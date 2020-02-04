Autogas Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services

This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Autogas Market spending will reach 7.78 MT in 2020. Autogas is the popular term for liquefied oil gas (LPG) when used as a fuel in vehicle inner diesel motors and mobile apps such as turbines. It’s a propane and butane mixture.

Cost efficiency, fuel efficiency and stringent emission standards are key drivers for the autogas market. However, considerations such as gasoline supply, gasoline cars owing to small option gas facilities can restrict business development. The forklift manufacturing industry relies on demand from the construction, manufacturing, and freight-handling industries. Consequently, the past few years have been a roller coaster for the industrial truck industry due to recession and currency fluctuations.

Autogas Used For Transport Is The Most Common Unblended Alternative Car Fuel In Use In The World

The most prevalent unblended substitute car fuel used in the globe today is Autogas LPG used for transportation. Over the past few years, global Autogas consumption has steadily increased to a peak of 32.1 million tons in 2019. Demand levelling is partly due to fuel economy improvements, although the Autogas fleet has begun contracting in some major markets, notably the largest single market in Korea. Demand stays extremely focused in a tiny amount of industries: in 2019, the five biggest nations–Korea, Turkey, Russia, Poland and Italy accounted for 44% of globe production and 72% of the bottom forty.

Autogas ‘ proportion of complete consumption of automotive fuel differs extensively among these nations, varying from a pure 0.1 third in the United States to about one-fifth in Ukraine. In four other countries, Autogas accounts for more than 10% of the automotive fuel market: Bulgaria, Korea, Poland and Turkey. The enormous disparity in Autogas ‘ success in competing against conventional car, gasoline and diesel fuels is mainly explained by differences in government incentive policies.

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

72 tables, charts and graphs are analyzing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Autogas market.

Global Autogas market forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030.

Autogas market provides revenue estimates, forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030 for Autogas submarkets:

Forecasts and analysis of Autogas market by Source between 2020-2030

Refinery Market, 2020-2030

Associated Gas Market, 2020-2030

Non-Associated Gas Market, 2020-2030

Other Sources Gas Market, 2020-2030

Forecasts and analysis of Autogas market by Application between 2020-2030

Light-duty vehicles (LDV) Market, 2020-2030

Heavy-duty vehicles (HDV) Market, 2020-2030

Other Application Market, 2020-2030

Regional Autogas market forecasts from 2020-2030 with drivers and restraints for the countries including:

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

North America Market, 2020-2030

US Market, 2020-2030

Canada Market, 2020-2030

Europe Market, 2020-2030

The UK Market, 2020-2030

Germany Market, 2020-2030

France Market, 2020-2030

Italy Market, 2020-2030

Spain Market, 2020-2030

Rest of Europe Market, 2020-2030

Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030

China Market, 2020-2030

India Market, 2020-2030

Japan Market, 2020-2030

Australia & New Zealand Market, 2020-2030

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030

LAMEA Market, 2020-2030

Latin America Market, 2020-2030

Middle East Market, 2020-2030

Africa Market, 2020-2030

Figure:- Autogas Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2020-2030

Company profiles for the leading Autogas companies

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Total

Gazprom

Royal Dutch Shell

Autogas Nord

SK Gas

Lange Gas

Westfalen

StatOil

BP

LUKOIL

Aygaz

Other Key Players in the market

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Flogas UK

Auto Gas Energy India

GAZPROM

Lange Gas

Westfalen

Aegis Gas (LPG ) Private Limited

Alfa gas co ltd

Arcatav Commerce

Banner Energy Limited

Brothers Gas Bottling & Distribution Co.

GAS ATLANTIS SRL

LPGAS Tank ve Otomotive A.S

Premier LPG Ltd

Eurogas

EuropeGAS

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)

China Gas Holdings Ltd.

Phillips 66

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC)

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL)

Petroleos de Venezuela

Oman Oil Company

Petredec Ltd.

Qatargas

Vitol

Sinopec

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL)

Valero Marketing and Supply Company

Tasweeq

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

