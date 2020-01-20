MARKET REPORT
Atopic Dermatitis Market 2019 | Future Opportunities By Top Players LEO Pharma A/S, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Global Atopic Dermatitis Market in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing number of atopic dermatitis population and robust product pipeline are the key drivers for market growth.
Global Atopic Dermatitis Market By Mechanism of Action Type (Antihistamines, Topical corticosteroids, Emollients, Phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor, Topical antiseptic and Others), Mode of Administration (Injectable, Topical, Oral), Drug Type (Triamcinolone, Clobetasol, Tacrolimus topical, Betamethasone, Pimecrolimus, Fluocinonide, Hydrocortisone, Prednisone, Crisaborole, Fluticasone, Methylprednisolone and Others), Distribution Channel (Mail Order Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Dermatology Clinics), Type (Hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Calcitonin), Application (Cancer, Blood Disorders, and Chronic Diseases), End User (Hospitals, Research Centers, Clinics, Home Care), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026
Few of the major competitors currently working in the atopic dermatitis market are
Velite Pharmaceuticals,
Galderma SA,
Pfizer Inc,
Fujisawa Healthcare, Inc.,
Dow,
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc,
LEO Pharma A/S,
Sanofi,
Novartis AG,
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,
Bayer AG,
Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc.,
Connetics Corporation,
ALLERGAN,
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH,
GlaxoSmithKline plc,
- Hoffmann-La Roche AG,
Encore Dermatology, Inc.,
AbbVie Inc. and few among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2017, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in a collaboration with Sanofi received the US FDA approval for Dupixent (dupilumab) injection for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adult patient
- In December 2016, Pfizer Inc. received the US FDA approval for Eucrisatm (crisaborole), a phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in padiatric patient as well as adult patient
Market Definition: Global Atopic Dermatitis Market
Atopic dermatitis can be defined as a chronic inflammatory skin condition that affects patients of all age group and is a result of a complex interplay of multiple factors including environmental, immunological, genetic, and pharmacologic factors.
According to the article published in National Center for Biotechnology Information 2018, It was estimated that totoal population of atopic dermatitis in the United States over 4.9% , in Canada 4.4% and 3.5% in Europe. The prevalent was higher in female as comapared to male. Increasing number of atopic dermatitis cases worldwide and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.
Market Drivers
- Strong product pipeline for atopic dermatitis
- Availability of novel drug therapies and generic alternatives
- Increase in awareness of atopic dermatitis
- Growing cases of atopic dermatitis worldwide
Market Restraints
- Upcoming patent expiry of products of many companies
- Allergic reactions of off-label therapies
- Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable
Segmentation: Global Atopic Dermatitis Market
By Mechanism of Action Type
- Antihistamines
- Topical corticosteroids
- Emollients
- Phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor
- Topical antiseptic
- Others
By Mode of Administration
- Injectable
- Topical
- Oral
By Drug Type
- Triamcinolone
- Clobetasol
- Tacrolimus topical
- Betamethasone
- Pimecrolimus
- Fluocinonide
- Hydrocortisone
- Prednisone
- Crisaborole
- Fluticasone
- Methylprednisolone
- Others
By End- User
- Hospitals
- Research Centers
- Clinics
- Home Care
By Distribution Channel
- Mail Order Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
- Retail Pharmacies
- Dermatology Clinics
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitive Analysis: Global Atopic Dermatitis Market
Global atopic dermatitis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of atopic dermatitis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global atopic dermatitis market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
Beer Brewing Equipment Market To 2026: Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
Los Angeles-United State, 20 January 2020: The report presented here prepares market players to achieve consistent success while effectively dealing with unique challenges in the global Beer Brewing Equipment market. The analysts and researchers authoring the report have taken into consideration multiple factors predicted to positively and negatively impact the global Beer Brewing Equipment market. The report includes SWOT and PESTLE analyses to provide a deeper understanding of the global Beer Brewing Equipment market. All of the leading companies included in the report are profiled based on gross margin, market share, future plans, recent developments, target customer demographics, products and applications, and other critical factors. The report also offers regional analysis of the Beer Brewing Equipment market with high focus on market growth, growth rate, and growth potential.
