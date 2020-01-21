Connect with us

At US$ XX Mn Reached PET MRI Market With Double In% CAGR Value In The Year of 2019 to 2029

Increasing patient scans for oncology, pediatrics, soft tissue imaging, and the ability to combine tests, which cannot be done through conventional modalities are some of added advantage of PET-MRI scanners. The global PET-MRI market was valued at ~US$ 80 Mn in 2018, which is likely to see a healthy rise over the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

The shift in medical imaging towards more accurate disease detection with low radiation dose per procedure have transformed the characteristics of MR Imaging with the launch of PET-MRI Scanners.

Increasing accuracy of MR-based attenuation correction (AC) of the PET scan, better workflow management, and reduced ionizing radiations across various clinical applications are the features of PET-MRI scanners. These are major additions to product features since the first clinical sequential PET-MRI was installed in 2011.

PET-MRI scanners are widely used for research purpose in pre-clinical setting for drug development and radiotracer studies. Rapid surge in such studies, in turn, creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the PET-MRI scanners market.

Manufacturers Focusing on Innovative Modalities

Oncology remains the primary application of interest for researchers where tumor localization, metabolic activity, and damaged areas are analysed more frequently with the help of these images across these equipment modalities.

Another important application is Neurology where there has been lot of clinical studies ongoing for understanding the anatomy as well as the disease and implement accurate treatment planning.

For Instance; PSMR 2019, Munich, 8th Conference on PET/MR and SPECT/MR dated 15-17 April, 2019 featured innovative products from manufacturers and pilot designs from researchers. The innovative TRIMAGE project was featured at this conference. It is aimed at developing a brain-dedicated PET/MR/EEG for simultaneous acquisitions focused on study of schizophrenia, brain cancer, neuroinflammation, Alzheimer, and dementia.

Key Manufacturers Exploring New Business Models

Manufacturers are currently focusing on development of superior quality hybrid systems with imaging modalities, such as PET & MR that provide accurate assessment in detecting lesions and metastases. Key players are mostly focused on the establishment of subsidiaries in countries where they have a limited presence for post-sales services.

United Imaging recently announced its multi-year research collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to revolutionize cardiovascular technology by detecting pathological changes in heart tissues. The agreement signed by Cubresa Inc. for distribution of its PET Inserts with Worldwide Technology (S.H.) Co., Ltd. (WAD) emphasizes on collaborative actions in the PET MRI market.

The PET MRI market is currently oligopolistic in nature, dominated by a few players with first-mover advantage. The new market entrants are either dependent on key players for technology or need to develop innovative specification-oriented products in collaboration with various research institutes.

PMR Analyzes Significance of Collaboration for Sustainable Growth

Strategic collaborations, research collaborations, and agreements for distribution of certain products in specific regions to gain competitive advantage are considered pivotal by manufacturers. The PET MRI market appears to be consolidated one, and with passage of time the market structure is expected to change with novel product specifications, newer equipment designs, and business models to reach remote regions.

Is PET MRI Space Feasible for Market Entrants?

In its attractive stage with huge potential for exponentially higher returns on investments, clinical applications in various fields like oncology, neurology, cardiology, and other verticals are expected to increase the PET MRI market size. A deep understanding of the companies, products, USPs, strategies and recent trends can help manufacturers enter and widen product portfolio and also maintain sustainable growth.

For example, United Imaging Healthcare, a Chinese manufacturer of advanced medical products covering diagnostic imaging and medical IT solutions unveiled its HD TOF PET/MR at RSNA, 2019. Another example includes Aspect Imaging and Brightonix Imaging together showcasing the SimPET Simultaneous Preclinical PET/MRI insert at WMIC 2018.

Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the PET MRI landscape in its new study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014 – 2018 and projections from 2019 – 2029 on the basis of product type (integrated, separate, PET inserts), PET imaging technology (time-of-flight, conventional), image acquisition (sequential scanners, simultaneous scanners), application (preclinical, clinical), end user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, biopharmaceutical co.) and seven key regions.

Key Players

  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens AG
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • United Imaging
  • Bruker
  • Mediso Ltd.
  • Aspect Imaging
  • Cubresa Inc.
  • inviscan SAS
  • MR Solutions

At US$ xx Mn Reached Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market With 6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2019 to 2029

The global multiplex detection immunoassay market is set to be valued at over US$ 2 Bn by 2019 end, with the market expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2029). Rapid, low sample consumption, and cost-effective are features offered by lab-on-chip technology, which is propelling the multiplex detection immunoassay market to new heights.

