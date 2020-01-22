MARKET REPORT
Auto-Injectors Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2016 – 2026
Prefilled auto-injectors segment anticipated to contribute to the highest growth opportunity due to growing demand for intramuscular drug delivery in the global auto-injectors market
Auto-injectors are pen like devices used to deliver a fixed dose of drug to patients and are intended for self-administration. Auto-injectors are gradually becoming the gold-standard in the treatment of various indications like anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and others. Most of the auto-injectors are spring loaded, and the procedure is relatively simple. These are specialised instruments that can be used to avoid needle stick injury and reduce needle phobia among patients. In 1990, the first reusable auto-injector, known as Imigran was launched for the treatment of migraine. Auto-injector manufacturers are focussed on user centric design approaches to enhance ease-of-use and overcome the unwillingness associated with self-administration of intramuscular injections.
Auto-Injectors are expected to present vast opportunities to investors due to high demand in biologics development. Overall revenues from the pre-filled syringes segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising need for targeted and sustained drug delivery. In September 2015, Bayer Healthcare reported the launch of Betaconnect – the only electronic auto-injector for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). The procedure does not require a visit to hospitals, clinics, etc. and reduces dependency on healthcare professionals, which is why auto-injectors are becoming a choice of therapy for patients suffering from anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and others. Increasing adoption of auto-injectors due to benefits such as increased safety, accuracy and minimal discomfort is expected to fuel market revenue growth over the forecast period.
The global auto-injectors market was valued at nearly US$ 1700 Mn in 2016. The market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period and is projected to be valued at nearly US$ 7,000 Mn by the end of 2026.
Global Auto-Injectors Market Analysis & Forecast, By Indication, 2016–2026
Anaphylaxis segment dominated the global auto-injectors market by indication in terms of revenue in 2015 and the trend is projected to sustain throughout the forecast period. Anaphylaxis segment is the most attractive segment with an attractiveness index of 3.55 over the forecast period. Revenue from the anaphylaxis segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15% over 2016–2026, to reach more than US$ 6,000 Mn by 2026. Multiple sclerosis segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the global auto-injectors market by indication, with an attractiveness index of 0.2 during the forecast period. Multiple sclerosis segment accounted for 5.3% value share in 2016 and is projected to account for 5.5% share by 2026 end.
Global trend: Reduction in reliance on healthcare provisions due to auto-injectors
Auto-injectors are economical as they reduce about 95% of primary healthcare costs, as there is no need to attend clinics and hospitals for administration of the injection by healthcare professionals. Auto-injectors provide inexpensive home medication and reduce the time consumed at in-patient and out-patient care units. For patients requiring frequent dose administration on weekly and daily basis, the use of auto-injectors reduces the average cost per injection. In addition, auto-injectors reduce needle-stick injuries. Reduction in dependence on healthcare professionals is boosting the use of auto-injectors and is likely to increase the revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.
Key players in the global auto-injectors market
Some key players in the global auto-injectors market included in this report are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Antares Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company. Mylan N.V. is a leader in the global auto-injectors market in terms of revenue share. Mylan holds a market share of about 83.7% in the global auto-injectors market owing to the fact that the blockbuster product “Epipen” is a widely sold auto-injector and has a tremendous contribution to the global auto-injectors market. Becton, Dickinson and Company is one of the leading manufacturers of refillable auto-injectors focussing on manufacturing Physioject that is compatible with several injectable drugs. In terms of revenue, Becton, Dickinson and Company holds about 8.4% of the global auto-injectors market share owing to a rising adoption of Physioject.
Analyst’s Viewpoint
Reduction in price due to approved generic versions will boost the sales revenue of global auto injector devices over the forecast period
Drop in price of Epipen from US$ 600 to US$ 300
Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price. The initial pack of two was sold at US$ 600 till December 2016 which will be sold at US$ 300 from January 2017. This has increased the affordability of insured as well as non-insured patients to opt for Epipen. This drop in price will increase the penetration of the EpiPen auto-injector, which holds around 90% share of the overall market.
MARKET REPORT
Flange Gaskets Market 2019 Massive Growth, Size, Industry Share, Trends Analysis, End Users Industries and Forecast Report to 2025
Global Flange Gaskets Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Flange Gaskets industry.
The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Flange Gaskets as well as some small players.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bosch
ZF(TRW)
Continental
Autoliv
Magna Electronics Holly
Mcnex
Panasonic
Aisin
Delphi
Valeo
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
CCD Camera
CMOS Camera
Segment by Application
OEM
Aftermarket
Important Key questions answered in Flange Gaskets market report:
What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Flange Gaskets in 2024?
What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Flange Gaskets market?
What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Flange Gaskets market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share
What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Flange Gaskets product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flange Gaskets , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flange Gaskets in 2019 and 2015.
Chapter 3, the Flange Gaskets competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Flange Gaskets breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 12, Flange Gaskets market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flange Gaskets sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
MARKET REPORT
Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing Market: Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends 2019 – 2026
Latest Study on the Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing Market
The latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing market offers valuable insights related to the future prospects of the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing market. The underlying trends, prospective opportunities, impeding factors, and notable market drivers are analyzed in the presented report.
As per the study, the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic elements that are expected to influence the trajectory of the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.
Indispensable Insights Related to the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing Market Included in the Report:
- Estimated output of the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing market in 2019
- Growth factors and restraints likely to influence the dynamics of the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing market
- Growth prospects of the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing market in various regions
- Parameters expected to shape the growth of the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing market
- Company profiles of established players in the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing market
An in-depth evaluation of the growth prospects and market scenario in each region is enclosed in the report backed by informative and relevant list of figures, tables, and graphs.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers: The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain. A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period. Highlights of the report: Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The regional analysis covers:
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing market:
- Which end-use is likely to dominate the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing market in terms of demand and share?
- What is the scope for innovation in the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing market?
- How are the evolving regulatory policies expected to impact the growth of the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing market?
- Which region is likely to offer a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Testing market?
- How are market players aiming to enhance their manufacturing/production capacity?
Why Companies Trust TMR’s Analytical Insights?
- Swift and prompt customer support
- Methodical and systematic market research process
- Our reports have empowered the business prospects of over 500 clients
- 24×7 customer support for domestic and international clients
- Unbiased market insights and conclusions
MARKET REPORT
Photosensitizer Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020
In 2029, the Photosensitizer market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Photosensitizer market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Photosensitizer market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Photosensitizer market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Photosensitizer market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Photosensitizer market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Photosensitizer market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tsubakimoto
BorgWarner
Schaeffler
DAIDO KOGYO
Iwis
LGB
Qingdao Choho
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Roller Chain
Silent Chain
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
The Photosensitizer market report answers the following queries:
- Why the demand for segment increasing in region?
- At what rate the Photosensitizer market is growing?
- What factors drive the growth of the global Photosensitizer market?
- Which market players currently dominate the global Photosensitizer market?
- What is the consumption trend of the Photosensitizer in region?
The Photosensitizer market report provides the below-mentioned information:
- Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Photosensitizer in these regions.
- Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Photosensitizer market.
- Scrutinized data of the Photosensitizer on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.
- Critical analysis of every Photosensitizer market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.
- Trends influencing the Photosensitizer market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.
Research Methodology of Photosensitizer Market Report
The global Photosensitizer market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Photosensitizer market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Photosensitizer market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.
