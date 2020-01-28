MARKET REPORT
Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market Analysis and Forecast up to 2025
Global Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market: Overview
Development in healthcare infrastructure has aided easy diagnosis of several diseases, thus improving overall healthcare outcomes. Blood tests have become imperative in diagnosis of most diseases today. On the other hand, transporting organs, specimens, and equipment has become an integral part of modern healthcare. These factors are accelerating the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market.
An upcoming Transparency Market Research report reveals the current and future trends of the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market. It details the market overview, key trends, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and forecasts for 2018-2026.
Global Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market
Hospitals and healthcare set ups are handling enormous volumes of blood samples today. With the advent of modern technological equipment, it has become easy to manage large volumes of samples. At the same time, some diagnosis tests require analyzing more than one blood samples for the same patient. This requires labeling multiple vials.
Further, technology has also eased analyses of blood for various parameters at one go. Again, it requires multiple labelling of the same sample. These key trends are propelling demand in the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market.
Organ transplantation has become popular in most developed and developing nations across the world. In most cases, organs are harvested from a deceased donor belonging to a different location. To enable timely and safe transportation of the organ, doctors use specimen transport boxes. The rising instances of organ transport are fueling consumption in the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market.
Other than that, hospitals and research laboratories also transport sensitive samples from one location to another due to lack of sophisticated instruments. To ensure safety of the sample, they use specimen transport box. This is increasing consumption in the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market.
On the other hand, integrated solutions that provide blood sample labeling along with the testing equipment are hindering growth. However, new-age research are helping manufacturers identify unique solutions.
Global Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market: Regional Analysis
Geographically, North America is projected to hold the highest share in the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness level among people, and developed economies, are some pertinent drivers of the market here. While Europe is expected to remain significant, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly in the coming years. Improving government support for healthcare, developing economies, and privatization of healthcare are propelling the demand.
Global Automated Blood Sample Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market: Competitive Dynamics
The key players of the global automated blood sample labeler and specimen transport box market include Inpeco, Techno Medica, Kobayashi Create, and Alifax Holdings. To sustain in the market, established players are investing on research to develop new products.
MARKET REPORT
Surgical Tubing Market Segments, Leading Player, Application & Forecast Analysis
Global Surgical Tubing Market: Overview
The global surgical tubing market is set to demonstrate significant growth over the period of 2019 to 2027. The impressive CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) that the market is set to chart will create lucrative growth opportunities for market worth. It will also pull up the market worth significantly.
While there are a number of growth factors, propelling the market on a high trajectory, the most prominent ones are rise in geriatric population and a marked shift towards medical procedures that are minimally invasive. Besides, governments are getting serious towards improving medical outcomes, particularly in developing economies.
Global Surgical Tubing Market: Competitive Landscape
The global surgical tubing market is witnessing developments that are not just shaping the competitive landscape but also determining how the market would operate over the coming years. A glimpse can be found below:
The market has a decent number of players but mergers and acquisitions are creating a slightly more consolidated future. Key players in the global surgical tubing market are Zeus Industrial Products (US), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Teleflex (US), Raumedic (Germany), Tekni-Plex (US), L.Gore & Associates (US), Kent Elastomer Products, Inc. (US), P. Extrusion (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Grayline (US), Microlumen (US), Polyzen (US).
Global Surgical Tubing Market: Key Trends and Drivers
Certain factors are shaping the growth curve for global surgical tubing market. They are paving the way for how market would operate over the coming years. A glimpse is shared below.
- An increase in geriatric population is driving growth in the global surgical tubing market. As per a recent study, by the end of 2050, one in six people in the world will be of the age 65 and over. The situation is more pronounced in Europe and North America where the number would be one in four. Already the year 2018 has witnessed the population of this age group surpass that of population aged 5 and less. This rising demographics of aged people will need healthcare facilities and this in turn, would help the global surgical tubing market to take to a higher trajectory.
- World, over aging population is not the only growth factor observed in the global surgical tubing market. There is also a rise in chronic diseases. And, to fight the double issue of geriatric population and high incidence of chronic diseases, governments, particularly in developing economies are investing in medical infrastructure and insurance to help people afford healthcare when needed. To add on, as these economies do better, they create incomes that improve the standard of living of millions. As a result, there are more people willing to shell out money and thus, growth can be predicted in the global surgical tubing market.