Several multiplex detection immunoassay products with lab-on-chip technology are currently available in the market for quantitative test of thyroid disorders. For instance, 3D microfluidic chips are used in multiplex bioassays for environmental, clinical and biomedical applications.

Key Takeaways – Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Study

  • Minimum quantification and reduced overall reaction time are expected to boost the demand for planar-based multiplex detection immunoassay 2X during the forecast period
  • Among the technique type, protein-based is anticipated to hold large chunk of the multiplex detection immunoassay market
  • Owing to increasing focus on disease predisposition and drug efficacy studies, research and development is expected to gain significant market share in the multiplex detection immunoassay market
  • North America is expected to be significant revenue generator in the multiplex detection immunoassay market owing to emergence of several regional market players and well-developed healthcare infrastructure
  • In terms of end user, pharmaceutical companies are expected to dominate the multiplex detection immunoassay market in terms of revenue.

Increasing adoption of multiplex detection immunoassay over conventional ELISA as well as technological advancement such as second generation multiplex immunoassay have boosted growth of the multiplex detection immunoassay market.

Increasing Focus on Nanoarrays to Spur Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Growth

One of the key factors observed to impact the multiplex detection immunoassay market growth is the development of new and innovative arrays such as Nano arrays.

During the last few years, planar-based multiplex detection immunoassay has emerged as a preferred method for clinical diagnosis as well as food contamination detection. The significant development in nanosciences has taken nano multiplex detection immunoassay arrays to next level, representing ultra-miniaturized version of conventional microarray.

With the development of advanced nano array technology, drug screening process has become more rapid and time effective. These nanoarrays are also being used in the field of proteomics, as these require small amount of sample.

For instance, BioForce Nanosciences launched BioForce NanoArray on which 1,500 different analytes can be measured. Thus, the development of nano multiplex detection immunoassay arrays are anticipated to favor growth of the multiplex detection immunoassay market.

Companies covered in Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Report

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific 
  • EMD Millipore (Merck KGaA.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company.
  • Microsynth AG 
  • Quansys Biosciences Inc 
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Danaher Corporation.
  • Luminex Corporation 

Know More About the Report

The multiplex detection immunoassay market, a new study from Persistence Market Research, provides unparalleled insights on evolution of the multiplex detection immunoassay market during 2014 – 2018 and presents demand projections during 2019 – 2029.

Assay

  • Planar assay
    • Blends Protein Arrays (Multiplexed ELISA)
    • Antibody Arrays
  • Bead-based assay
    • Magnetic Bead-based
    • Non-magnetic Bead-based

Technique

  • Nucleic Acid-Based Technique
  • Protein-Based Technique
  • Biosensor-Based Technique

Application

  • Disease Testing
  • Food Contamination Testing
  • Research and Development
  • Veterinary Disease Testing

End User

  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Clinical Research Organizations
  • Food & Beverages Companies
  • Academic Research Institutes
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Biotechnology Companies

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa

At US$ xx Mn Reached Single Use Cystoscope Market With 18% CAGR Value In The Year of 2018 to 2026

Set for the revenues worth US$ 6 Mn by 2019 end, global market for single use cystoscope will observe an impressive growth outlook at a high double-digit CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Predominantly used for early detection and treatment of prostrate and bladder cancer as they minimize side-effects associated with the treatment, single use cystoscopes will witness growing demand owing to reduced possible chances of nosocomial infections.

As per the findings of a new Persistence Market Research (PMR) study, unlike the conventional rigid cystoscopes, flexible cystoscopes work by combining optical system and the working/irrigation channel into a single unit. The latter thus continues to gain preference over former.

Flexible single use cystoscopies are thin and bendable, and allow for a better visualization of the patient’s urethra and bladder. Thea flow of irrigation fluid is also about four times lower in flexible cystoscope as compared to rigid ones. These factors will remain crucial in upholding sales of single use cystoscopies in the near future.

Key Takeaways – Single Use Cystoscope Market Study

  • Demand for flexible single use cystoscopes is anticipated to increase 5X over the forecast period, attributable to easy to handle and patient-friendly nature of flexible single use cystoscopes
  • Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global demand for single use cystoscope market and its applications, owing to increasing cases of bladder and prostate cancer in the region
  • Hospitals are expected to account for 40% of the market share

In line with the rising demand for cost-effective medical devices in developing economies, manufacturers of single use cystoscope should now concentrate on the profits lying in emerging countries such as India.

Rising Prevalence of Urological Disorders to Propel Demand for Advanced Single Use Cystoscopes

Increasing incidence of urological disorders creates opportunities for introduction of products with advanced technology in the single use cystoscope market. Manufacturers are focusing on advanced and improved products to expand applications of single use cystoscopes and to make them more patient friendly.

