Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

At US$23,750.9 Mn Reached Physiotherapy Equipment Market With 6.8% CAGR Value In The Year of 2022

Published

4 hours ago

on

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Physiotherapy Equipment – Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2022”, the global physiotherapy equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$15 Bn by the end of 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2015 to 2022, to account for US$23.7 Bn by 2022.

Physiotherapy, also known as physical therapy, is a type of treatment provided by physiotherapists (PTs) to develop and restore the body’s proper functioning.

The body’s movement and functioning are adversely affected by age, injury, disease, and environmental factors. PTs use a variety of physical therapy tools and equipment to improve patient health and help them recover from medical conditions.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3209

Moreover, by examining patient’s medical history and physical examinations results, PTs develop management plans for prevention and treatment of body pain or discomfort and for patient rehabilitation post treatment.

Globally, the physiotherapy equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, growing aging population, the high incidence of sports injuries, and rising awareness about therapeutic applications of physical therapy.

However, inadequate reimbursement policies is a key restraint for the growth of the physiotherapy equipment market.

The global physiotherapy equipment market is anticipated to grow from an estimated US$15 Bn by the end of 2015 to US$23.7 Bn by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

For Critical Insights On The Physiotherapy Equipment Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/3209

North America dominated the physiotherapy equipment market due to growing geriatric population and increasing the prevalence of neurological and cardiopulmonary diseases. Moreover, rising government initiatives is also supporting to the growth of the physiotherapy equipment market in the region.

The Europe physiotherapy equipment market is expected to witness moderate growth owing to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, musculoskeletal problems, and cardiopulmonary diseases. Moreover, increasing aging population is also supporting the growth of the market in the region.

The physiotherapy equipment market in Asia is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population. Moreover, the substantially large population of patients suffering from neurological diseases in Japan and China is also supporting the growth of physiotherapy equipment market in the region.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3209

Company Profiles

  • Enraf-Nonius B.V.
  • DJO Global.
  • EMS Physio Ltd.
  • Dynatronics Corporation.
  • A. Algeo Limited.
  • BTL Industries, Inc.
  • HMS Medical Systems.
  • Whitehall Manufacturing.
  • PattersonCompanies, Inc.
  • Isokinetics, Inc.
  • Other.

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment market to witness robust revenue growth between 2019 – 2027

Published

1 min ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

With space-age industrial and digitalization tools, Transparency Market Research (TMR) Research proffer accurate insights regarding market growth as well as ongoing industrial trends. Our analysts are available round the clock to deliver reports that stick to clientele requirements with no additional charges. We are in constant touch with research scientists to gather information about innovative manufacturing techniques.

Global Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment market – A brief by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

The business report on the global Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=59787

Market segments and sub-segments

  • Market trends and dynamics
  • Supply and demand
  • Market size
  • Current trends/opportunities/challenges
  • Competitive landscape
  • Technological breakthroughs
  • Value chain and stakeholder analysis

    • The regional analysis covers:

    • North America (U.S. and Canada)
    • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
    • Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
    • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
    • Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

    The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

    A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

    Highlights of the report:

    • A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
    • Important changes in market dynamics
    • Market segmentation up to the second or third level
    • Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
    • Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
    • Market shares and strategies of key players
    • Emerging niche segments and regional markets
    • An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
    • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market   

    Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

    Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59787

    Crucial findings of the Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment market report:

    • Historical and future progress of the global Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment market.
    • Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.
    • Application of each segment in various regions.
    • Comparative study between leading and emerging Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment market vendors.
    • Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

    The Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment market addresses the following queries:

    • What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment market?
    • Which players are entering into partnerships and why?
    • What are the supply-side trends of the global Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment market?
    • Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment ?
    • What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment market?

    Request TOC For This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=59787

    The Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment market report has considered

    • 2018 as the base year
    • 2019 as the estimated year
    • 2014-2018 as the historic period
    • 2019-2029 as the forecast period 

    About TMR

    Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

    Contact

    Transparency Market Research
    State Tower
    90 State Street,
    Suite 700,
    Albany, NY – 12207
    United States
    Tel: +1-518-618-1030
    USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
    Email: [email protected]
    Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

    [email protected]

    Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

    Continue Reading

    MARKET REPORT

    Recycled PET Chips Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024

    Published

    1 min ago

    on

    January 21, 2020

    By

    Recycled PET Chips Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Recycled PET Chips Market.. The Recycled PET Chips market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.

    The global Recycled PET Chips market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.

    The study considers the present scenario of the Recycled PET Chips market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Recycled PET Chips market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

    Read Report Details at https://www.proaxivereports.com/628496  

    The competitive environment in the Recycled PET Chips market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.

    The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Recycled PET Chips industry.

