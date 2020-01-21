MARKET REPORT
Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) market Exploring Future Growth and Key Trends by 2015-2025
The “Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) market by Technology (AR and VR), by Components (Sensors, Semiconductor Components and Others), by End-User (Entertainment, Education, Automotive, Retail, Medical, and Others) – Global Forecast to 2025” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of AR and VR market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant AR and VR players in the market and their key developments.
Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Technology, Components, and End-user Industry, AR and VR market is expected to grow from US$ 4.25 Bn in 2015 to US$ 130.01 Bn by 2025 reach.
China being one of the key countries in APAC for technological developments will lead AR and VR market in APAC and is also expected to continue its dominance by growing at a CAGR of 55.3% through the forecast period from 2016 to 2025. China and other countries in APC such as Japan, Korea, etc. are expected to observe highest penetration of AR and VR due to increasing applications and adoption of AR and VR in industrial and manufacturing sectors. The report profiles key players such as DAQRI LLC, Oculus VR LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, EON Reality, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Blippar, Total Immersion, Innovega, Inc., and Augmented Pixels Inc. among others.
Smart phones are the must have digital devices today, they have changed the way we communicate, travel, design, run business, and many more. In recent years smartphones revolutionized the world, and still the ongoing R&Ds to launch advanced features, improved and more customer centric and enterprise level applications holds the market for years to go. AR and VR are the technologies which immerse the user into virtual world and allows to interact with the virtual objects being in real environment. The growing trends in smartphones and tablets applications will encourage more AR and VR content going ahead, and this is estimated to grow alongside the growth of AR and VR penetration in various enterprise applications such as advertisements, mass communication, sales and marketing, and gamification which are wide area of interest.
The global AR and VR market has been broadly segmented by technology i.e., AR and VR technologies. The market is further segmented by components which includes sensors and other semiconductor components. In addition to this the AR and VR market is bifurcated into on end-user industry such as entertainment, education. Industrial, medical, aerospace & defense, and retail among others. The VR segment holds major share of the global AR and VR market in 2015 and is estimated to lose its market share to AR technology segment by 2025. The market share of VR claimed for 82.1% of the total market revenue share in 2015.
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are growing at a high pace and becoming the next must have technology from individuals to enterprises. These technologies are expected to revolutionize the way people communicate, shop and do business. Some of the key examples of end-user industries which will be driving factors for these technologies are healthcare, retails, manufacturing, marketing and others.
The global AR and VR market is also bifurcated by regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is estimated to dominate the market with highest share in 2015, the driving factors for this include high adoption rate of AR and VR applications in various industries as well the increasing interest of giants in AR and VR market such as Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., and others. Hence, North America and Europe are considered to be the leaders of AR and VR market in 2015, however, APAC region is also expected to take over the market share and lead the AR and VR market by 2025. APAC is expected to record a maximum growth of 47.7% during 2016 to 2025.
The report segments the global augmented reality and virtual reality market as follows:
Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Technology
Augmented Reality (AR)
Virtual Reality (VR)
Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Components
Sensors
Semiconductor Components
Others
Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By End-user Industry
Entertainment
Education
Industrial
Medical
Real Estate and Architecture
Retail
Aerospace and Defense
Others
MARKET REPORT
A/B Testing Software Market (2020 To 2027) Global Industry Analysis with Top Players Google Analytics, Optimizely, Unbounce, Instapage
A new report has been added by Contrive Datum Insights on the global A/B Testing Software Market that shed light on the effective examination techniques. It provides a detailed description on the dynamic view of the market which has different perspectives. This report summarizes about the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of the economic growth such as A/B Testing Software. The annual volume of the market is examined from year 2020 to 2027. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.
This report is inclined towards the regions having highest scope such as North America, Japan, China, Asia, and India. The market is rapidly growing on the grounds of various A/B Testing Software businesses. The report includes the statistics about the systematic approaches, which needs to follow for booming the industries. It consists of different ways to analyze, seek, and shed light on new opportunities. This report consists of the estimated data about the drivers, restraints and opportunities that can help to drive the flow of the businesses.
Some of the key players profiled in the A/B Testing Software market include: Google Analytics, Optimizely, Unbounce, Instapage, ion interactive, Monetate, VWO, Convert Experiences, Exponea, Landingi, Crazy Egg, Omniconvert, Evergage, Dynamic Yield, Qubit Pro, SiteSpect, BrightInfo, Freshmarketer.
Depth idea of the competitors is studied by using primary and secondary research techniques such as A/B Testing Software, which gives a clear idea about the global competition to seek the best solutions. This report gives an extensive valuable data that gives a clear idea about the current scenario of the A/B Testing Software market during the forecast period 2020 To 2027.
