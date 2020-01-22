MARKET REPORT
Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing System Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2016 – 2026
Business Intelligence Report on the Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing System Market
Future Market Insights (FMI), in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing System Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing System by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.
As per the report, the Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing System Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2016 – 2026 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing System Market during the assessment period.
The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing System Market in each regional market.
Key Information that can be drawn from the Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing System Market Report:
- The pricing structure of products offered by various market players
- Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing System market
- Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing System market
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances
- Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets
Important queries related to the Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing System Market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing System Market?
- Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing System Market?
- How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?
- Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing System Market?
- What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?
key players and product offerings
Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective towards market
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma Treatment Market – Brief Analysis by Top Key Players
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma Treatment: Introduction
- Thyroid gland is made of thyroid cells that absorb iodine from food and convert it into triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4). These hormones are released into the blood stream and play an important role in the regulation of metabolism. A normal thyroid gland produces around 80% T4 and 20% T3.
- The thyroid gland is prone to several problems including underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism), overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism), and thyroid nodules, autoimmune thyroiditis (Hashimoto’s thyroiditis), and papillary thyroid carcinoma.
- Papillary thyroid carcinoma is the most common form of thyroid cancer and constitutes about 80% of all thyroid cancers detected. Papillary thyroid carcinomas are well-differentiated tumors that can largely remain asymptomatic in early stages and are marked by only a mass or lump in the neck. Papillary thyroid cancer has high survival rate, better prognosis, and can usually be cured in most of the cases unlike rare anaplastic thyroid cancer that grows and spreads quickly and has lesser chance of recovery.
- The signs and symptoms of papillary thyroid carcinoma include a lump or nodule in the neck, trouble in breathing or swallowing, pain when swallowing, and/or hoarseness in voice.
Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma Treatment Market
- The global papillary thyroid carcinoma treatment market is driven by increase in incidence of thyroid disorders such as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. Rise in the number of patients affected with autoimmune diseases (which is a major risk factor for thyroid disorder) such as Grave’s disease is considered a major factor for consistent increase in incidence of thyroid disorders, including cancer.
- Organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) have stated that thyroid disorders are rapidly increasing and demand novel and effective thyroid therapeutics for treatment.
- Additionally, prevalence of thyroid cancer is increasing at a constant rate in developed countries. This boosts the global papillary thyroid carcinoma treatment market.
- Age, gender, and exposure to harmful radiations are the major risk factors for developing papillary thyroid cancer
- Several private and government organizations and key companies are engaged in increasing awareness about thyroid disorders through disorder awareness campaigns in developing as well as developed regions. These programs would increase awareness about thyroid cancer among the patient population, leading to higher uptake of thyroid therapeutics.
- However, lack of awareness, high treatment cost, and treatment-associated side effects are likely to hamper market growth during the forecast period
Surgery Segment to Lead Global Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma Treatment Market
- The treatment regime for papillary thyroid carcinoma is often decided based on patient age and stage of cancer
- In terms of treatment type, the global papillary thyroid carcinoma treatment market can be divided into surgery, radiation therapy, thyroid hormone therapy, chemotherapy, and others.
- Surgery is the standard treatment option for most of the papillary thyroid cancers. The surgery segment can be classified into lobectomy, thyroidectomy, and lymph node removal.
- The thyroid gland absorbs most of the iodine in the body. Hence, radioactive iodine (RAI, also called I-131) can be used to treat thyroid cancer. Radioactive iodine when absorbed in the thyroid gland destroys cancer cells without harming rest of the body cells.
- Thyroid hormone therapy helps in replacing the thyroid hormones that were no more produced in the body post thyroidectomy. This helps in maintaining normal metabolism and possibly lower risk of the cancer recurrence by keeping the levels of TSH secreted from pituitary low.
North America to Lead Global Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma Treatment Market
- The global papillary thyroid carcinoma treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This is due to high adoption of advanced treatment approaches and high prevalence of papillary thyroid carcinoma. Favorable reimbursement landscape, aggressive awareness programs, better diagnostic measures, and presence of major advanced therapy brands make North America the most promising market for papillary thyroid carcinoma treatment.
