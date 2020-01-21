MARKET REPORT
Automated Border ControlMarket Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization
Global Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) Sector Outlook
The global digital ecosystem has been continuously evolving over the last few years. The worldwide ICT sector has witnessed some key disruptions of late and governments of various economies are devising and implementing smart and inclusive regulations to govern sector penetration and facilitate technology connectivity to all parts of the world. Even as the world of technology prepares for a massive revolution with unimaginable advancements powered by machine intelligence, here are some of the key drifts presently trending the global ICT sector: Mobile as the new internet accessibility engine: Currently, about three-fourths of internet usage is through mobile phones, with an increasing usage witnessed in low-income and middle-income countries. Yet, over half the world’s population is bereft of mobile broadband internet services. Mobile data providers have accepted this challenge and are targeting niche, unpenetrated markets with high-speed connectivity offerings to increase their customer base. Cloud computing to shoot beyond the sky: Cloud is a potent catalyst in all technological advances of the 21st Cloud is transforming the way enterprises handle big data, and ICT companies are looking to deploy new mechanisms and tools to “speak to data” and acquire the relevant information capable of impacting cross sector business growth. Swifter integration of networks and technologies: ICT will continue to disrupt industries and with an increasing shift in focus towards cross-functional platforms that integrate networks, devices, and technologies, a structured integration of communication applications and protocols is fueling new service offerings. An app-led technology universe: If mobile is at the heart of the ICT revolution, mobile apps are the arteries that pump in the necessary innovation for survival. The rise of start-ups offering a plethora of mobile apps is set to revolutionize the entire paradigm of the global ICT sector. Cyber readiness is the norm: A rapid digitalization has also upped the risk of cybercrimes and cyber-attacks. Mobile companies are working to build secure ICT servers and networks and cyber readiness is of paramount importance today while introducing new products and services in the global market.
Research Methodology
XploreMR utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.
Data Collection
XploreMR collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.
Data Validation
In this phase, XploreMR validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.
Data Analysis and Projection
Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.
For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases. While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies. In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.
Market Taxonomy
By Type ABC Kiosks ABC eGates
By Application Airports Seaports Land Borders
By Region North America Latin America Europe China Japan SEA and Other APAC MEA
MARKET REPORT
Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)
Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) industry.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) Market.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Neology (3M)
Siemens
Kapsch TrafficCom
Vivotek
ARH
GeoVision
Genetec
Tattile
Bosch Security Systems
NEXCOM
HTS
Elsag
TagMaster
Petards Group
NDI Recognition Systems
Shenzhen AnShiBao
ParkingEye Limited
AlertSystems
Euro Car Parks Limited (UK)
CA Traffic
Vigilant Solutions, Inc. (US)
PaisAn
On the basis of Application of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) Market can be split into:
Traffic Management
Law Enforcement
Electronic Toll Collection
Parking Management
Others
On the basis of Application of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) Market can be split into:
Mobile
Fixed
Portable
The report analyses the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) Market Report
Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
MARKET REPORT
Energy Efficient Construction Market Study Offers In-depth Insights
Energy Efficient Construction Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Energy Efficient Construction industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Energy Efficient Construction manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Energy Efficient Construction market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Energy Efficient Construction Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Energy Efficient Construction industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Energy Efficient Construction industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Energy Efficient Construction industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Energy Efficient Construction Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Energy Efficient Construction are included:
The following manufacturers are covered:
AstraZeneca PLC
Exelixis, Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Cabozantinib S-Malate
Dabrafenib Mesylate
Everolimus
Sunitinib Malate
Others
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Energy Efficient Construction market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
MARKET REPORT
New Trends of Digital Freight Brokerage Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2025
Digital Freight Brokerage Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Digital Freight Brokerage Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Digital Freight Brokerage Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Digital Freight Brokerage by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Digital Freight Brokerage definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
Market: Competitive Landscape
The report provides competitive landscape of the digital freight brokerage market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players for the year 2016. The digital freight brokerage market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews.
These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in the market.
On the basis of transportation mode, the market has been divided into roadway, seaway, airway and railway. Owing to growth in adoption of applications by trucking industry, roadway segment is expected to show significant CAGR over the forecast period and projected to attribute to the highest revenue for the market in 2025. In terms of industry vertical, the market has been segmented into food & beverages, automotive, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing and others. The others segment of industry vertical primarily consist of aerospace & defense industry.
The Digital Freight Brokerage market has been segmented as below:
The Digital Freight Brokerage Market, By Transportation mode
- Roadway
- Seaway
- Airway
- Railway
The Digital Freight Brokerage Market, By Industry Vertical
- Food & beverages
- Automotive
- Retail & E-commerce
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Other(aerospace & defense)
The Digital Freight Brokerage Analysis, By Country/Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Reasons to Purchase This Report:
Market analysis for the global Digital Freight Brokerage Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market
Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?
Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
The key insights of the Digital Freight Brokerage market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Digital Freight Brokerage manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Digital Freight Brokerage industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Digital Freight Brokerage Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
