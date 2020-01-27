MARKET REPORT
Automated Mooring Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2027
Automated Mooring Market: Introduction
- Automated mooring system is a vacuum-based automatic technology that allows a vessel to be moored without rope. The technology enhances operational efficiency, improves safety, and enables port to save on infrastructure by reducing the need to increase the berth capacity.
- Automated mooring system reduces carbon dioxide emissions, fuel consumption, and docking time. It also eliminates the non-productive berth space in-between ships and at the end of quay.
Key Drivers & Restrains of Automated Mooring Market
- Advancements in design of mooring systems to improve operational efficiency, along with the rise in demand for energy is expected to drive the automated mooring market during the forecast period. Automated mooring system reduces waiting time and improves cargo-handling operations.
- Surge in investments in seaborne trade activities due to increase in purchasing power, along with rapid urbanization is expected to augment the global automated mooring market. As per the Review of Maritime Transport 2018, coal’s seaborne trade increased from 1.159 billion tons in 2017 to 1.202 billion tons in 2017 Furthermore, stringent regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is likely to fuel market growth. Automated mooring system reduces over 90% of GHG emissions during ship berthing, owing to reduced use of ship and tug engines.
- High cost associated with offshore drilling activities is anticipated to hamper market growth during the forecast period
Vacuum Mooring Type Segment to Hold Major Share of Global Market
- The global automated mooring market can be segmented based on type, application, and region
- In terms of type, the global automated mooring market can be divided into vacuum mooring and magnetic mooring. Vacuum mooring is one of the most extensively used mooring types due to its ability to optimize operational efficiency and improve safety levels. It utilizes the hydraulic and vacuum technology to eliminate mooring lines and increase the efficiency of the berthing process. Presently, the magnetic mooring system is in initial phase and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to its ability to reduce the percentage of casualties and enhance safety.
- In terms of application, the global automated mooring market can be divided into container, cargo, and passengers. The cargo segment is expected to witness significant growth due to rise in demand for efficient and affordable mode of transporting goods and increase in investments in marine trade.
North America Expected to Hold a Major Share of Global Automated Mooring Market
- In terms of region, the global automated mooring market can be divided into: Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America
- The automated mooring market in North America is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. This growth of the market can be attributed to investments in exploration and production of unconventional and conventional resources in offshore region to cater the rise in crude oil demand.
- This automated mooring market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in capital expenditure for the development of shipbuilding infrastructure. Rise in shipbuilding activities in developing nations, including India, China, Japan, and other Southeast Asia countries is also expected to promote market growth. Furthermore, surge in demand for energy due to rapid urbanization, along with strong economic growth is also anticipated to propel market growth.
- The automated mooring market in Europe is also projected to witness growth during the forecast period due to rise in seaborne trade activities, especially through the Mediterranean Sea and the Sea of Marmara. Furthermore, introduction of strict regulations to reduce carbon emissions is also expected to drive market growth.
- The automated mooring market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period due to abundant availability of proved and proven oil & gas reserves in deep & ultra-deep water
Key Players Operating in Global Automated Mooring Market
Leading companies operating in the global automated mooring market include:
- Cavotec SA
- Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure
- TTS Group ASA
- MacGregor (Cargotec Corporation)
- Mampaey Offshore Industries
- C-Quip
Global Printed and Chipless RFID Market 2019 : Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
Recent study titled, “Printed and Chipless RFID Market” which covers detailed statistical analysis and enlightens market dynamics and trends that provide a holistic picture of the industry. The report mainly identifies methodical outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Printed and Chipless RFID market growth, competitive landscape, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period.
The Global Printed and Chipless RFID Market 2019 report includes every aspect of the Printed and Chipless RFID industry along with the progress performance. It evaluates the past and current Printed and Chipless RFID market values as well as pristine study of the Printed and Chipless RFID market to predict future market directions between the forecast periods from 2019 to 2025 providing you with vital data for your business decisions.
The Global Printed and Chipless RFID Market study further imparts essential frameworks of the industry along with key development strategies and policies. It examines historic and present industry situations from 2019 to 2025, market demands, business strategies employed by Printed and Chipless RFID market players and their approaches.
This report bifurcate the Printed and Chipless RFID market based on the key players, Type, Applications, and Regions.