    List of key players profiled in the report:

    Clean Tech Incorporated
    Clear Path Recycling
    Mohawk Industries Incorporated
    CarbonLite Industries
    Greentech
    Visy
    Evergreen Plastics
    Extrupet
    PolyQuest
    Phoenix Technologies
    Verdeco Recycling
    4PET RECYCLING BV
    Far Eastern Group
    Kyoei Industry
    Wellpine Plastic Industical
    Lung Shing International
    Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
    Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

    Request for Sample Report at https://www.proaxivereports.com/request-sample/628496

    The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type

    Clear Chip
    Brown Chip
    Green Chip
    Blue Chip
    Other

    On the basis of Application of Recycled PET Chips Market can be split into:

    Bottles
    Sheet
    Fiber
    Strapping

    Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.

    Ask more details or request custom reports to our experts at https://www.proaxivereports.com/pre-order/628496  

    Recycled PET Chips Market segmentation by region: 

    • APAC
    • EMEA
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe

    The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Recycled PET Chips industry across the globe.

    Purchase Recycled PET Chips Market Report at https://www.proaxivereports.com/checkout/628496

    Key Market Insights:

    The report provides the following insights into the Recycled PET Chips market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

    • Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the Recycled PET Chips market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
    • Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Recycled PET Chips market.
    • Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
    • Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
    • Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Recycled PET Chips market.

    [email protected]

    Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

    Continue Reading

    MARKET REPORT

    Rice Bran Oil Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2020-2025

    Published

    1 min ago

    on

    January 21, 2020

    By

    MarketResearchNest adds “Global Rice Bran Oil Market Growth 2020-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 176 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

    The report is just the right resource that global and regional Rice Bran Oil Market players and investors need to peep into the future of their business and plan out effective growth strategies. It is a compilation of intelligent and accurate research and analysis studies that help players in the Rice Bran Oil business to understand the growth patterns of leading segments and regions, nature of competition, and other significant aspects. Buyers of the report are provided with reliable forecasts for total revenue, consumption, sales, CAGR, production, and other important factors.

    According to this study, over the next five years the Rice Bran Oil market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1373.4 million by 2025, from $ 1215 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rice Bran Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.

    This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rice Bran Oil market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

    Request a Sample Copy @ https://marketresearchnest.com/sample-request/860703-Global-Rice-Bran-Oil-Market-Growth-2020-2025

    This study considers the Rice Bran Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

    Segmentation by type:

    Extraction, Squeezing

    Segmentation by application:

    Food, Cosmetic, Industry, Other

    This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

    • Ricela
    • Shivangi Oils
    • Kamal
    • SVROil
    • Vaighai
    • BCL
    • Sethia Oils
    • P. Refinery
    • Jain Group of Industries
    • 3F Industries
    • Agrotech International
    • Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical
    • Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals
    • Balgopal Food Products
    • Kasisuri
    • CEO Agrifood Limited
    • Wanyuan Food & Oil
    • Surin Bran Oil
    • King Rice Oil Group
    • Wilmar International
    • Shanxin
    • Jinwang
    • Jinrun

    In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

    Table of Contents

    • Executive Summary: The report begins with a summary of the entire research study, along with CAGR and value or volume forecasts.
    • Top Segments: As the name suggests, this section gives details about leading and also other segments, their growth potential, share, and other important factors.
    • Leading Regions: Here, readers are provided with an in-depth study on key regions and countries and their overall growth during the forecast period.
    • Company Profiling: This section includes a detailed comparison of top Rice Bran Oil players, accurate analysis of the competitive landscape, and other studies.
    • Dynamics: Buyers of the report have access to an intelligent research study on crucial drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Rice Bran Oil business.
    • Conclusion: Here, the analysts authoring the report have provided their overall take on the Rice Bran Oil business and the industry. This section also includes important findings from the research study.

    For More Information about this Industry @:- https://marketresearchnest.com/reportdetail/860703/Global-Rice-Bran-Oil-Market-Growth-2020-2025

    About Us: Market Research Nest (MRN) is an offering of GRN Research Pvt. Ltd. It is a one-stop-shop for market research products and services. At MRN, we offer reports from almost all top regional and global publishers and research firms who specialize in their domains. We ensure that you receive the most reliable and up to date research data. We update our collection daily to help our clients have an access to a most up-to-date database of expert insights on global industries, organizations, products, and trends. Our database covers research studies including periodic updates on a range of industries, companies, products, SWOT profiles, recent marketing, and other trends.

    Contact Us

    Mr. Jeet Jain

    Sales Manager

    [email protected]

    +91-888-841-3131(IND) | +1-240-284-8070(U.S) | +44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

    Connect with us:  Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

    [email protected]

    Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

    Continue Reading

    Support Fusion Science Academy

    If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.

    Trending