Key Players Operating in Global Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma Treatment Market
Key players in the global papillary thyroid carcinoma treatment market are:
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Accuray Incorporated
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Elekta AB
- GE Healthcare
Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market Development, Trends, Segmentations Analysis
Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market: Introduction
- Radioligand therapy (RLT) is a targeted therapeutics option for a cancer treatment. Radiopharmaceutical is infused or injected into a peripheral vein. Ligands are labelled with radioactive isotopes, mostly beta-emitters, such as lutetium-177. High rate of long-lasting tumor remission and stabilization can be achieved using radioligand therapy (RLT).
- Radioligand therapy (RLT) is a systemic therapy which is used in metastasized disease treatment. In radioligand therapies, radiopharmaceuticals bind to a tumor target.
- NET radioligand therapy is also known as peptide-receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT). NET peptides targeting the somatostatin-receptor (SSTR) are used for treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
- For prostate cancer treatment, radioligand specifically binds prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). Prostate-specific membrane antigens (PSMA) are overexpressed in prostate cancer.
Key Drivers of Global Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market
- The global radioligand therapy market is likely to be driven by increase in footprint of pharmaceutical manufacturers in potential markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- Research & development of radioligand therapy candidate to treat a broad range of cancer types is expected to propel the global radioligand therapy treatment market during the forecast period. Endocyte’s Lu-PSMA-617 is a radioligand therapy candidate which is currently under phase III clinical trial for treatment of prostate cancer.
- Increase in prevalence of cancer across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 174,650 new cases for prostate cancer were diagnosed in the U.S.
- Strategic acquisition by leading players operating in radioligand therapy is helping manufacturers in expanding cancer product pipeline. Thus, approval and commercialization of pipeline products in the near future is expected to propel the market during the forecast period.
- In October 2018, Novartis underwent purchase agreement with Endocyte to purchase Endocyte’s Lu-PSMA-617 clinical product.
North America to Hold Major Share of Global Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market
- North America is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. North America is the leading market for radioligand therapy (RLT) driven by high rate of adoption of radioligand therapy products after FDA approval. According to Novartis, Lutathera has been prescribed to over 1,100 patients in the U.S.
- Increase in awareness about the radioligand therapy and rise in patient base suffering from cancer in the U.S. are expected to drive the market in the region. Manufacturers are focused to enter into partnership with laboratories for research & development of radioligand therapy candidate which is anticipated to propel the market in the U.S.
- Governments in Europe have favorable reimbursement policies. Furthermore, increase in research laboratories, rise in prevalence of cancer, and increase in funding provided by governments are anticipated to propel the market in the region during the forecast period.
Key Players Operating in Global Market
Major players operating in the global radioligand therapy market are:
- Novartis AG
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
Linear Electromagnetic Motor Industry Market 2019 Global Analysis, Research, Review, Applications and Forecast to 2025
The market study on the Global Linear Electromagnetic Motor Industry Market will include the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. The study will feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2019 to 2025, at the global level and across the major regions mentioned above. The study has been created using a unique research methodology specifically designed for this market.
Quantitative information includes Linear Electromagnetic Motor Industry Market estimates & forecast for an upcoming years, at the global level, split across the key segments covered under the scope of the study, and the major regions and countries. Sales revenue and consumption estimates, year-on-year growth analysis, price estimation and trend analysis, etc. will be a part of quantitative information for the mentioned segments and regions/countries. Qualitative information will discuss the key factors driving the restraining the growth of the market, and the possible growth opportunities of the market, regulatory scenario, value chain & supply chain analysis, export & import analysis, attractive investment proposition, and Porter’s 5 Forces analysis among others will be a part of qualitative information. Further, justification for the estimates for each segments, and regions will also be provided in qualitative form.
Major Players included in this report are as follows –
Linear Electromagnetic Motor Industry Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
The study will also feature the key companies operating in the industry, their product/business portfolio, market share, financial status, regional share, segment revenue, SWOT analysis, key strategies including mergers & acquisitions, product developments, joint ventures & partnerships an expansions among others, and their latest news as well. The study will also provide a list of emerging players in the Linear Electromagnetic Motor Industry market.
Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:
Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions.
Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.
Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis help clients to have early mover advantage.
Interrelated opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
– What is the market size of the Linear Electromagnetic Motor Industry market at the global level?
– Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Linear Electromagnetic Motor Industry?
– Which is the preferred age group for targeting Linear Electromagnetic Motor Industry for manufacturers?
– What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
– What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Linear Electromagnetic Motor Industry market?
– Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
– How are the emerging markets for Linear Electromagnetic Motor Industry expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
– Who are the major players operating in the global Linear Electromagnetic Motor Industry market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
– Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the Linear Electromagnetic Motor Industry market?
