm clips market.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is the second most prominent region in the aneurysm clips market, with China anticipated to be the most lucrative regional market within APEJ. According to a new research released by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the market for aneurysm clips in matured economies will record comparatively lesser growth than in emerging markets.

PMR forecasts indicate a steady growth in revenue in the global aneurysm clips market at a sluggish rate of 1.7% during 2018–2028. Global revenue is slated to reach US$ 21.5 Mn by the end of 2018.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25471

The report identifies key factors responsible for revenue growth of the aneurysm clips market across key geographical regions. The availability of safe and effective aneurysm clips in an assortment of sizes and shapes is fueling adoption across the healthcare sector globally. Evolution in healthcare technology is backing the manufacture of advanced aneurysm clips.

Product evolution in the form of advanced raw materials used to manufacture aneurysm clips is making waves in the global aneurysm clips market. Conventional raw material used in aneurysm clips such as Silver has been replaced by metals such as Cobalt and Titanium. Innovations in technology and raw material have resulted in the launch of advanced aneurysm clips that are easy and convenient to use and offer enhanced patient comfort.

Increasing cases of brain aneurysm at a global level is another factor boosting the adoption of aneurysm clips across hospitals and healthcare facilities. Aneurysm is common among people in the age bracket 35 to 60 years and a significant increase in the global geriatric population is fueling the demand for neurointerventional devices such as aneurysm clips.

Technologically advanced aneurysm clips are used by healthcare practitioners to treat brain aneurysm and this is fueling sales of aneurysm clips across the world.

For Critical Insights On The Aneurysm Clips Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/25471

“The significant contribution of the internet and social media has led to a structured dissemination of information pertaining to aneurysm and effective ways to treat the condition, such as the use of aneurysm clips. Information on clinical management of aneurysm, availability and pricing of aneurysm clips, product feedback from physicians, R&D in product development, and defects in material compatibility is easily available to the general population on open source medical websites as well as on aneurysm clips manufacturer websites. This has created increasing awareness and confidence among patients of aneurysm leading to widespread product and treatment adoption; and is one of the key factors boosting growth in revenue of the global aneurysm clips market.” — Practice Head – Medical Devices, Persistence Market Research

Company Profiles

  • Aesculap USA (B.Braun)
  • KLS Martin Group
  • AS Medizintechnik GmbH
  • ADCA – Indústria e Comércio de Material Cirúrgico Ltda
  • Ortho-Medical GmbH
  • Peter LAZIC GmbH
  • Adeor Medical AG
  • Rebstock Instruments GmbH
  • Others

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25471

Key Insights from PMR’s Report on the Aneurysm Clips Market

  • The global aneurysm clips market is witnessing an increasing adoption of temporary aneurysm clips over permanent clipping. Temporary clipping helps reduce the risk of blood loss and obscuration of the operative area in the event of a rupture and hence is preferred by physicians in certain cases.
  • Another trend being witnessed is the growing adoption of titanium aneurysm clips over plastic and cobalt clips, despite the high pricing associated with titanium aneurysm clips.
  • The global market for aneurysm clips is highly consolidated at the top level with massive fragmentation being observed at the bottom of the pyramid – leading to competitive product pricing. Prices of aneurysm clips in the U.S are relatively high while the pricing structure in emerging markets is fairly low owing to the availability of branded as well as locally manufactured aneurysm clips. A competitive pricing structure is largely defined by the availability of a wide range of aneurysm clips in different sizes and shapes manufactured using different types of raw material and incorporating the latest technological innovations.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

At US$ 4,860.4 Mn Reached Invisible Orthodontics Market With 5.3% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

Published

50 seconds ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Press Release

According to the latest research, the global invisible orthodontics market is projected to account for a market value of US$ 4,860.4 Mn by the end of 2028. The PMR report has projected healthy growth potential for the invisible orthodontics market throughout the forecast period.

Malocclusion is a malrelationship of the dental arches or irregularity of the teeth and is considered as a prominent public health problem due to its growing prevalence alongside prevention and treatment possibilities. In terms of prevalence, malocclusion is pegged to rank third among oral pathologies, after tooth decay and periodontal disease.

Malocclusions can lead to various implications such as disturbances of oral function, including swallowing, mastication and speech, greater susceptibility to periodontal disease and trauma, and psychosocial problems related to impaired dentofacial aesthetics.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13498

Significantly increase in the adoption of orthodontics treatment, owing to the increased prevalence of malocclusions and dental diseases further increases the use of invisible orthodontics such as braces and brackets systems. Various manufacturers in the invisible orthodontics market are focusing on developing invisible braces, owing to the increasing adoption of invisible orthodontics products over traditional metal braces.

