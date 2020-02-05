Global Market
Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Impact Higher Demand Due to Increasing Contribution From Major Players during Forecast Period 2020-2025
According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automated Barriers and Bollards Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global conditional access system market is expected to reach US$ 1.80 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025.
This research report provides insights on the Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Market. The boom barriers are the most commonly used barrier type deployed in residential, commercial and industrial sectors with limited or narrow space and where control on speed of the gate is one of the critical factor. Barrier gate arms comes with different lengths and with varying lift speeds as per end-use vertical need.
Government of various countries in the world are adopting the momentum of Smart Cities thereby, investing in the development of modernized infrastructure in the countries. This would further increase the growth of construction and infrastructure in the region. For instance, the Government of India has allocated US$ 7.34 Bn to build 100 smart cities across India. Also, during 2017, over 500 Chinese cities are underway or are anticipated to build their “smart-city” transformations. Along with these countries, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea, Philippines and others are developing smart cities. Also, under the smart city project, Barcelona and San Francisco have installed smart parking technology. Urban challenges including, traffic congestion, safety and security, and aging infrastructure has resulted in increased infrastructure development thereby, the installation of automated boom barriers and bollards in such projects is expected to increase.
The APAC market is segmented into countries: Australia, China, India, Japan, and rest of APAC. The region comprises of several developing economies such as China and India, as well as Southeast Asian countries. Large population in the Asia Pacific region has led to increased demand for residential as well as commercial construction in the region. The APAC region comprises of several developing economies such as China and India as well as many South East Asian countries, strongly demanding for infrastructure projects. The rising population of these countries is the main driver for growth of construction sector in the region. Furthermore, the governments of various economies are taking several measures in order to attract private investments in the construction and infrastructure development.
Key findings of the study:
- From a growth perspective the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period
- Based on product type, the RFID tag reader segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 4.6%
- Based on end-use vertical, the commercial segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2%
The global market for automated boom barrier has been segmented on the basis of product type into five major segment including push button, RFID tags reader, remote controlled, loop detector and others. Each product types have different application areas and is designed to fulfil varied end-users demand. Key end-use verticals of this market are, commercial, residential and industrial. Commercial sector including offices, IT Park, malls, paid parking lots and is the largest end-user segment of barrier and bollards. However, residential segment will have highest growth rate during the forecast period. Commercial sector is the major contributor in terms of revenue in this market attributed to the development of intelligent transportation system and smart parking in the area of traffic management, highway toll collection, borders and custom security premises, where high security is required.
The initial step in value chain analysis includes the R&D i.e. product development, which is one the most significant process for any manufacturer. During this process, new technologies and product innovation is carried out and feasibility of the technologies are tested. Second step includes integration of different components required to manufacture/assemble automated boom barriers and bollards. These components include gear box, balancing spring, control panel, motor, arm, and drives among others. After the assembly of these components, the end-use products are produced i.e. boom barriers and bollards. The boom barriers are further categorized depending on the mechanism of operation. These products are then delivered either directly to end-users or through system integrators. The end-user can choose appropriate boom barrier as per the requirements, which is working, cost, security, accuracy etc. Further, system integrators are required in case of specific requirement of the end-user for example, integration with ANPR.
Global Market
Automated Industrial Doors Market by 2017-2025 Focusing on Leading Players are Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd., Gilgen Door Systems
According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automated Industrial Doors Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global conditional access system market is expected to reach US$ 2.27 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.
The market for industrial doors are witnessing influx of several new concepts, materials and technologies, in increasing numbers in recent times. The automated industrial doors ease the operation of frequent opening doors in an industrial area or a commercial area.
Asia Pacific is fastest growing region in the automated industrial doors market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The market for automated industrial door has been growing at a steady rate since last decade in the region. The presence of huge number of manufacturing units in the region triggered the growth of automated industrial door over the traditional door. Countries such as China, India and South Korea are among the top lists of manufacturing units across the globe. This is also leading the manufacturers to adopt automated technologies in order to simplify the workstations and develop various products with high accuracy. Another major sector boosting the growth of automated doors in the industrial sector is the food and beverages industry, which demands for temperature controlled doors, leading the manufacturers of automated industrial doors to develop temperature controlled industrial doors, resulting in growth of the market.
