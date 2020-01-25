Auranofin Market – Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2019 – 2027

Global Auranofin market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

The Auranofin market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Auranofin market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Auranofin market report:

What opportunities are present for the Auranofin market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Auranofin ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Auranofin being utilized?

How many units of Auranofin is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Market Segmentation

Auranofin market can be segmented on the basis of form and product type.

On the basis of form, Auranofin can be segmented as:

Powdered

Granules

On the basis of end use, Auranofin can be segmented as:

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Auranofin Market: Key Players

The Auranofin market is rising because of the growing arthritis population and it is expected to grow in the coming years. The key players of Auranofin include Ferro Pfanstiehl Laboratories, Inc.,

Prometheus laboratories inc, JOHNSON MATTHEY INC, Lek Pharmaceuticals d.d, Medichem SA and Company Overview of Lonza Group Ltd and others. Apart from them, more industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the Auranofin as the demand for the auranofin, due to the rising population with arthritis is growing and is expected to escalate until and unless people don’t practice healthy lifestyle and engage themselves in physical activities.

Opportunities for Market Participants: Auranofin

According to CDC report (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) of 2017, it was estimated that the number of men and women would increase to more than 78 million by 2040 and their need for special medical assistance will also grow. It is also anticipated that the medical specialists in arthritis will also not be easily available and will be expensive as well. The manufacturers and key players should recognize this as an opportunity to escalate the production of Auranofin and also introduce new derivatives of Auranofin in order to cater to the growing demand and rising arthritis population. Auranofin also has some side effects such as itching and skin rash white patches and sores that may develop inside the mouth or on the lips, pain or swelling in the gums and tongue, metallic taste in the mouth, severe or ongoing diarrhoea, severe nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and others. So, the key players should take this as an opportunity and develop such derivatives that don’t have severe after effects and relieve pain more efficiently and aid in curing the disease permanently.

Huge population of Arthritis belongs to North America. Hence, manufacturers should focus on this region. Also, manufacturers of Auranofin should focus on Europe as the population with arthritis in these regions is growing enormously.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The auranofin market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry's value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study.