The demand for invisible orthodontics in treating both adolescents and adults and development of better treatment options are on the rise. Improvement in invisible orthodontics technology with the development of new aesthetic material, computerized imaging systems, and distraction osteogenesis will further increase the demand for invisible orthodontics.

The development and adoption of novel technologies in invisible orthodontics helps in enhancing the level of treatment and delivering impressive results for the treatment of orthodontics procedures.

The global invisible orthodontics market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, age group, end user and region.

For Critical Insights On The Invisible Orthodontics Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/13498

In terms of revenue, the clear aligners segment of the invisible orthodontics market is expected to remain prominent during the forecast period.

  • By application, the crowding segment of the invisible orthodontics market is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period.
  • By age group, the adult segment of the invisible orthodontics market is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.
  • By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the invisible orthodontics market during the forecast period.
  • By region, North America is pegged to be a prominent region in the global invisible orthodontics market.

The development and adoption of novel technologies helps in enhancing the level of treatment and delivering impressive results for orthodontic procedures. With the introduction of clear, self-ligating and invisible braces in orthodontics, which are far more efficient, effective and discreet, teeth can be straightened without elastic bands with aligners and clear ceramic braces such as Invisalign, which are hardly noticeable. This further increases the acceptance of these procedures, which in turn drives the invisible orthodontics market.

The increasing dental healthcare expenditure has been contributing to the growth of the invisible orthodontics market. According to CMS, the spending on dental services increased by 3.2% to $129.1 Billion in 2017. While private health insurance increased by 2.8% in the same year, the out-of-pocket spending on dental services grew by 2.5% (accounting for 41% of dental spending).

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13498

Company Profiles 

Dentsply Sirona

    • Straumann Group
    • Henry Schein, Inc.
    • ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
    • Danaher Corporation (Ormco)
    • TP Orthodontics, Inc.
    • American Orthodontics
    • DynaFlex
      • Bernhard Foerster GmbH
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

At US$ 12 Bn Reached Bone Marrow Transplantation Market With 3.6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Press Release

In addition to rapid expansion of bone marrow donor registry, increasing commercialization of cellular therapy and tissue engineering, increased survival rate post bone marrow transplant procedures, and easier access to treatment will be some of the most prominent factors driving the bone marrow transplantation market.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the global bone marrow transplantation market is expected to exceed US$ 12 Bn by the end of 2028. The bone marrow transplantation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% through the forecast period 2018-2028.

North America Will Continue to Lead the Pack in Bone Marrow Transplantation Market

Increasing per-capita healthcare and private insurance expenditure is a major factor that is expected to maintain the high demand for technologically advanced treatment procedures, such as bone marrow transplantation, over the forecast period. Increasing blood cancer cases and geriatric population are among the key factors expected to boost the demand for bone marrow transplantation in North America.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4288

The increasing prevalence of myeloma in the region is leading to an increase in the execution of bone marrow transplantation procedures through the allogeneic method. Companies engaged in stem cell therapies are expanding their product portfolio to offer sound treatment solutions for diseases caused while undergoing the allogeneic transplant method. The availability of more than 90% unrelated donors and high healthcare expenditure are among the factors driving the overall bone marrow transplantation market in North America at present.

The American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplant reported an increasing prevalence of leukemia and lymphoma in patients aged 65 years and above, and this age group constituted 25-30% of the total number of bone marrow transplantation recipients in 2014.

In 2015, the Senate and House of Representatives of the US reauthorized the Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Act of 2005, which led to an increase in the US unrelated donors’ registry to 200,000 donors.

Germany Will Steer Europe’s Market for Bone Marrow Transplantation

Rise in per capita GDP is expected to improve the healthcare expenditure in countries such as Germany and Spain. Government policymakers are forcing healthcare providers and public payers to disclose the cost charged and reimbursed to maintain price transparency. Healthcare organizations in Germany spend most of their research funding on adult stem cell research.

Furthermore, Germany spends 11.3% of its GDP on healthcare, which is above the global average. This, in turn, has led to the presence of better healthcare facilities and more advanced research findings on various healthcare issues such as bone marrow transplantation.

Among the 680 centers throughout Europe, 226 (35%) centers are dedicated to autologous bone marrow transplantation in 2014, with most of the transplants intended for non-malignant disorders. These factors are expected to drive the bone marrow transplantation market in Europe.

For Critical Insights On The Bone Marrow Transplantation Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/4288

APAC Reflects Lucrative Potential for Penetration of Bone Marrow Transplantation Procedures

Rise in the number of bone marrow transplantation centers and expanding donor registry are among the factors expected to reduce the gap between bone marrow transplantation providers and recipients in the Asia Pacific bone marrow transplantation market. The availability of modern healthcare amenities, along with the presence of several companies engaged in stem cell therapies in China, Australia, and Japan, is expected to be a key factor driving the overall bone marrow transplantation market in Asia Pacific.

