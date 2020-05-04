Connect with us

At US$ xx Mn Reached Whole Slide Imaging Systems Market With Double In% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

Whole slide imaging systems are scanners used to view the sample slides effectively. Some of the whole slide imaging systems are small and are used to view a single slide sample, whereas some scanners are big and give an image of hundred slide samples simultaneously. Whole slide imaging system consists of a microscope, light source, computer and a camera attached to it.

The light source can be a bright light source or a fluorescent light source. Whole slide imaging system is also incorporated with a software, which is used to manipulate the slide view. The camera captures the slide image, which can be viewed on the computer screen.

Research on personalized medicines is gaining popularity in the cancer research industry, which has increased the need for effective and reliable diagnostic procedures and is expected to drive the growth of the whole slide imaging systems market. The whole slide imaging systems market is in the growth phase as a large number of companies are currently focusing on mergers and acquisitions.

Tele pathology is gaining popularity due to the feature of remote sharing of the slides as compared to other conventional slide sharing practices. Growing research & development activities in cancer treatment and personalized medicines is expected to provide prominent growth opportunities for the whole slide imaging systems market.

The growing demand for laboratory diagnosis procedures is expected to fuel the growth of the whole slide imaging systems market. The pathology industry has witnessed significant transition in terms of sample imaging.

Presently, whole slide imaging is reasonably dominant in the research and development sector. Increase in the research and developmental activities is also projected to fuel the growth of the whole slide imaging systems market. Likewise, commercialization of multipurpose instruments with cloud-enabled technologies is also expected to drive the growth of the whole slide imaging systems market.

The high cost of whole slide imaging systems & high maintenance and installations costs are the prime factors projected to hamper the adoption of whole slide imaging systems across resource poor countries.

The whole slide imaging systems market is marginally regulated through commercial guidelines, which can lead to lack of clarity about the samples to be viewed. Lack of awareness about the digital pathology is also expected to limit the growth of the whole slide imaging systems market.

The report offers a comprehensive taxonomy of whole slide imaging systems market based on product type, end user and region. Based on product type, the whole slide imaging systems market is segmented into bright field scanners and fluorescent scanners. By product type, slide imaging systems segment accounted for 65% of the global whole slide imaging systems market in 2017. Based on end users, the whole slide imaging systems market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and research laboratories.

The whole slide imaging systems market has been analyzed across regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and MEA. North America is projected to be dominant regional market for whole slide imaging systems due to increasing need for reliable and real-time pathology solutions for offshore research activities in the healthcare sector.

North America and Europe are expected to hold three-fourth share of the global whole slide imaging systems market, owing to early adoption of novel technologies in these regions.

Company Profiles

  • Perkin Elmer Inc
  • Inspirata Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Spectra AB
  • Ventana Medical Systems Inc
  • Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher Corporation)
  • Olympus Corporation
  • ZEISS International
  • Hamamatsu Photonics KK
  • ISTECH Ltd
  • Others.
At US$ xx Mn Reached Fibrinogen Testing Market With 8.9% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

The fibrinogen testing reagents market observes a dynamic nature of consumer preference for each product as part of their operating instrument. Though, there have been no significant technological advancements in the development of reagents since many years now. The applications and usage still remain the same, but the influx of new manufacturers in the fibrinogen testing reagents market surely assures a much more competitive market space than it currently is.

There are several factors for the fibrinogen testing reagents market to grow in the coming years, as bleeding conditions in the US, followed by India and China, are expected contribute to the largest consumer base for fibrinogen testing reagents.

According to the latest research by PMR, the global fibrinogen testing reagents market is estimated to have accounted for US$ 116.3 Mn in terms of value during 2017. The report on the fibrinogen testing reagents market further projects that, the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2018-2028.

Rising Preference for the Convenience of Online Services Favoring Sales of Fibrinogen Testing Reagents

An increase in the online sale of products and ordering of online tests have positively impacted the growth of the global fibrinogen testing reagents market. Several laboratories offer online services, wherein, patients can order their desired tests, while the testing is taken care of by a laboratory. The adoption rate of online services is higher in countries such as the UK and the US. Such differences lead to a better market space for fibrinogen testing reagents.

Also, a rise in the awareness among people about blood condition diseases has led to an increase in acceptance of disposable products. Parallel influences of diagnostic consumables have a positive impact on the overall fibrinogen testing reagents market.

The fibrinogen kits segment is the leading segment in terms of revenue, by reagent type, in the fibrinogen testing reagents market, registering a 71.4% revenue share in 2017. After fibrinogen kits, the multifibren U reagents and omidazole buffer kits are expected to follow in the fibrinogen testing reagents market, by reagent type.