The rapid roll doors are fast action doors that best suits for entrances with higher frequency traffic such as warehouses, logistics loading bays, and dealerships among others. These rapid roll fast acting doors are designed to handle frequent opening and closure of the entrance, which could turn over to 2,00,000 times a year. These rapid rolling fast acting doors are highly energy efficient and secured and requires minimum maintenance. The rapid roll fast acting doors enhances the efficiency of the operation and reduces the energy costs, which are major factors boosting the market for rapid roll fast acting doors. In addition, these doors are also designed to resist harsh weather conditions in order to provide reliability, and security of the interiors of the work station. Most of these doors uses variable speed drives or servo drives to run the motor accordingly. Opening and closing of these kinds of doors generally happens at different speeds thus creating the demand for variable speed drives. The rapid rolling doors are widely applicable to industries such as warehousing, workshop, cleanroom, and process room.
Key findings of the study:
- From a growth perspective the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period
- Based on design type, the rapid roll fast acting door segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 5.8%
- Based on end-user vertical, the airports and ports segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.4%
The key industry participants operating in the field of automated industrial door across the globe includes ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Record (United States), Hart Door Systems (United Kingdom), Gilgen Door Systems (Switzerland), Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd. (India), Al-Barrak Industrial Group (Saudi Arabia), Novoferm (Germany), Maviflex (France), CASIT s.n.c. di C.C. Ramella & C. (Italy), and RTJ Automation & Maintenance Limited (United Kingdom) among others. The market for automated industrial door is poised to grow over the years owing to the automation of doors in the workstation, which leads to ease of operation in the workstations. Furthermore, the established companies as well as the emerging companies in the industry are researching on development of robust technologies in order to enhance the operation of automated industrial door and meet the surging demand for entrance automation.
The automated industrial doors are also used in the commercial sectors for various purposes such as garages and parking lots. The garages and parking spaces of an industry are also equipped with automated industrial doors since the spaces are used by frequent passing of vehicles and the doors need to be smooth and quick in operation. The market for automated industrial doors is expected to increase, owing to increase in industries in developed countries and few developing countries such as China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Brazil among others. The expansion of industrialization is leading the usage of automated industrial doors in the commercial sectors.
Global Market
Diamond wire Market : Impact Of Existing And Emerging Flexible Market Trends And Forecast 2020-2027
The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Diamond wire Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.
A surge in demand for diamond wires in various construction and electronics applications is the primary factor driving the growth of the diamond wire market. However, the inefficiency of diamond wire after a few numbers of cuts is holding back the market growth as compared to the consumption of substitute materials.
Key Players
1.Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.
2.CO.FI.PLAST SRL
3.Dellas SpA.
4.Diamond WireTec GmbH and Co.KG
5.ILJIN DIAMOND CO., LTD.
6.Logomatic GmbH
7.Meyer Burger Technology AG
8.NORITAKE CO., LIMITED
9.Pulitor
10.Solga Diamant
Global Diamond wire Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.
A diamond wire contains micron-sized particles such as diamond grains followed to a solid core wire. These diamond grains have diverse sizes and shapes, such as conical and cylindrical, depending on their several applications. Diamond wire is used as a rough cutting tool for numerous hard-material-cutting applications, including bricking, slicing, squaring, cropping, and cutting. Diamond wires are used in the marble and stone industry for cutting purposes, pier/tower/bridge demolition, and heavy construction.
Diamond wire Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.
Global Market
Reservoir Analysis Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027
According To a New Report Published by the Insight Partners Titled “Global Reservoir Analysis Market to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Reservoir Analysis industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Reservoir Analysis Market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global Reservoir Analysis is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Reservoir Analysis Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.
Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-
1. Baker Hughes, Inc. (General Electric)
2. Core Laboratories
3. Emerson Electric Co. (Roxar Software Solutions AS)
4. Geokinetics, Inc.
5. Halliburton
6. Paradigm and Expro Group
7. Schlumberger Limited
8. Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS SA)
9. Trican Well Service Limited
10. Weatherford International Ltd.
Reservoir analysis develops subsurface data to integrate analysis of rocks, pores, and fluids from various reservoirs. The key factor that is responsible for the rise of reservoir analysis market is upsurge in global energy demand. The progress of new technologies, and the presence abundance of unconventional resources globally, is probable to drive the unconventional reservoir analysis market at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
The Reservoir analysis market is segmented on the basis of service, and end user. On the basis of service, market is segmented as reservoir simulation and geo-modeling, reservoir sampling services, data acquisition and monitoring. On the basis of end user is segmented as onshore and offshore.
The Reservoir Analysis Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.
Reservoir Analysis Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Reservoir Analysis Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Reservoir Analysis Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.
This market research report administers a broad view of the Reservoir Analysis market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Reservoir Analysis market’s growth in terms of revenue.
The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Reservoir Analysis market.
The report also analyzes the factors affecting Reservoir Analysis market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.
Reasons to Buy the Report:
- Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.
- Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.
- Understand where the market opportunities lies.
- Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.
- Pick up on the leading market players within the market.
- Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.
