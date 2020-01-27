Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Automated Immunoassays Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment up to 2026

Automated immunoassay is a method to detect the presence of a specific element in the human body such as antigen, antibody, or pathogen. The automated immunoassay works on the principle of antigen and antibody specificity reaction. It has been in use in the field of clinical chemistry from a long time. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology and food & beverage industries also use immunoassays for research and quality control. Automated immunoassay has enhanced the laboratory workflow by adding advantages such as auto restart functionality, quality control scheduling, reduced hands on operation, fast & more accurate results, and more reliable data.

Based on application, the global automated immunoassays market can be segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, endocrinology, calcium metabolism, and others. The infectious diseases segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to high prevalence of infectious diseases such as dengue, Ebola, and typhoid across the globe. Moreover, demand for accurate results within short time is rising, which can only be possible through automated immunoassay.

In terms of end-user, the global automated immunoassays market can be classified into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, as large number of patients prefer diagnosis of diseases in hospitals due to the availability of various treatments and diagnostics under one roof.

Automated immunoassays are revolutionary treatment options for a number of diseases such as cardiovascular, UTI infection, endocrinology. These provide accurate diagnosis of diseases in short time. High prevalence and incidence rates of chronic and infectious diseases are expected to drive the global automated immunoassays market.

Moreover, high incidence rate of endocrinology diseases such as thyroid dysfunction and diabetes mellitus propel the automated immunoassays market. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 415 million people were affected with diabetes worldwide in 2015. However, development of alternative diagnostic methods such as molecular diagnostics is anticipated to hamper the growth of the automated immunoassays market.

In terms of region, the global automated immunoassays market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017. The region is projected to account for significant automated immunoassays market share during the forecast period due to increase in investment in the development of new automated immunoassays for diagnosis of infectious diseases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 61 cases of Zika virus were reported in the U.S. in 2015, which rose to 5,102 in 2016. Rise in prevalence of orthopedic disorders and cardiovascular diseases in countries such as India and China and availability of advanced testing kits are likely to propel the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Rapid rise in health care infrastructure and high prevalence of variable diseases such as Zika propel the market in Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the global automated immunoassays market are Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bayer AG, Bio-Rad laboratories, Inc., and among others.

ENERGY

Global Quantum Cryptography Services Market, Top key players are MagiQ Technologies, Quantum XC, Qubitekk, QuintessenceLabs, NuCrypt, Qasky, Crypta Labs

Published

4 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Global Quantum Cryptography Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In 2019, the global Quantum Cryptography Services Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

The Report scope furnishes with vital statistics about the current market status and manufacturers. It analyzes the in-depth business by considering different aspects, direction for companies, and strategy in the industry.

After analyzing the report and all the aspects of the new investment projects, it is assessed the overall research and closure offered. The analysis of each segment in-detailed with various point views; that include the availability of data, facts, and figures, past performance, trends, and way of approaching in the market. The Quantum Cryptography Services Market report also covers the in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, price, and forecast parameters which also include the demand, profit margin, supply and cost for the industry.

The report additionally provides a pest analysis of all five along with the SWOT analysis for all companies profiled in the report. The report also consists of various company profiles and their key players; it also includes the competitive scenario, opportunities, and market of geographic regions. The regional outlook on the Quantum Cryptography Services market covers areas such as Europe, Asia, China, India, North America, and the rest of the globe.

In-depth analysis of expansion and growth strategies obtained by Key players and their effect on competition market growth. The research report also provides precise information on your competitors and their planning. All of the above will help you to make a clear plan for top-line growth.

Top key players @ MagiQ Technologies, Quantum XC, Qubitekk, QuintessenceLabs, NuCrypt, Qasky, Crypta Labs, etc.

The main goal for the dissemination of this information is to give a descriptive analysis of how the trends could potentially affect the upcoming future of Quantum Cryptography Services market during the forecast period. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their detailed research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with precise information.

