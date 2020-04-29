Automated Algo Trading Market Trend to 2024 Profiling AlgoTerminal, Cloud9Trader, Trading Technologies International, QuantConnect, Quantopian

Global Automated Algo Trading Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Automated algo trading initiate profit opportunities at great frequency and speed, by programming the computers to follow a specific set of calculations, guidelines, and instructions. Automated algo trading makes trading more systematic and liquid, as the algorithm rules out human trader’s emotional impact on it.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automated Algo Trading market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AlgoTerminal, Cloud9Trader, Trading Technologies International, QuantConnect, Quantopian, Tethys Technology, AlgoTrader, Citadel, InfoReach

This study considers the Automated Algo Trading value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Trade Execution

Statistical Arbitrage

Electronic Market-making

Liquidity Detection

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Personal Investors

Investment Funds

Investment Banks

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automated Algo Trading market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automated Algo Trading market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated Algo Trading players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Algo Trading with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automated Algo Trading submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Automated Algo Trading Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Automated Algo Trading by Players

4 Automated Algo Trading by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Automated Algo Trading Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 AlgoTerminal

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Automated Algo Trading Product Offered

11.1.3 AlgoTerminal Automated Algo Trading Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 AlgoTerminal News

11.2 Cloud9Trader

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Automated Algo Trading Product Offered

11.2.3 Cloud9Trader Automated Algo Trading Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cloud9Trader News

11.3 Trading Technologies International

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Automated Algo Trading Product Offered

11.3.3 Trading Technologies International Automated Algo Trading Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Trading Technologies International News

11.4 QuantConnect

