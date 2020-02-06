Global Market
Audit Management Software Market by : Complete Analysis of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges 2018 – 2028
The strict government regulations for compliance and the need for effective risk management is driving the global audit management software market. Audit management software designed for organizations to manage all audit related activities and to ensure that all the process is in a single comprehensive framework. The audit management software designed in such a manner that it supports all the types of audit i.e. operational audit, internal audit, IT audit, supplier audit, external audit and quality audit. Audit management software also supports the audit lifecycle i.e. audit planning, scheduling, development of standard protocols, checklist, report development, review, recommendations, and the implementation of audit recommendations. Vendors are adding advanced features to the audit management software such as time tracking, built-in remediation workflow, email notification, offline audit functions, risk assessment methodology and others. Audit management software enables efficient audit execution, best industry practices and enhance the compliance management system. Audit management software enhances the organization workflow and provides the collaborative process of audit reporting.
Audit management software reduces the risk of non-compliance for companies regulated by FDA or quality standards such as ISO 9000/14000. Vendors are providing audit management software to meet the compliance requirement such as 21 CRF 211 (for pharmaceutical companies), quality system regulation 21 CFR 820 (for medical device firm), 21 CFR 606 (for blood establishments). Some of the features of the audit management software are automated planning, electronic scheduling, conflict detection, filtering and grouping, offline checklist, audit workspace, compliance management, report templates, and others. The major advantages of using audit management software are it simplifies auditor’s job, reduces the effort and time period of an audit, immediate access and import of data, consolidation of data, and to easily implement and validate data. The major features of the audit management software are advanced audit scheduling, connected audit management, increase visibility of QMS, simplifies approval processes, provides the checklist, response collection, automated report creation, centralized audit management, closed loop process and others. Several developments in audit management software, with reference to technology, the proliferating growth rate of the market, along with the recent developments and innovations are expected to drive the global audit management software market during the forecast period.
Audit Management Software Market: Drivers and Challenges
The growing trend of automated workflow is creating a positive impact on the global audit management software market. Government compliance regulations such as ISO 9000/14000 and 21 CFR 606 are creating a huge demand for audit management software market. Increasing complexities of auditing and report preparations are the major reasons for the adoption of audit management software and are fuelling the global audit management software market. Other factors such as fast lifecycle of auditing, reduced cost and time, effective auditing, and others are the major parameters increasing the adoption of audit management software and surging the global audit management software market.
One of the major challenges for the growth of audit management software market is handling spreadsheet based system for multiple types of auditing and complex business. Another potential challenge hindering the market growth is threat of data hacking. Auditing contains highly confidential data of business which must not be disclosed at any point of time. However, vendors are continuously working to minimize these challenges and provide the best audit management software. It is expected that the above mentioned challenges will be minimized by the end of the global audit management software market forecast period.
Audit Management Software Market: Segmentation
Segmentation based on the type of deployment:
The audit management software market is segmented based on the type of deployment i.e. on-premise and SaaS.
Segmentation based on the size of enterprises:
The audit management software market is segmented based on the size of enterprises i.e. small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.
Segmentation based on the industry:
The audit management software market is segmented based on the industry i.e. IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI and others.
Audit Management Software Market: Key Developments
In December 2017, Xactium made an announcement to release new and enhanced version of audit management software in early 2018. This new software will enable the business to centralize its GRC related activities across the organization and to have close collaborations among teams.
Audit Management Software Market: Key Players
Few of the key players of audit management software are
- Xactium
- ACL Services Ltd.
- MasterControl Inc.
- Wolters Kluwer
- IBM Corporation
- Thomson Reuters
- SAP SE
- Protiviti Inc.
- Chase Cooper Limited
- Workiva and others.
Audit Management Software Market: Regional Overview
North America is expected to be the most dominating market of global audit management software market during the forecast period. Due to the presence of the huge number of companies and high adoption of automated software is driving the audit management software market in North America. SEA and other APAC is expected to be the most attractive market for vendors since developing countries of SEA is witnessing a huge number of new business and increasing IT spending.
Regional analysis for Audit Management Software Market includes development in the following regions:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA and Other APAC
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of SEA
- Japan
- China
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Others
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Global Industrial User Interface and Interaction Design Market Size study by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025 | Frog Design, Designworks, Artop Group, Fuse Projects, PDD, Lunar
Premium Market Insights reports titled “Industrial User Interface and Interaction Design Market” and forecast to 2025 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The New Industrial Revolution market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.
The Industrial User Interface and Interaction Design market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Industrial design is a process of design applied to products which are to be produced or manufactured via techniques of mass production.
The Industrial User Interface and Interaction Design market is primarily driven owing to rising adoption & utility in many verticals such as Manufacturing and Transportation sector, surging number of financial institutions and escalating digitization specifically in the developing countries considering the global scenario.
The major market player included in this report are:
– Frog Design
– Designworks
– Artop Group
– Fuse Projects
– PDD
– Lunar
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
– High-End
– Middle-End
– Low-End
By Application:
– Transportation
– Electronic
– Household
– Machinery & Equipment
Hotel Property Management Software Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025 – RealPage, MRI Software, Console, Cloudbeds, FCS Computer Systems
The Hotel Property Management Software Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Hotel property management system is defined as a platform that enables the group or a particular hotel to manage front office tasks, such as room assignment, guest check-in/check-out, booking reservations, managing billing, and room rates. In addition to helping the hoteliers run their business more efficiently and effectively, hotel PMS software can also assist hotel employees to gain insights regarding guest preferences and behavior and enhance the quality of the customer experience. Reduction in overall operational cost, increasing demand for real-time data analytics are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe.
Hotel property management software enhance operational efficiencies, it helps to develop the business process & ensure customer retention and it improve customer engagement. These benefits are also propelling the demand of Hotel Property Management Software among its end-users across the world. However, complications in switching from conventional system is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of Hotel Property Management Software over the coming years.
The regional analysis of Global Hotel Property Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/dominant region in the global Hotel Property Management Software market due to technological advancements and rising investments in R&D of companies in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the Hotel Property Management Software market over the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to considerable growth of small and medium sized enterprises in the market along with rising industrialization.
The major market player included in this report are:
– RealPage
– MRI Software
– Console
– Cloudbeds
– FCS Computer Systems
– eZee Absolute
– Hoteliga
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
– Large Hotel
– Small Hotel
– Chain Hotel
– Other
By Application:
– Room Reservation
– Check-Out
– Others
Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Outlook by 2026 – Wild Garden Seeds, Fedco Seeds, Fleuren, Maas Plant, HILD Samen
Premium Market Insights reports titled “Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market” and forecast to 2026 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.
The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in the coming years.
The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Industrial Wax across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.
The List of companies covered in this Reports are:
– Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
– Apple Inc.
– Amazon Web Services, Inc.
– International Business Machines Corporation
– IPsoft Inc.
– MicroStrategy Incorporated
– NVIDIA Corporation
– SAP
– Verint
– Wipro Limited
The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.
