Market Forecast
Autogas Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services
This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Autogas Market spending will reach 7.78 MT in 2020. Autogas is the popular term for liquefied oil gas (LPG) when used as a fuel in vehicle inner diesel motors and mobile apps such as turbines. It’s a propane and butane mixture.
Cost efficiency, fuel efficiency and stringent emission standards are key drivers for the autogas market. However, considerations such as gasoline supply, gasoline cars owing to small option gas facilities can restrict business development. The forklift manufacturing industry relies on demand from the construction, manufacturing, and freight-handling industries. Consequently, the past few years have been a roller coaster for the industrial truck industry due to recession and currency fluctuations.
Autogas Used For Transport Is The Most Common Unblended Alternative Car Fuel In Use In The World
The most prevalent unblended substitute car fuel used in the globe today is Autogas LPG used for transportation. Over the past few years, global Autogas consumption has steadily increased to a peak of 32.1 million tons in 2019. Demand levelling is partly due to fuel economy improvements, although the Autogas fleet has begun contracting in some major markets, notably the largest single market in Korea. Demand stays extremely focused in a tiny amount of industries: in 2019, the five biggest nations–Korea, Turkey, Russia, Poland and Italy accounted for 44% of globe production and 72% of the bottom forty.
Autogas ‘ proportion of complete consumption of automotive fuel differs extensively among these nations, varying from a pure 0.1 third in the United States to about one-fifth in Ukraine. In four other countries, Autogas accounts for more than 10% of the automotive fuel market: Bulgaria, Korea, Poland and Turkey. The enormous disparity in Autogas ‘ success in competing against conventional car, gasoline and diesel fuels is mainly explained by differences in government incentive policies.
Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
72 tables, charts and graphs are analyzing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Autogas market.
Global Autogas market forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030.
Autogas market provides revenue estimates, forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030 for Autogas submarkets:
Forecasts and analysis of Autogas market by Source between 2020-2030
Refinery Market, 2020-2030
Associated Gas Market, 2020-2030
Non-Associated Gas Market, 2020-2030
Other Sources Gas Market, 2020-2030
Forecasts and analysis of Autogas market by Application between 2020-2030
Light-duty vehicles (LDV) Market, 2020-2030
Heavy-duty vehicles (HDV) Market, 2020-2030
Other Application Market, 2020-2030
Regional Autogas market forecasts from 2020-2030 with drivers and restraints for the countries including:
Geographic Breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
North America Market, 2020-2030
US Market, 2020-2030
Canada Market, 2020-2030
Europe Market, 2020-2030
The UK Market, 2020-2030
Germany Market, 2020-2030
France Market, 2020-2030
Italy Market, 2020-2030
Spain Market, 2020-2030
Rest of Europe Market, 2020-2030
Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030
China Market, 2020-2030
India Market, 2020-2030
Japan Market, 2020-2030
Australia & New Zealand Market, 2020-2030
Rest of Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030
LAMEA Market, 2020-2030
Latin America Market, 2020-2030
Middle East Market, 2020-2030
Africa Market, 2020-2030
Figure:- Autogas Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2020-2030
Company profiles for the leading Autogas companies
Company Profiles of Leading Players
Total
Gazprom
Royal Dutch Shell
Autogas Nord
SK Gas
Lange Gas
Westfalen
StatOil
BP
LUKOIL
Aygaz
Other Key Players in the market
Chevron
ExxonMobil
Flogas UK
Auto Gas Energy India
GAZPROM
Lange Gas
Westfalen
Aegis Gas (LPG ) Private Limited
Alfa gas co ltd
Arcatav Commerce
Banner Energy Limited
Brothers Gas Bottling & Distribution Co.
GAS ATLANTIS SRL
LPGAS Tank ve Otomotive A.S
Premier LPG Ltd
Eurogas
EuropeGAS
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)
China Gas Holdings Ltd.
Phillips 66
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL)
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC)
Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL)
Petroleos de Venezuela
Oman Oil Company
Petredec Ltd.
Qatargas
Vitol
Sinopec
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL)
Valero Marketing and Supply Company
Tasweeq
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
Industry Growth
Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2024
The Global automotive battery thermal management system market is estimated to reach USD 3.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.9 %. Increase in improvement of electrical performance and battery life and increase in demand of Automotive Battery Thermal Management from emerging economies is expected to drive the automotive battery thermal management system market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of advanced lithium-ion batteries and increase need for thermal protection due to safety considerations are expected to become an opportunity for automotive battery thermal management system market.
Automotive battery thermal management system increases the temperature of battery and maintains the optimum operating temperature to maximize output efficiency and prolong battery life. This system has a heating and cooling capabilities to maintain the battery cell temperature within the specified time range. This system plays a vital role in controlling the thermal behavior of the battery. Some key players in automotive battery thermal management system are Continental AG, LG Chem., GENTHERM., Marelli Corporation and SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. among others.
Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented into solid-state batteryand conventional battery.
- On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into air cooling and heating system, liquid cooling and heating system, direct refrigerant cooling and heating system, phase change material (PCM) system, thermo-electric system and
- On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles.
- On the basis of vehicle-type, the market can be segmented into passenger car andcommercial vehicle.
