Automated 3D Printing Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Top Key Players: 3D Systems Corporation, ABB, EOS GmbH, Formlabs, General Electric Company, KUKA AG
Pune, February 4,2020 – The automated 3D printing solutions are being employed by major manufacturing companies to expand their production. These solutions would prove to be highly cost-effective and time-saving in the coming years. The North America region is expected to hold maximum share owing to the presence of significant market players and the rapid adoption of the technologies in the area. The key players are seen to focus on new product development and launches to expand their hold on the market during the forecast period.
Top Companies Covered in this Report:
1.3D Systems Corporation, 2.ABB Ltd., 3.EOS GmbH, 4.Formlabs Inc., 5.General Electric Company, 6.KUKA AG, 7.Materialise NV, 8.SLM Solutions Group AG, 9.Stratasys Ltd., 10.The ExOne Company
What is the Dynamics of Automated 3D Printing Market?
The automated 3D printing market is anticipated to flourish in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as technological advancements in the field of additive manufacturing coupled with emerging automation trends in industries. Moreover, the enhanced focus of industries on production cost and efficiency is further expected to boost market growth. However, the high installation costs of automation equipment may negatively influence the growth of the automated 3D printing market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapid implementation of 3D printing for mass production is expected to create symbolic growth opportunities for the key players of the automated 3D printing market in the coming years.
What is the SCOPE of Automated 3D Printing Market?
The “Global Automated 3D Printing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automated 3D printing market with detailed market segmentation by offering, process, end user, and geography. The global automated 3D printing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automated 3D printing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
What is the Market Segmentation?
The global automated 3D printing market is segmented on the basis of offering, process, and end user. Based on offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. On the basis of the process, the market is segmented as automated production, material handling, part handling, multiprocessing, and post-processing. The market on the basis of the end user, is classified as automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, consumer products, energy, and others.
What is the Regional Framework of Automated 3D Printing Market?
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Automated 3D Printing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automated 3D Printing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
Firefighting Foam Market is Thriving Worldwide By Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Top Growing Companies 2028
The Global Firefighting foam market is likely to climb on a CAGR over the projected period (2020-2028). It had been valued at xxxx million US dollars by 2020.
The Firefighting foam industry has gradually grown over the past few decades because of the growing demand. Components will certainly have an impact on the rapidly changing industry. The market will have to build the incentive over the estimated timeframe, practically.
The study on the worldwide Firefighting foam market is thoroughly organized with primary spotlight on based scenario, production of devices, division, and business elements. It provides insight into core slants of development, benefit, and consumption with the goal of optimizing their interactions and growth for players on the Firefighting foam market. It provides a nitty gritty description of the threat and pushing companies worldwide from the Firefighting foam business sector spotlight.
The emphasis here is on the ongoing innovations, purchases, spotlight confidence, generation, net edge and other critical variables of top players around the world
This Study provides a 360 degree overview of the Firefighting foam industry’s competitive scenario. It has a huge knowledge connected to the latest element and technological changes in the business sector. It has thorough analysis of the impact of these headways ‘ potential future development, a wide-ranging review of those extensions that are available for future growth.
The new research report published by QMI Research on the Firefighting foam industry is committed to providing market analysis of the products. QMI presents the reader with a high level of accuracy, a detailed analysis, and a rigorous research methodology that helps to collect the information from both direct and indirect sources. Several trends have been recognized across the different regions where the consumer demand for Firefighting foam is steadily increasing.
Owing to the increasing demand for the Firefighting foam , the markets are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
- Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF)
- Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-AFFF)
- Protein Foam
- Synthetic Detergent Foam (High & Mid Expansion Foam)
- Others
By End-Use Industry:
- Oil & Gas
- Aviation
- Marine
- Mining
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, By Type
- North America, by End-Use Industry
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
-
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, By Type
- Western Europe, by End-Use Industry
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, By Type
- Asia Pacific, by End-Use Industry
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, By Type
- Eastern Europe, by End-Use Industry
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, By Type
- Middle East, by End-Use Industry
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, By Type
- Rest of the World, by End-Use Industry
- Rest of the World, by Country
Market Players – Angus Fire Limited, Auxquimia, Buckeye Fire Equipment Company, Bavaria Egypt S.A.E., Dafo Fomtec AB, Fireade Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC., KV Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Oil Technics (Fire Fighting Products) Ltd.