Global Quantum Cryptography Services Market: Regional Segment Analysis

This report provides pinpoint analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how they Quantum Cryptography Services Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the Global Quantum Cryptography Services Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Quantum Cryptography Services Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Quantum Cryptography Services Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Quantum Cryptography Services Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) Basic information;

2.) The Asia Quantum Cryptography Services Market;

3.) The North American Quantum Cryptography Services Market;

4.) The European Quantum Cryptography Services Market;

5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;

6.) The report conclusion.

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.

Quantum Cryptography Services Market report will enlist all sections and research for each and every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

MARKET REPORT

Global Silicon Capacitors Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Published

19 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Global Silicon Capacitors Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The silicon capacitors market is expected to grow at CAGR of XX%in the forecast period because of high demand from the medical and telecom industry due to their wide operating temperature range and long-term stability. Also, on account of their small size, these are extremely suitable for miniaturization, thereby fueling market growth.

Modern trends show that aerospace and defense component manufacturers are showing an inclination toward the miniaturization of components. This factor is estimated to increase the adoption of silicon capacitors in the next few years. Growth of the aerospace & defense sector in developing markets is expected to drive the silicon capacitors market in the forecast period. On the other hand, high charge leakages and low capacitance range of silicone capacitors may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on structure, the deep-trench capacitors segment was the dominant segment of the global silicon capacitor market in 2018. Rising investments and growing use in DC-DC converter and RF-based GaN applications are key factors expected to drive the global silicon capacitors market throughout the forecast period.

Regionally, the North America region is expected to hold a significant share of the global silicon capacitors market throughout the forecast period, because of the early adoption of silicon capacitors in the region. Then again, emerging countries in the Asia Pacific, which are undergoing modernization and adopting advanced telecommunication devices with new technology, are also witnessing an increase in the demand for silicon capacitors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global silicon capacitors market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global silicon capacitors market.

Scope of the Global Silicon Capacitors Market

Global Silicon Capacitors Market, By Structure

• Deep-trench Capacitors
• MNOS Capacitors
• MIS Capacitors
Global Silicon Capacitors Market, By Sales Channel

• Online
• Offline
Global Silicon Capacitors Market, By End use Industry

• Automotive
• Telecommunication
• Healthcare
• Aerospace & Defense
• Others
Global Silicon Capacitors Market, By Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Silicon Capacitors Market

• Arrow Electronics, Inc.
• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
• MACOM Technologies
• Microsemi Corporation
• Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
• Vishay
• AVX Corporation

MARKET REPORT

Boiler Feed Water Pump Market Demand Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Investment Opportunities to 2023

Published

44 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Detailed Study on the Global Boiler Feed Water Pump Market

A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Boiler Feed Water Pump market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Boiler Feed Water Pump market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.

As per the report, the Boiler Feed Water Pump market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Boiler Feed Water Pump market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.

The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Boiler Feed Water Pump Market

  1. Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Boiler Feed Water Pump market?
  2. Which regional market is expected to dominate the Boiler Feed Water Pump market in 2019?
  3. How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Boiler Feed Water Pump market?
  4. Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1?
  5. What are the growth prospects of the Boiler Feed Water Pump market in region 1 and region 2?

Boiler Feed Water Pump Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Boiler Feed Water Pump market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Boiler Feed Water Pump market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Boiler Feed Water Pump in each end-use industry.

Krohne
Endress+Hauser
Yokogawa
ABB
Siemens
Emerson
Spirax-Sarco
Toshiba
Omega
Magnetrol
Fuji Electric
Seametrics
Arkon Flow Systems
Badger Meter
Onicon
IDEX
Shanghai Guanghua
ChuanYi Automation
Welltech Automation
Kaifeng Instrument

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
Bench-Top Type
Portable Type

Segment by Application
Water Industry
Metallurgy
Chemical Industry
Textile
Electric Power
Other

Essential Findings of the Boiler Feed Water Pump Market Report:

  • Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Boiler Feed Water Pump market sphere
  • Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Boiler Feed Water Pump market
  • Current and future prospects of the Boiler Feed Water Pump market in various regional markets
  • Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Boiler Feed Water Pump market
  • The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Boiler Feed Water Pump market