After the introduction of alleviating procedures for Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC) transplant, there has been an increase in the number of allogeneic HSCT procedures using PBSC (64% of the total HSCT) in Australia & New Zealand, which is another factor contributing to the growth of the bone marrow transplantation market in the region.

A survey by the Eastern Mediterranean Blood and Marrow Transplant (EMBMT) Group suggests that non-malignant indications accounted for a 36.5% share of the total bone marrow transplantation activities carried out in the MEA region. Countries such as Dubai and Qatar are undertaking initiatives to develop national bone marrow registries to enhance bone marrow transplantation rates.

Company Profile

  • Merck Millipore Corporation
  • Sanofi-Aventis LLC.
  • STEMCELL Technologies.
  • American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) Inc
  • ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd.
  • HemaCare

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4288

The report offers a comprehensive taxonomy of the bone marrow transplantation market based on the transplantation type, indication, end user, and region.

  • Based on the transplantation type, the global bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into autologous bone marrow transplantation and allogeneic bone marrow transplantation.
  • Based on indication, the global bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplasia, myeloproliferative neoplasms, aplastic anemia, solid tumors, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and others.
  • Based on end user, the bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and multispecialty clinics.
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

At US$ 300 Mn Reached Cutaneous Mastocytosis Market With Double In% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Press Release

According to the latest research study by Persistence Market Research, the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market value is projected to exceed US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also projects significant growth potential for the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market throughout the forecast period, 2018-2026.

The global diagnosis rate as well as the treatment-seeking rate of cutaneous mastocytosis is increasing rapidly, which is cited as a major factor driving the growth of the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market over the forecast period.

Increasing Awareness about Disease Symptoms Driving Demand Growth

Various organizations are making an extended effort to spread awareness about rare diseases such as cutaneous mastocytosis. The families of patients are trying to spread information through various social platforms, and support groups. Numerous advocacy groups are educating the general population about cutaneous mastocytosisand its treatment options.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20869

Many controlled studies are being carried out to evaluate the actual epidemiology of the disease in different parts of the world. After the WHO updated the classification, diagnosis, and treatment approach in 2016, various countries implemented the same guidelines to improve uniformity in the diagnostic and treatment approach.

Evaluation of Novel Drug Molecules Trending among Key Companies

Several pharmaceutical manufacturers are planning to evaluate effectivity of different molecules for the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis. A few manufacturers are already evaluating drug molecules for the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis, and a few are seeking approvals from regulatory bodies for commencing clinical trials.

In November 2018, GT Biopharma received FDA clearance for the human phase study of First-in-Class Tri-Specific Killer Engager (TriKE), GTB-3550, for the treatment of mastocytosis. Similarly, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical phase company, is developing the drug JBT-101 for cutaneous mastocytosis treatment. That apart, various studies are being carried out by different companies for the evaluation of the effectivity of Masitinib (approved for Systemic Mastocytosis) for the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis.

For Critical Insights On The Cutaneous Mastocytosis Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/20869

The company has segmented the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market based on drug class, route of administration, indication, distribution channel, and region.

  • In terms of revenue, the antihistamines segment by drug class in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be the dominant segment over the forecast period.
  • By route of administration, the oral segment in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period.
  • By indication, the maculopapular cutaneous mastocytosis segment in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period.
  • By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market.
  • By region, the North America cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is among the most lucrative region in the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market.

Augmenting R&D Investments & Favorable Reimbursement Scenario Fueling Market Growth

Increasing spending on the management of rare diseases by manufacturer as well as patients is expected to fuel the growth of the cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market. Growing research and increasing R&D funding are expected to result in increased treatment options for cutaneous mastocytosis in the coming years, driving the growth of the cutaneous mastocytosis market. In 2016, 41.0% of new drugs approved by the FDA were orphan drugs that treat rare diseases.

The seven-year market exclusivity, waive on millions of dollars in fees, as well as drug development expenses further encourages manufacturers to invest highly in rare diseases treatment market, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market.

A favourable reimbursement scenario for rare disease treatment is further expected to enhance revenue generation in cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market. The patient pool affected by cutaneous mastocytosis is children up to the age of 14 years – over 65% to 70% of total cases.

In countries such as the United Kingdom, there is close to 100% reimbursement in most of cases for patients below 2 years of age, in cases of rare diseases such as cutaneous mastocytosis. The National Health Service (NHS) of the U.K. is undergoing substantial reforms for further improvements.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/20869

Company Profiles:

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Sanofi
  • EPI Health, LLC.
  • kaleo, Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Novartis AG
  • Mallinckrodt
  • Bayer AG
  • Johnson & Johnson
Continue Reading

Trending