This report focuses on the important pillars of the businesses such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that either grow or obstruct the market. This research report recognizes the industrial base, productivity, manufacturers, strengths, recent trends, features, which are the basic requirements in A/B Testing Software market to enlarge the companies and promote the financial growth.
This global research report offers insights into the businesses through the following pointers:
- Global market dynamics
- Global competitive landscape
- Detailed elaboration on drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Different challenges, threats, and risks in front of businesses.
- Business profiles of leading key players
- Effective sales patterns and development status
The major key questions addressed through this innovative research report:
- What are the major challenges in front of the global A/B Testing Software market?
- Who are the key vendors of the global A/B Testing Software market?
- What are the leading key industries of the global A/B Testing Software market?
- Which factors are responsible for driving the global A/B Testing Software market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis?
- What are the major key strategies for enhancing global opportunities?
- What are the different effective sales patterns?
- What will be the global market size in the forecast period?
Table of Content (TOC):
Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact
Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players
Chapter 4 Global A/B Testing Software Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor
Chapter 5 A/B Testing Software Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis
Chapter 6 Global A/B Testing Software Market Segment, Type, Application
Chapter 7 Global A/B Testing Software Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)
Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of A/B Testing Software Market
Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis
Chapter 10 Conclusion
MARKET REPORT
Global Kennel Management Software Market 2019 to Witness Splendid Growth by 2024
Global Kennel Management Software Market Overview
The Global Kennel Management Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Cloud-based software is coming in trend. In the event of a hard drive failure, vendors are not limited to the locations in which the software is installed. They will be able to access the kennel business system from any other PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone with an internet connection. It also allows both the staff and pet parent users to access the system simultaneously, each with their uniquely assigned user login ID and password.
– Increasing adoption of pets is driving the market, as pets have evolved from being a strange and wonderful distraction to an integral part of families all over the world, having the highest population of dog and cat in the developed and developing countries like the United States and China, which increases the demand of kennel management software.
– Support for various services through the software is driving the market as it helps the customer in knowing the info database of the pets and also improve the customer service as most customers want to be able to engage online, and software will speed up transactions, saving the customers’ time. With kennel management software, vendor will be able to keep track of phone numbers, email addresses, and any other relevant information about the pet owner, which overall increase the demand of market.
– Low awareness across the population is restraining the market as people are unaware of the services being offered by the software which gives a challenge to the growth of the market.
Scope of the Global Kennel Management Software Market Report
The kennel management software market is observing growth, owing to increasing adoption of cloud-based software systems. This reduces the consumer setup effort and costs. Kennel management software is likely to observe a high growth in personal use with the increasing number of pet adoptions.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Adoption of Pets Witness a Growth in the Commercial Market
– The demand of pet for personal use is increasing the kennel software market, where pet management software improves accuracy regarding pet info, customer info, reservation data, financial reporting, creating promotion etc.
– The software gives flexible reservation booking for the customer, where visual calendars allow the vendor to navigate quickly and book guests, where software products integrate with online appointment scheduling without restrictions.
– The software also organizes the service packages and product inventory all from one easy to use the dashboard as the demand of special feeding and medication requests from the customers can come at any point of time and the software helps in emailing and replying customers very easily.
– As the sales of a pet in the United States is increasing, the market is witnessing growth in this area. According to APPA, more than 90% of dog owners in this country agree that their dog has a positive impact on their mental or physical health, which gives a tendency to purchase a pet.
– 123Pet Care is kennel software use in United States which is highly used in this country includeing features such as appointment management, calendar management, customer management, pet birthday tracking, pet grooming, and photo management.
North America to Dominate the Market
– North America is a major region for the kennel management software market as the number of players operating in this market are high in the region. There are about 9,000 boarding kernels for dogs in North America.
– Also, pet adoption is at the highest rate in the North American region, which increases the market opportunity to expand further. North America is technologically the most advanced region, and the infrastructure for cloud-based software and services is firm in this region.
– The region also has sound regulatory bodies, like USDA and APHIS, among other private and not-for-profit organizations for looking over the health and safety of pets and also encourages those of kennel management software.
– Petkey is a pet recovery service based in the United States. Its petkey ™ microchips and registration packages are designed by pet professionals specifically for pet professionals. Found pets are reunited with their owners via a microchip number or assigned a unique identifier through software which help the vendors and customers to find their lost dogs. This software also grows the market of kennel management software market.