Key players profiled in the report on the Global Beer Brewing Equipment Market are: American Beer Equipment, GEA Group, Criveller Group, MiniBrew, Portland Kettle Works, iGulu, Specific Mechanical Systems, Brauhaus Technik, BrewBilt Manufacturing, Psycho Brew, METO, XIMO, Shanghai HengCheng Beverage Equipment, Yantai Di Bo Shi Brewing Machine
Market Competition
The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global Beer Brewing Equipment market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global Beer Brewing Equipment market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global Beer Brewing Equipment market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global Beer Brewing Equipment market.
Product and Application Segments
The report comes out as an accurate and highly detailed resource for gaining significant insights into the growth of different product and application segments of the global Beer Brewing Equipment market. Each segment covered in the report is exhaustively researched about on the basis of market share, growth potential, drivers, and other crucial factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help market players to know when and where to invest in the global Beer Brewing Equipment market. Moreover, it will help them to identify key growth pockets of the global Beer Brewing Equipment market.
Global Beer Brewing Equipment Market Segmentation By Product: Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic
Global Beer Brewing Equipment Market Segmentation By Application: Household, Commercial
Regional Growth
The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Beer Brewing Equipment markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters. It includes geographical analysis of both developed and emerging markets for Beer Brewing Equipment. This helps readers to understand the growth pattern of the Beer Brewing Equipment market in different regions and countries. In addition, the regional analysis will provide market players an extremely important resource to plan targeted strategies to expand into key regional markets or tap into unexplored ones.
Key Questions Answered
- What will be the size and CAGR of the global Beer Brewing Equipment market in 2025?
- Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Beer Brewing Equipment market?
- Which application could show the best growth in the global Beer Brewing Equipment market?
- What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?
- Which players will lead the global Beer Brewing Equipment market in the coming years?
- Which region will gain the largest share of the global Beer Brewing Equipment market?
The report offers comprehensive analysis of the value chain, production, consumption, sales, and opportunities in the global Beer Brewing Equipment market. Market players can also use it to get useful recommendations and suggestions from market experts and knowledgeable industry analysts.
What the Report has to Offer?
Size Forecasts: The report has analysed the industry based on the value and volume over the projected period. Other important parameters including price, capacity, cost, revenue, gross margin, sales revenue, and production are also looked into
Future Prospects: The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects that may prove promising for the players to make future investment
Trend Analysis: The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming trends and developments that may take place in the coming future
Segmental Analysis: Segments such as application, product type, and end user, along with their contribution to the overall industry size, are analysed by the researchers in this section
Regional Analysis: Here, the report examines the present and upcoming developments in varied regions and respective countries
Competitive Analysis: The report here discusses about the key strategic initiatives considered by the key players to sustain their hold. This analysis will surely help the competitors in planning their activities ahead.
About Us:
We established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.
Seed Coating Machines Market Outlook 2020: Business overview Industry insights Upcoming Trends Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2026
The report is just the right resource that global and regional Seed Coating Machines players and investors need to peep into the future of their business and plan out effective growth strategies. It is a compilation of intelligent and accurate research and analysis studies that help players in the Seed Coating Machines business to understand the growth patterns of leading segments and regions, nature of competition, and other significant aspects. Buyers of the report are provided with reliable forecasts for total revenue, consumption, sales, CAGR, production, and other important factors.
Readers of the report can get detailed information on important drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Seed Coating Machines business. They can also learn about trending technologies, manufacturing techniques, investment strategies, products, and applications that Seed Coating Machines players should be paying attention to.
Each segment is deeply studied by the authors of the report to help players identify key growth pockets and make the right investment decisions in their Seed Coating Machines business. All of the segments considered for the research study are analyzed on the basis of share, consumption, growth rate, consumer preference, and several other parameters.
Global Seed Coating Machines Market by Type Segments: Semi Automatic, Fully Automatic
Global Seed Coating Machines Market by Application Segments: Spices, Grains, Seeds, Other
The report also includes a thorough analysis of both developed and developing regions, including North America, Europe, the MEA, and Asia Pacific. It offers useful suggestions and recommendations for Seed Coating Machines companies to help them gain a competitive edge over their toughest competitors in different regions and countries.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want: ZANIN F.lli Srl, Seed Processing Holland BV, SATEC Equipment GmbH, Hebei HELIDA Grain Selecting Machinery Technology, Shijiazhuang Sanli Grain Sorting Machinery, Hebei Maoheng Machinery, Zhengzhou Aix Machinery Equipment, …
The company profiling section of the report provides a brilliant analysis of the growth of leading players in the industry, based on share, recent developments, geographical expansion, regional presence, technology, and many other factors. The vendor landscape is also presented in quite some detail in the report.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary: The report begins with a summary of the entire research study, along with CAGR and value or volume forecasts.