Global Surgical Tubing Market: Geographical Analysis
Region-wise, North America will hold prominence as it is home to countries which have one of the most robust infrastructure for healthcare – Canada and the United States. Beside, as mentioned earlier, it will see a spike in people aged 65 and above, followed by Europe. To add on people are more aware and focused on their well-being owing to high disposable incomes. It is pertinent to note here that Europe’s second largest share can also be attributed to presence of some of the most prominent players in the market landscape.
Another region that will be worth setting eyes on is the Asia Pacific (APAC). It will be the fastest growing market and will owe surge in demand owing to government efforts in improving healthcare infrastructure, and thus, outcomes. Besides, a rise in chronic diseases in the region will also contribute positively to the growth of global surgical tubes market.
MARKET REPORT
Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecast Analysis
Global Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market: Snapshot
The diabetes care industry has made continuous strides. An array of insulin pump technologies with better management of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia episodes and improved patient comfort has been unveiled over the past several years. Broadly, the evolution of the demand for these insulin pumps, notably tubeless pumps, has been guided by changing regulatory landscape, and evidently constant technological advancements. Particularly, advances in continuous insulin delivery systems including the automation of them has unlocked undoubtedly incredible prospects. The tubeless insulin pumps market has seen new growth trajectories from relentless efforts by medical device makers to expand the choice for patients. Fast evolving demand for smart insulin pumps in developed countries has opened new avenues in other regions.
The advent of interoperable automated insulin delivery (AID) system has unarguably expanded the potential of tubeless insulin pumps market. The integration of tubeless insulin pumps with wireless technology has helped in expanding the choice for patient populations in how they want to manage the disease. Integration with automated insulin dosing software has made these pumps more digitally connected.
Global Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market: Growth Dynamics
The demands in tubeless insulin pumps market has thrived on the back of a conscious and steady shift of patients from traditional insulin delivery devices to modern devices with integrated and automated pumps technology. Over the years, in numerous developed nations, especially in North America and Europe, discreet insulin delivery devices have hit the market, and are expected to gather traction in the coming few years. Equipping these devices with smart glucose meters has also bolstered the functionality of tubeless insulin pumps market. Medical device makers are increasingly focusing on the patients’ convenience aspect to launch new products in the tubeless insulin pumps market.
Growing adoption of connected digital diabetes management platform will raise patients’ expectations even higher in the coming few years. Making these devices more secure will then become imperative. In recent years, a few novel product launches have been made in the tubeless insulin pumps market. Many medical devices companies in tubeless technologies have seemingly benefited from user-centered design approach. In future, glucose-responsive insulin approaches will pave way to cutting-edge technologies in tubeless insulin pumps market.
Global Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market: Notable Developments
A Massachusetts-based company Insulet Corporation has been seeking to introduce smart insulin management system for diabetes care. To this end, the company announced recently in 2019 that it has been successful in getting the U.S. FDA clearance to sell its insulin management system, the Omnipod DASH, as an integrated insulin pump. Encouraged by this, the medical device makers has unveiled alternate controller enabled infusion pump (ACE Pump), Omnipod DASH System, which is designed to infuse drugs to patients at set or variable rate.
The device has been integrated with external devices via secure connections. The maker has asserted that the clearance proves that it has adhered to accuracy, cybersecurity, and clinical relevance as put forth by the U.S. FDA. The company opines that launch of devices such as Omnipod DASH Systeme will further the spirit of innovations in the tubeless insulin pumps market.
MARKET REPORT
Global Blood Bank Information Management System Market (2020-2026) | Know About Brand Players: Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, Mak-System, etc.
The Blood Bank Information Management System Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.
Blood Bank Information Management System Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors. The Global Blood Bank Information Management System Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, Mak-System, Integrated Medical Systems, Mediware, Compugroup, SCC Soft Computer, Zhongde Gaoye, Blood Bank Computer Systems, Jinfeng Yitong, Fengde, IT Synergistics, Psyche Systems.
2018 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Blood Bank Information Management System industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).
Global Blood Bank Information Management System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
Market Segmentation:
On the basis of products, report split into, Blood Donor Management Module, Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module, Other.
This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Blood Station, Hospital.
Blood Bank Information Management System Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Blood Bank Information Management System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The report focuses on global major leading Blood Bank Information Management System Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Blood Bank Information Management System industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