For instance, Coloplast launched Isiris in the year 2017 for the global market. Uro-V, a product by Urovio, received FDA approval in March 2018. Uro-V is a single use semi-flexible cystoscope.

Companies covered in Single Use Cystoscope Market Report

  • Coloplast Group
  • NeoScope Inc.
  • UroViu Corporation

Lean More Abour Report Inclusions

A new report by  Persistence Market Research on the single use cystoscope market provides unparalleled insights on the evolution of the single use cystoscope market during 2014 – 2018 and presents demand projections for 2019 – 2029 on the basis of

Product Type

  • Flexible Video Single Use Cystoscopes
  • Semi-Flexible Video Single Use Cystoscopes

End User

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Diagnostic Centers

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa

At US $10 Bn Reached Arthroscopic Devices Market With 6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2019 to 2029

Prominently driven by the increasing adoption in knee osteoarthritis, the global arthroscopic devices market is recently witnessing introduction of smaller and technologically advanced arthroscopic devices that have updated optics to match the capabilities of the latest HD systems.

This will significantly benefit the growth of the global arthroscopic devices market over the course of following decade.

Integrated Endoscopy, a U.S-based medical devices company, recently launched its FDA-approved arthroscope NUVIS® with advanced optical design and high-definition visualization features.

This unique and battery operated arthroscopic device will effectively resolve the safety and sterility issues of reusable traditional arthroscopes, thereby creating multiple opportunities in the arthroscopic devices market.

Global sales of arthroscopic devices will surpass the market value of US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2029. As indicated by a new Persistence Market Research (PMR) study, arthroscopic devices market is set for a promising CAGR over the course of 2019 – 2029.

Key Takeaways – Arthroscopic Devices Market Study

  • Small manufacturers of arthroscopic devices are focusing on increasing their global footprint to expand business, internationally. Such activities are expected to fuel the arthroscopic devices market growth during the forecast period.
  • For instance, in October 2018, MinInvasive an Israel based company launched OmniCuff rotator cuff repair system in the U.S. and expanded its business activities internationally.
  • Increasing tie-ups between arthroscopic device manufacturers and distributors to outsource upstream services in emerging markets such as India, are expected to improve sales of arthroscopic devices in these markets.
  • For instance, in November 2016, Stryker Corporation collaborated with Indo UK Institute of Health to deliver affordable arthroscopic care in India.
  • Strategic acquisition of start-ups and mid-sized companies by key arthroscopic device companies to broaden their products and services is expected to propel the arthroscopic devices market growth.
  • For instance, in 2019, Smith & Nephew acquired Ceterix Orthopaedics to enhance its product portfolio. The company added meniscal repair system ‘NovoStitch Pro’ in its product portfolio through this acquisition.
  • North America is expected to be the prominent region in the arthroscopic devices market owing to growing incidences of arthritis knee pain and well-developed medical infrastructure.
  • According to the National Centre for Health Statistics, about 650,000 arthroscopic lavage and debridement procedures are performed for arthritis knee pain each year in the U.S.
  • Rise in arthroscopic device product recalls and retrieving of all faulty and defective arthroscopic device products from the market are restraining the arthroscopic devices market growth.
  • In June 2018, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MRHA) UK, sent an urgent field safety notice to Stryker Corporation for initiating a lot-specific recall for Stryker hip implant products to reduce incidences associated with these arthroscopic devices.

Product

  • Arthroscope and Arthroscopic Systems
    • Arthroscope
    • Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems
    • Arthroscopy Visualization Systems
  • Arthroscopic shavers
    • Arthroscopic Shaver Systems
    • Disposables
  • Arthroscopy Implants
    • Interference Screws
    • Suture Anchors
  • Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands
    • Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems
    • Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Wands

End User

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Orthopedic Clinics

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Technological advancements such as advanced visualization and improved suturing techniques in arthroscopic devices will result in a market flourishing with ample growth opportunities, providing scope for a competitive advantage to market players in terms of innovation.

Who Is Winning?

The arthroscopic devices market report tracks the key market players, which include-

  • Arthrex, Inc.
  • Stryker Corporation 
  • Smith & Nephew Plc.
  • CONMED Corporation 
  • KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG 
  • Olympus Corporation 
  • Richard Wolf GmbH 
  • Johnson & Johnson 

Leading manufacturers of arthroscopic devices are focusing on collaborations with different organizations to enhance their arthroscopic devices product portfolio especially in sports medicine.

  • For instance, in May 2017, at the Arthroscopic Association of North American Annual Meeting, Stryker’s Sports Medicine business announced a collaboration with AlloSource organization to offer high-quality, innovative biologics for sports medicine procedures.