Top Segments: As the name suggests, this section gives details about leading and also other segments, their growth potential, share, and other important factors.
Leading Regions: Here, readers are provided with an in-depth study on key regions and countries and their overall growth during the forecast period.
Company Profiling: This section includes a detailed comparison of top Seed Coating Machines players, accurate analysis of the competitive landscape, and other studies.
Dynamics: Buyers of the report have access to an intelligent research study on crucial drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Seed Coating Machines business.
Conclusion: Here, the analysts authoring the report have provided their overall take on the Seed Coating Machines business and the industry. This section also includes important findings from the research study.
About US:
QYResearch established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. the company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), experts resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc industries experts who own more than 10 years experiences on marketing or R&D), professional survey team (the team member with more than 3 years market survey experience and more than 2 years depth expert interview experience). Excellent data analysis team (SPSS statistics and PPT graphics process team).
Consumer Genomics Market is Prospering Worldwide || Leading Players – Diagnomics, Inc., Toolbox Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN
Global Consumer Genomics Market – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Global consumer genomics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 20.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing trend of DTC testing and growing application areas of genomics are the factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global consumer genomics market are 23andMe, Inc., Gene by Gene, Mapmygenome – Know Yourself, Color Genomics, Inc., Helix OpCo LLC, MyHeritage Ltd, Pathway Genomics, Veritas Genetics, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Xcode Life, Diagnomics, Inc., Toolbox Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific, Genomic Health, Invitae Corporation, Nebula Genomics, PerkinElmer Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies and others
All the data and information gathered in the Consumer Genomics market document is studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This report has several aspects of marketing research and analysis for Healthcate industry which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company and market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. The Consumer Genomics market document also studies the key developments in the market with respect to current scenario and the forthcoming advancements.
Market Definition: Global Consumer Genomics Market
Consumer genomics is related with the sequencing, interpretation and sequencing of the genome. They are widely used in application such as diagnostics, wellness and nutrition, reproductive healthcare, genetic relatedness, ancestry and others. If genotypes are known, this helps the individual to know about their ancestry inference, disease risks and other trait expression. Increasing prevalence for personalized genomics is the factor fueling the growth of this market.
Segmentation: Global Consumer Genomics Market
Consumer Genomics Market : By Application
- Genetic Relatedness
- Diagnostics
- Lifestyle
- Wellness, & Nutrition
- Ancestry
- Reproductive Health
- Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic Testing
- Sports Nutrition & Health
- Others
Consumer Genomics Market : By Technology
- PCR
- Sequencing
- Microarray
- Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification
- Other Technologies
Consumer Genomics Market : By Product and Service
- Consumables
- Systems & Software
- Services
Consumer Genomics Market : By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, PerkinElmer along with Helix announced the launch of their new consumer gene testing product GenePrism. This product has the ability to analyze 59 genes and is very suitable for individuals who don’t have any information about their family history of disease. Helix will be sequencing the user’s DNA and further passing the result to PerkinElmer medical geneticists so that they can provide data analysis and interpretative service. With this product launch the company has expanded its product portfolio in the market.
- In November 2018, Nebula Genomics announced the launch of consumer genetics: the ability for individuals to have their full genome sequenced. This new platform will connect the consumer with the researchers so that they can help them in advance biomedical research. This is specially designed so the consumer can share their genomic data in a fair and transparent ecosystem and assisting the scientists in performing the transformative research.
Competitive Analysis:
Global consumer genomics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of consumer genomics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Key questions answered in the report :-
- What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants?
- Which will be the Consumer Genomics Market application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers?
- Which will be the dangers which will attack growth?
- The length of the global Consumer Genomics market opportunity?
- How Consumer Genomics Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Mail: [email protected]