Competitive Landscape
The kennel management software market is fragmented as the players are investing more in R&D to develop quality features in their softwares which can help the vendors and clients/customers more effectively in managing the activity. Key players are PetExec Inc., Software Revolutions Ltd, Precise Petcare, etc. Recent developments in the market are –
– June 2019 – Ginger developed a straightforward reward tracking program for clients/customers to use in their pet-care business with no extra cost to the dog daycare and dog boarding or grooming business. Ginger will provide advanced tools to sell and track the package.
– January 2018 – PetPace released a revolutionary BioResponse System. PetPace Bio-Response collects and analyzes physiological and behavioral data in response to user-defined events and interventions.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
– Report customization as per the client’s requirements
– 3 months of analyst support
Companies Mentioned:
– PetExec Inc.
– Software Revolutions Ltd
– Precise Petcare
– PawLoyalty
– Dog BizPro
– PedFast Technologies
– Pawfinity
– Kennelplus
– KennelBooker
– Grensoft
– Gespet
– Patterson Veterinary Supply, Inc.
– K9 Bytes, Inc.
ENERGY
“Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Report – 2019 to 2025 | Major Industry Players are Roche Diagnostics Siemens Healthcare Nipro Alere Bayer Becton Dickinson Abaxis Danaher Corporation Samsung Medison Johnson & Johnson Abbott Laboratories “
“
The Point-of-Care Diagnostics research report set for rapid growth in the forecast period (2020 to 2025) cannot be underestimated for the reason that it offers real-time data on the current market, identifies customer needs and outlines the immediate competitors. The simplified document explains about how company owners plan to keep up with industry growth. A constant effort is created by the subject matter specialists to analyze how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A fast review of the realistic vendors makes the overall market study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are serving to product owners’ see their business any add worth to the study.
The Point-of-Care Diagnostics industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the practicableness of recent investment comes is assessed, and overall analysis conclusions are offered. The market study on the world Point-of-Care Diagnostics market can comprehend the complete system of the business, covering five major regions particularly North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, geographic region and geographical region and also the major countries falling underneath those regions. The study can feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2020 to 2025, at the world level and across the main regions mentioned. The study has been created due to a distinctive analysis methodology specifically designed for this market.
Competitive Top Vendors:-
- Major players in the global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market include:
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthcare
- Nipro
- Alere
- Bayer
- Becton Dickinson
- Abaxis
- Danaher Corporation
- Samsung Medison
- Johnson & Johnson
- Abbott Laboratories
By the Product Types, it primarily split into:
- Prescription-Based Testing Kits
- Over-The-Counter Testing Kits
Applications are divided into:
- Home
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care
- analyze and research the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market status and future forecast, involving capacity, value, consumption, growth rate, historical, Present and forecast.
- analysis of the geographically regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- present the key players, capability, production, growth, market share, and recent development.
- identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in regions.
- analyze company developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches
- analyze the key trends and part of allocating the market growth
- analysis of stakeholder’s opportunities by recognizing the fastest and highest growth segments
- Major competitor analysis such as launches of new products, agreements, expansions, merger, and acquisitions in the market
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa
Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Impressive Report Offerings:
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Industry
Figure Point-of-Care Diagnostics Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Point-of-Care Diagnostics
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Point-of-Care Diagnostics
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Point-of-Care Diagnostics
Table Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
3 Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market by Type
4 Major Companies List
5 Market Competition
6 Demand by End Market
Global Hydrogen And Fuel Cells Market Insights and Study will Generate Huge Revenue till 2025
A/B Testing Software Market (2020 To 2027) Global Industry Analysis with Top Players Google Analytics, Optimizely, Unbounce, Instapage
Global Kennel Management Software Market 2019 to Witness Splendid Growth by 2024
“Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Report – 2019 to 2025 | Major Industry Players are Roche Diagnostics Siemens Healthcare Nipro Alere Bayer Becton Dickinson Abaxis Danaher Corporation Samsung Medison Johnson & Johnson Abbott Laboratories “
“Kinase Inhibitors For Cancer Treatment Market Report – 2019 to 2025 | Major Industry Players are AstraZeneca Novartis Gilead Sciences Pfizer Roche Bristol-Myers Squibb Bayer “
Global Lithium Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market will Dominate in Terms of Volume for the Next Five Years
Dried Egg Yolks Market – Global Industry Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2019-2025
Global New Energy Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Market is Expected to Grow Massively across Major Regions By 2025
Global Vacuum Interrupters For Load Break Switch Market was Worth USD XX in 2019 and is Estimated to Reach USD XX by 2025
Global High Voltage Direct Current (Hvdc) Transmission Market is Estimated at USD XX in 2019 and Projected to Reach High Profit by 2025
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