Key Players in Global Printed and Chipless RFID Market : 3M, Acreo AB, Alien Technology Corporation, Confidex Ltd S, Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) Company Limited, IBM Corporation, Impinj Incorporation, Intermec, Inc, PolyIC GmbH, Siemens AG, Smartrac N.V., Soligie Inc, Spectra Systems Corporation (Inksure Technologies Inc.), TAGSYS RFID, TCM RFID Pte Ltd, Thinfilm (Kovio Inc), Toppan Forms Co. Ltd, VTT, Vubiq Networks, Inc, Xerox Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation,
For in-depth understanding of industry, Printed and Chipless RFID market study delivers pioneering landscape of market with assorted data attributes based on tables, graphs, and pie-charts. Data is principally derived from secondary sources such as magazines, internet, journals and press releases. Furthermore, all the retrieved information is authorized with the help of primary interviews and questionnaires.
Printed and Chipless RFID Market : Type Segment Analysis : Ink Stripes, Radar Array, TFTC, SAW
Printed and Chipless RFID Market : Applications Segment Analysis : Retail, Transport & logistics, Aviation, Healthcare
The Printed and Chipless RFID report provides meticulous study of the key industry players to gain their business strategies, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the global Printed and Chipless RFID market share. Moreover, it also emphasizes on significant key components of the Printed and Chipless RFID industry including the supply chain scenario, industry standards, and import/export details.
Final part of the report exhibits positive and negative aspects of the market that influence decision making of industry professionals along with convoluted and profitable augmentations. The report covers a list of top traders, distributors, and suppliers of Printed and Chipless RFID industry with research findings, conclusions, and appendix.
Several leading players of Printed and Chipless RFID industry emerge from top leading regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, The Middle East and Africa.
Prominent Features of the Global Printed and Chipless RFID Market 2019 Report:
• Telescopic Outlook: The Global Printed and Chipless RFID Market 2019 report offers business overview, product overview, Printed and Chipless RFID market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio and import/export details.
• Forecast Period: The report evaluates and provides the growth nature of the Printed and Chipless RFID market for a period of 7 years.
• Focus on Proven Strategies: The Printed and Chipless RFID Market report identifies various approaches and methods implemented and endorsed by the key players to make fundamental business decisions.
• Valuable Statistics: The report examines considerations such as production value, capacity in a statistical format that accurately reveals a comprehendible picture of the Printed and Chipless RFID market.
• Readability: Foremost division of the Printed and Chipless RFID market report includes graphical representation of data in the form of tables, graphs, and pie-charts that makes the report highly readable and easy to understand.
Thermoelectric Assemblies Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global thermoelectric assemblies market. In terms of revenue, the global thermoelectric assemblies market is estimated to expand at a ~ CAGR of ~ 8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global thermoelectric assemblies market.
Thermoelectric assemblies (TEAs) are used to control temperatures in several industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, food & beverages, and telecom. Thermoelectric assemblies serve a cooling capacity spectrum ranging from around 10 to 400 watts. They can perform cooling by removal of heat from control sources by means of conduction and convection. Thermoelectric assemblies are of different types, such as air-to-air, direct–to-air, liquid–to-air, and liquid-to-liquid. Out of these, direct-to-air thermoelectric assemblies are most widely used, and they are more compact in design. Applications of thermoelectric assemblies include cooling of laser diode packages in optics, lasers in medical and industrial instrumentation, and bio-sample storage units for medical diagnostics. TEAs (thermoelectric assemblies) are also used in the cooling of analytical instruments and batteries in automotive and telecom applications.
In this report, TMR proposes that, the global thermoelectric assemblies market is estimated to witness the increasing usage of thermoelectric-based devices in the near future. Increasing interest in green energy across numerous geographies and application of TEAs in the food & beverages industry are key factors driving the demand for thermoelectric assemblies across the globe. High competitive advantages of thermoelectric assemblies over other compressor-based systems are expected to drive the global thermoelectric assemblies market from 2019 to 2027. Europe is expected to be a rapidly expanding market in the global thermoelectric assemblies market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are trying to reduce costs related to components used in modern thermoelectric assemblies. They are designing advanced portable thermoelectric coolers for use in food and beverage applications. In addition to this, the usage of thermoelectric energy harvesting has grown in various sectors such as automotive, aerospace & defence, and wireless sensor networks, which tends to further drive the global thermoelectric assemblies market.
