Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market is Booming Worldwide | Top Players: CA Technologies, Anixter International, CommScope, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu Ltd, etc.

North America Battery Energy Storage System Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Energy storage is primarily the capture of energy that is produced as one-time use at a later point of time. A device is used that stores energy that is also known as an accumulator or battery. The energy comes in different forms like radiation, electrical potential, electricity, elevated temperature, latent heat chemical, gravitational potential, and kinetic. The energy storage involves transforming energy from methods that are difficult to store in economically storable forms. The bulk energy storage is primarily being dominated by hydroelectric dams that are conventional as well as pump.

The North America market for Battery Energy Storage System is segmented by element, battery type, connection type, ownership, application, and geography. Based on the element, the market is divided into hardware, battery, and others. On the basis of battery type, the market is divided into sodium-sulfur batteries, lithium-ion batteries, flow batteries, advanced lead-acid batteries, and others. By connection type, the market is bifurcated into off-grid connection and on-grid connection. The market for battery energy storage system is classified into utility owned, customer owned, and third-party owned. Utilities, residential, non-residential, and others formed the various application areas for the battery storage system market in North America.

Recent years have seen more focus being given on the development of electric storage technology as well as the battery storage technology. The different type, as well as the number of battery storage applications, are constantly intensifying. It is mainly across the areas of electric or electric hybrid vehicles, portable electronics, electric utility energy storage, and electric energy produced by the renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar generators.

The battery energy storage systems are used for a variety of applications like power quality assurance, voltage regulation, spinning reserve, load leveling, peak shaving, transmission and distribution (T&D) facility deferral, along with renewable energy generation plants. The battery systems offer the maximum benefits for utilities while providing power management support or at the time of responding to instant voltage spikes or outages. Battery energy storage systems are basically a disruptive technology that alters power system planning and operation. It is the lower maintenance batteries, reliable electrical systems, as well as the availability of methods for predicting costs and benefits making the battery energy-storage systems more attractive.

North America is one of the major markets for Battery Energy Storage System globally where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report. The growth of numerous industry verticals where the battery energy storage systems are used along with a growth of electric or hybrid vehicles has boosted the growth of the market.

Key Highlights:

• North America Battery Energy Storage System market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Battery Energy Storage System market

• North America Battery Energy Storage System Market segmentation on the basis of an element, battery type, connection type, ownership, application, and geography

• North America Battery Energy Storage System Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• North America Battery Energy Storage System Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Battery Energy Storage System Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the North America Battery Energy Storage System Market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the North America Battery Energy Storage System Market globally.

Some of the key players of the North America Battery Energy Storage System market include:

• ABB

• NEC

• LG Chem

• Samsung SDI

• Panasonic

• General Electric

• AEG Power Solutions

• Siemens AG

• Tesla

• Hitachi

Key Target Audience:

• Energy storage research institutions

• Grid operators

• Battery energy storage system manufacturers

• Battery energy storage system providers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the North America Battery Energy Storage System Market:

The research report segments North America Battery Energy Storage System market based on element, battery type, connection type, ownership, application, and geography.

North America Battery Energy Storage System Market, By Element:

• Hardware

• Battery

• Other Elements

North America Battery Energy Storage System Market, By Battery Type:

• Sodium–Sulfur Batteries

• Lithium-Ion Batteries

• Flow Batteries

• Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries

• Others

North America Battery Energy Storage System Market, By Connection Type:

• Off-Grid Connection

• On-Grid Connection

North America Battery Energy Storage System Market, By Ownership:

• Utility Owned

• Customer Owned

• Third-Party Owned

North America Battery Energy Storage System Market, By Application:

• Utilities

• Residential

• Non-Residential

• Other

North America Battery Energy Storage System Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

