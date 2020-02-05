Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

The global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment across various industries.

Analysis, by Region

North America dominated the global atopic dermatitis treatment market in terms of revenue in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. North America is the most attractive regional market, with an attractiveness index of 3.4 over the forecast period. Revenue from the North America atopic dermatitis treatment market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 16.0% over 2017–2027, to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 10,000 Mn by 2027. Western Europe is the second largest market in terms of revenue growth, anticipated to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 7800 Mn by the end of the forecast period – depicting a CAGR of 14.0%.

Increasing R&D focus on novel biologics will shape future corporate strategies

As the atopic dermatitis treatment market is currently highly generalised and there are only two key patent protected (U.S only) brands, no distinct trends exist. However, over the coming decade, the introduction of biologics, in particular interleukin inhibitors, will emerge as a key future strategy for this marketplace. Historically, Astellas and Novartis were the dominant market players in the atopic dermatitis treatment market for almost a decade, with the launch of the topical calcineurin inhibitor brands Protopic (tacrolimus) and Elidel (pimecrolimus), in the U.S in 2001. Although Astellas continues to maintain its strong standing in the current market, Novartis exited the space in April 2011, with the sale of Elidel’s rights to Meda. To some extent, Novartis continues to have a presence in this market, as some dermatologists opt for its brand edversions of cyclosporine, Sand immune or Neoral, for their atopic dermatitis patients requiring a systemic immune modulator.\”