However, the higher costs of TEAs as compared to conventional cooling and refrigeration systems are likely to adversely impact the global thermoelectric assemblies market in the near future. These high costs are attributable to the added cost of other components of thermoelectric assemblies. The cost of thermoelectric assemblies is higher in North America and Europe than in Asia Pacific. This is primarily due to high overhead and labor costs in these two regions. Unfavourable results led by these factors are expected to hamper the global thermoelectric assemblies market during the forecast period.
Global Thermoelectric Assemblies Market: Prominent Regions
The market for thermoelectric assemblies in Europe is expected to expand in the near future, primarily due to rising adoption and production of new and advanced thermoelectric assemblies in the region. Europe is estimated to present prominent growth to the thermoelectric assemblies market during the forecast period, owing to advanced thermoelectric assemblies offered by manufacturers in the region. Investments are being carried out in R&D, new product development, and technological advancements in thermoelectric assemblies. Companies are introducing advanced products with extremely high accuracy and factory calibration. In September 2018, Radian Thermal Products, Inc. proclaimed to have launched a thermoelectric product line to achieve heat dissipation and precise temperature control for medical and industrial sectors. Various medical and industrial systems need precise temperature regulation and high heat dissipation, which can be successfully attained by using thermoelectric assemblies. These typical TEA systems consist of a thermoelectric module and two heat sinks with fans or a cold plate.
Key manufacturers operating in the global thermoelectric assemblies market are sharpening their competitive edges to display synergies through close cooperation and collaborations in the areas of sales, marketing, and production. Manufacturers of thermoelectric assemblies are also expanding through organic methods, such as increasing production capacity, so as to meet the rising demand.
Global Thermoelectric Assemblies Market: Key Players
Key players operating in the global thermoelectric assemblies market are ABB Ltd., Badger Meter, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, McCrometer, Inc., Omega Engineering Inc., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
1080p TV Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019–2025
The global 1080p TV market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.
1080p TV Market research Report is a valuable supply of perceptive information for business strategists. This 1080p TV Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global 1080p TV market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global 1080p TV market.
The 1080p TV Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: –
Samsung
LG
SONY
Sharp
Panasonic
Toshiba
Seiki (Tongfang)
Hisense
Skyworth
Changhong
TCL
Konka
Philips(Suning)
Haier
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
50 Inch
55 Inch
60 Inch
65 Inch
70 Inch
Others
Segment by Application
Home Appliance
Commercial Appliance
This report studies the global 1080p TV Market status and forecast, categorizes the global 1080p TV Market size (value & volume), revenue (Million USD), product price by manufacturers, type, application, and region. 1080p TV Market Report by Material, Application, and Geography-Global Forecast to 2024 is an expert and far-reaching research provide details regarding the world’s major provincial economic situations, Concentrating on the principle districts (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific) and the fundamental nations (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and China).
Report Highlights
Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments
The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global 1080p TV market
Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global 1080p TV market
Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global 1080p TV market
A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global 1080p TV market with the identification of key factors
The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global 1080p TV market to help identify market developments
Overview of the chapters analysing the global 1080p TV Market in detail:
Chapter 1 details the information relating to 1080p TV introduction, Scope of the product, market overview, Market risks, driving forces of the market, etc
Chapter 2 analyses the top manufacturers of the 1080p TV Market by sales, revenue etc for the Forecast period 2019 to 2024
Chapter 3 throws light on the competition landscape amongst the top manufacturers based on sales, revenue, market share etc for the period 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 4 analyses the global market by regions and their market share, sales, revenue etc for the period 2019 to 2024.
Chapters 5 to 9 analyse the 1080p TV regions with 1080p TV countries based on market share, revenue, sales etc.
Chapter 10 and 11 contain the information regarding market basis types and application, sales market share, growth rate etc for forecast period 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 12 focuses on the market forecast for 2019 to 2024 for the 1080p TV Market by regions, type and application, sales and revenue.
Chapter 13 to 15 contain the details related to sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, research findings, and conclusion etc for the 1080p TV Market.