Lighting Fixture Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2020-2028
An estimated 51.2 % of the global population was using internet by the end of 2018 – International Telecommunication Union (ITU)
CRIFAX added a new market research report on ‘Global Lighting Fixture Market, 2020-2028’to its databases of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
The growth of the global Lighting Fixture Market is majorly driven by increasing number of technical innovations and overall digital transformation in numerous industries throughout the world. The growth of economies through digitalization is one of the significant factors that are driving big giants to invest highly in digital transformation to change their business models in order to get value-producing opportunities and stay ahead of their competitors along with improving the consistency and quality of their services. From artificial intelligence, Lighting Fixture Market to internet of things, the growing number of internet-connected devices around the world are contributing to the growth of the global Lighting Fixture Market.
The development in ICT industry on the back of growing number of internet users and data communication devices as well as networks is estimated to create significant opportunities in the global Lighting Fixture market throughout the forecast period (2020-2028). Geographically, the highest internet penetration was recorded in the North America region, followed by Europe during mid-2019.According to the statistics provided by the Internet World Stats, there were an estimated 4,536,248,808 internet users around the world in the mid-2019.Rising number of internet users and the overall increase in research and development activities in information and communication technology sector are some of the notable factors that are estimated to boost the demand for Lighting Fixture Market in upcoming years.
However, with rapidly changing technologies, companies need to keep up with these changes to attain significant advantage over their competitors in the market. In order to achieve this, it is important for them to train their professionals on timely basis. Not only will it help the marketers to stay ahead in their business but it will also help them to discover new applications from it.
Furthermore, to provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Lighting Fixture Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
Fluoropolymer-film Market Market Size | Industry Report, Forecast 2028
The Global Fluoropolymer-film market is likely to climb on a CAGR over the projected period (2020-2028). It had been valued at xxxx million US dollars by 2020.
The Fluoropolymer-film industry has gradually grown over the past few decades because of the growing demand. Components will certainly have an impact on the rapidly changing industry. The market will have to build the incentive over the estimated timeframe, practically.
The study on the worldwide Fluoropolymer-film market is thoroughly organized with primary spotlight on based scenario, production of devices, division, and business elements. It provides insight into core slants of development, benefit, and consumption with the goal of optimizing their interactions and growth for players on the Fluoropolymer-film market. It provides a nitty gritty description of the threat and pushing companies worldwide from the Fluoropolymer-film business sector spotlight.
The emphasis here is on the ongoing innovations, purchases, spotlight confidence, generation, net edge and other critical variables of top players around the world
This Study provides a 360 degree overview of the Fluoropolymer-film industry’s competitive scenario. It has a huge knowledge connected to the latest element and technological changes in the business sector. It has thorough analysis of the impact of these headways ‘ potential future development, a wide-ranging review of those extensions that are available for future growth.
The new research report published by QMI Research on the Fluoropolymer-film industry is committed to providing market analysis of the products. QMI presents the reader with a high level of accuracy, a detailed analysis, and a rigorous research methodology that helps to collect the information from both direct and indirect sources. Several trends have been recognized across the different regions where the consumer demand for Fluoropolymer-film is steadily increasing.
Owing to the increasing demand for the Fluoropolymer-film , the markets are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation:
By Film Type:
- Polytetrafluoroethylene Films
- Polyvinylidene Fluoride Films
- Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene Films
- Perfluoroalkoxy Polymer Films
- Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Films
- Others
By Application Type:
- Electrical & Electronics
- Industrial
- Automotive & Aerospace
- Medical & Pharmaceutical
- Consumer Products
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, By Film Type
- North America, by Application Type
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
-
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, By Film Type
- Western Europe, by Application Type
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, By Film Type
- Asia Pacific, by Application Type
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, By Film Type
- Eastern Europe, by Application Type
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, By Film Type
- Middle East, by Application Type
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, By Film Type
- Rest of the World, by Application Type
- Rest of the World, by Country
Market Players – The Chemours Company, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Nitto Denko Corporation, The 3M Company, Honeywell International, Guarniflon S p A, Textiles Coated International (TCI), and Chukoh Chemical Industries.