Fibrinogen testing reagents are most widely used for the diagnosis of end-stage liver disease. The end-stage liver disease segment, by indication, is thus expected to dominate the fibrinogen testing reagents market in term of revenue over the forecast period of 2018-2028. Among all end users in the fibrinogen testing reagents market, the hospitals segment is the most lucrative segment, and this is followed by the diagnostic laboratories segment.

East Asia Likely to Emerge Lucrative for Fibrinogen Testing Reagents Market

While Europe has been a prominent regional market for fibrinogen testing reagents, followed by North America, the former will maintain a significant revenue share of nearly a third of the fibrinogen testing reagents market. and is estimated to have registered a revenue share of 31.4% in 2017.

The report has cited East Asia as an attractive region for fibrinogen testing reagents market players. South Korea, South Africa, and Russia are some of the lucrative countries reflecting high growth potential for the fibrinogen testing reagents market, according to the report. South Korea has been projected as one of the fastest thriving markets for the global fibrinogen testing reagents.

Leading Players in Fibrinogen Testing Reagents Market Strategizing on Expansion in Emerging Regions

Company Profiles:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Grifols
  • Helena Laboratories Corporation
  • Stago
  • TULIP DIAGNOSTICS (P) LTD
  • Werfen
  • Biosystems S.A.
  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.
  • Technoclone
  • Medirox AB
  • MedTest
  • Enzyme Research Laboratories(r2 Diagnostics)
  • Kamiya biomedical Company 
  • Pathway Diagnostics Limited 

A majority of key players are reportedly focusing on increasing their shares in South Asian and Latin American markets for fibrinogen testing reagents via strategic mergers and acquisitions involving recognized regional players and investment groups. On the other hand, regional players in the fibrinogen testing reagents market are focusing on entering long-term contractual relationships with direct end users to be able to sustain continuous revenue flow.

At US$ 4,860.4 Mn Reached Invisible Orthodontics Market With 5.3% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

According to the latest research, the global invisible orthodontics market is projected to account for a market value of US$ 4,860.4 Mn by the end of 2028. The PMR report has projected healthy growth potential for the invisible orthodontics market throughout the forecast period.

Malocclusion is a malrelationship of the dental arches or irregularity of the teeth and is considered as a prominent public health problem due to its growing prevalence alongside prevention and treatment possibilities. In terms of prevalence, malocclusion is pegged to rank third among oral pathologies, after tooth decay and periodontal disease.

Malocclusions can lead to various implications such as disturbances of oral function, including swallowing, mastication and speech, greater susceptibility to periodontal disease and trauma, and psychosocial problems related to impaired dentofacial aesthetics.

Significantly increase in the adoption of orthodontics treatment, owing to the increased prevalence of malocclusions and dental diseases further increases the use of invisible orthodontics such as braces and brackets systems. Various manufacturers in the invisible orthodontics market are focusing on developing invisible braces, owing to the increasing adoption of invisible orthodontics products over traditional metal braces.

The demand for invisible orthodontics in treating both adolescents and adults and development of better treatment options are on the rise. Improvement in invisible orthodontics technology with the development of new aesthetic material, computerized imaging systems, and distraction osteogenesis will further increase the demand for invisible orthodontics.

The development and adoption of novel technologies in invisible orthodontics helps in enhancing the level of treatment and delivering impressive results for the treatment of orthodontics procedures.

The global invisible orthodontics market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, age group, end user and region.

In terms of revenue, the clear aligners segment of the invisible orthodontics market is expected to remain prominent during the forecast period.

  • By application, the crowding segment of the invisible orthodontics market is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period.
  • By age group, the adult segment of the invisible orthodontics market is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.
  • By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the invisible orthodontics market during the forecast period.
  • By region, North America is pegged to be a prominent region in the global invisible orthodontics market.

The development and adoption of novel technologies helps in enhancing the level of treatment and delivering impressive results for orthodontic procedures. With the introduction of clear, self-ligating and invisible braces in orthodontics, which are far more efficient, effective and discreet, teeth can be straightened without elastic bands with aligners and clear ceramic braces such as Invisalign, which are hardly noticeable. This further increases the acceptance of these procedures, which in turn drives the invisible orthodontics market.