- On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and
- On the basis of regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Battery Type
- Solid-State Battery
- Conventional Battery
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Technology
- Air Cooling and Heating System
- Liquid Cooling and Heating System
- Direct Refrigerant Cooling and Heating System
- Phase Change Material (PCM) System
- Thermo-Electric System
- Others
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Application
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Vehicle-Type
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by End-User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Market
Software Define Radio Market Key Opportunities and Challenges – Forencis Research
The Global Software Defined Radio Market is estimated to reach USD 21.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.5%, says forencis research (FSR). Software Defined Radio (SDR) also known as software radio is a system used for transmitting information wirelessly by means of electromagnetic radiations. Based on software-defined radio wireless communication protocol, it uses software on embedded or computer systems instead of using hardware components. One of the major advantages of SDR is that it can be easily reprogrammed and reconfigured through software which helps to configure radio according to the requirement of end-users. Software defined radio is cost-effective technology with various advantages such as the reduction in development cost, time and cost of maintenance & operations, along with automatic software up-gradation amongst others.
Software Defined Radio Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Lower Production Cost and High Performance
In recent years’ software defined radio has been advanced significantly owing to the need for advancement form various end-use industries. Advancement in hardware states that cost has been reduced while rising the performance level, which provides better access to the system to the end-users. Moreover, as the system is been manufactured on the basis of software, the development cost is being reduced. In addition to this, bug fixing in the system is done when the radio is in service, which in turn helps to reduce the cost of operation and maintenance. Furthermore, the software up-gradation is automatically done and new features are ben added. Thus, lower production cost with higher performance has surged the growth of product market.
- Increasing Military Spending on Communication
Military communication is dependent on clarity, adaptability, and speed. The discrepancy in any form of military communication will have dire consequences. The military has been using software defined radio technology for enabling reuse of hardware and updating signal waveform as required. Software defined radio not only provide standard two-way communication but also offers wireless nodes, provides low latency point to point wireless links, and engages the different number of the device. Owing to these features, military sectors are investing in the development of software defined radio which may drive the growth of the market.
Market Challenges:
- To Ensure Interoperability of Different Communication Technologies
Technological advancement helps to improve the capabilities of software defined radio by ensuring connectivity in various territories which contributes towards situational awareness. The use of different technologies such as satellite communications, cellular, tactical radios, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), time-division multiplexing (TDM), and amongst others has led to compatibility issues. Thus, the use of different types of modems has led to interoperability issues, which is projected to hamper the market growth.
Software Defined Radio Market: Key Segments
- Based on Type: Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS), Cognitive Radio, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), and General Purpose Radio
- Based on Component:Software, Transmitter, Receiver, and Others
- Based on Platform: Airborne, Naval, Space,and Land
- On the basis of Application:Military, Space Communication, Telecommunication, Research & Development, Amateur Radio, and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Global Software Defined Radio Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Software Defined Radio Market, by Type
- Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS)
- Cognitive Radio
- Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
- General Purpose Radio
Software Defined Radio Market, by Component
- Software
- Transmitter
- Receiver
- Others
Software Defined Radio Market, by Platform
- Land
- Airborne
- Space
- Naval
Software Defined Radio Market, by Application
- Military
- Space Communication
- Telecommunication
- Research & Development
- Amateur Radio
- Others
Software Defined Radio Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Market
Personal Care Ingredients Market Moving Toward 2024 With New Procedures By Forencis Research
The Global Personal Care Ingredients Market is estimated to reach USD 12.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.8 %. Personal Care Ingredients are raw materials used in the manufacturing of personal care products. They enhance the collagen production, fight inflammation, oppose glycation, free radical damage, and impart similar other properties to the application areas. Active Ingredients and Inactive Ingredients are two major types of Personal Care Ingredients. Inactive ingredients provide physical and process able properties while active ingredients impart active properties to a product that results in long term benefits upon application. The Personal Care Ingredient market is governed by an emphasis on product differentiation and value addition through increased R&D expenditure.
Personal Care Ingredients Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Growing Demand for Multifunctional Ingredients and Excipients
Multifunctional ingredients help to optimize multifunctional personal care formulations while fulfilling the need of both consumers and manufacturers. The multifunctional products consist of both active as well as specialty chemicals. The active multifunctional ingredients can provide more than one particular function at a time. For instance, the blemish balm (BB) creams offer multifunctional benefits and aligning skincare with makeup coverage. However, increasing consumer expectations with respect to product advancement have surged the demand for multifunctional personal care products. For example, two in one shampoo, body wash with moisturizer and similar other products are expected to drive the demand for multifunctional ingredients.
Hence, the growing demand for multifunctional ingredients and excipients is expected to drive the personal care ingredients market during the forecast period.
- Growing Awareness of Men’s Grooming Products
Men nowadays are more focused on wellness, health, and style and tend to invest more in personal grooming. Companies have involved in developing a wide range of products that address a variety of men’s functional concerns. Moreover, the growth of online retail for personal care products has boosted the growth of men’s grooming where most of the young population prefer buying personal products online.
Thus, the emergence of conscious male consumers is expected to boost the market growth in male-focused grooming products during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- Threat of Pseudo Products
The beauty products industry is massive and involves products from teeth whitening toothpaste to expensive shampoos. However, there is a presence of established players along with the local players within this market. Products manufactured from original raw materials are expensive and are not affordable to people with lower incomes. Thus, some players forge the product which may be less costly but can hamper human health.
Personal Care Ingredients Market: Key Segments
- On the basis of Raw Material: Emulsifiers, Surfactants, Emollients, Rheology Control Agent, Conditioning Polymer, UV Absorber, and Others
- Based on Product Type: Natural, Organic andSynthetic
- Key Segments by Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup, and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Global Personal Care Ingredients Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Raw Materials
- Emulsifiers
- Emollients
- Surfactants
- Conditioning Polymer
- Rheology Control Agent
- UV Absorbers
- Others
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Product Type
- Synthetic
- Natural
- Organic
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Application
- Skin Care
- Oral Care
- Hair Care
- Makeup
- Others
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