The increasing dental healthcare expenditure has been contributing to the growth of the invisible orthodontics market. According to CMS, the spending on dental services increased by 3.2% to $129.1 Billion in 2017. While private health insurance increased by 2.8% in the same year, the out-of-pocket spending on dental services grew by 2.5% (accounting for 41% of dental spending).

Company Profiles 

Dentsply Sirona

    • Straumann Group
    • Henry Schein, Inc.
    • ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
    • Danaher Corporation (Ormco)
    • TP Orthodontics, Inc.
    • American Orthodontics
    • DynaFlex
      • Bernhard Foerster GmbH
At US$ 12 Bn Reached Bone Marrow Transplantation Market With 3.6% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

In addition to rapid expansion of bone marrow donor registry, increasing commercialization of cellular therapy and tissue engineering, increased survival rate post bone marrow transplant procedures, and easier access to treatment will be some of the most prominent factors driving the bone marrow transplantation market.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the global bone marrow transplantation market is expected to exceed US$ 12 Bn by the end of 2028. The bone marrow transplantation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% through the forecast period 2018-2028.

North America Will Continue to Lead the Pack in Bone Marrow Transplantation Market

Increasing per-capita healthcare and private insurance expenditure is a major factor that is expected to maintain the high demand for technologically advanced treatment procedures, such as bone marrow transplantation, over the forecast period. Increasing blood cancer cases and geriatric population are among the key factors expected to boost the demand for bone marrow transplantation in North America.

The increasing prevalence of myeloma in the region is leading to an increase in the execution of bone marrow transplantation procedures through the allogeneic method. Companies engaged in stem cell therapies are expanding their product portfolio to offer sound treatment solutions for diseases caused while undergoing the allogeneic transplant method. The availability of more than 90% unrelated donors and high healthcare expenditure are among the factors driving the overall bone marrow transplantation market in North America at present.

The American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplant reported an increasing prevalence of leukemia and lymphoma in patients aged 65 years and above, and this age group constituted 25-30% of the total number of bone marrow transplantation recipients in 2014.

In 2015, the Senate and House of Representatives of the US reauthorized the Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Act of 2005, which led to an increase in the US unrelated donors’ registry to 200,000 donors.

Germany Will Steer Europe’s Market for Bone Marrow Transplantation

Rise in per capita GDP is expected to improve the healthcare expenditure in countries such as Germany and Spain. Government policymakers are forcing healthcare providers and public payers to disclose the cost charged and reimbursed to maintain price transparency. Healthcare organizations in Germany spend most of their research funding on adult stem cell research.

Furthermore, Germany spends 11.3% of its GDP on healthcare, which is above the global average. This, in turn, has led to the presence of better healthcare facilities and more advanced research findings on various healthcare issues such as bone marrow transplantation.

Among the 680 centers throughout Europe, 226 (35%) centers are dedicated to autologous bone marrow transplantation in 2014, with most of the transplants intended for non-malignant disorders. These factors are expected to drive the bone marrow transplantation market in Europe.

APAC Reflects Lucrative Potential for Penetration of Bone Marrow Transplantation Procedures

Rise in the number of bone marrow transplantation centers and expanding donor registry are among the factors expected to reduce the gap between bone marrow transplantation providers and recipients in the Asia Pacific bone marrow transplantation market. The availability of modern healthcare amenities, along with the presence of several companies engaged in stem cell therapies in China, Australia, and Japan, is expected to be a key factor driving the overall bone marrow transplantation market in Asia Pacific.

After the introduction of alleviating procedures for Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC) transplant, there has been an increase in the number of allogeneic HSCT procedures using PBSC (64% of the total HSCT) in Australia & New Zealand, which is another factor contributing to the growth of the bone marrow transplantation market in the region.

A survey by the Eastern Mediterranean Blood and Marrow Transplant (EMBMT) Group suggests that non-malignant indications accounted for a 36.5% share of the total bone marrow transplantation activities carried out in the MEA region. Countries such as Dubai and Qatar are undertaking initiatives to develop national bone marrow registries to enhance bone marrow transplantation rates.

Company Profile

  • Merck Millipore Corporation
  • Sanofi-Aventis LLC.
  • STEMCELL Technologies.
  • American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) Inc
  • ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd.
  • HemaCare

The report offers a comprehensive taxonomy of the bone marrow transplantation market based on the transplantation type, indication, end user, and region.

  • Based on the transplantation type, the global bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into autologous bone marrow transplantation and allogeneic bone marrow transplantation.
  • Based on indication, the global bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplasia, myeloproliferative neoplasms, aplastic anemia, solid tumors, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and others.
  • Based on end user, the bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and multispecialty clinics.
