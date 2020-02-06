MARKET REPORT
Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2031
Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals are included:
Keba AG
Cleveron
Neopost Group
Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions
Winnsen Industry
InPost
TZ Ltd
ByBox Holdings
ENGY Company
Bell and Howell
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Indoor Terminals
Outdoor Terminals
Segment by Application
Retailers
Shipping/Logistic Companies
Government Organization
Biotechnology Market 2023 : Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges
Report Highlights
- The global market for cancer profiling technologies should grow from $45.2 billion in 2018 to $90.6 billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% for the period of 2018-2023.
- The global market for cell harvesting should grow from $885 million in 2018 to $1.5 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 11.3% for the period of 2018-2023.
- The global market for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics should grow from $34.7 million in 2018 to $186.2 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 39.9% for the period of 2018-2023.
Report Scope:
Several significant developments have aided and accelerated the growth of markets in biotechnology, in the period of review. Notable recent advancements in biotechnology are CRISPR, Spheroids for drug development, Quantitative Cell Based Assay using high content analysis platform and Luciferase based high-throughput screening assay. Such technologies assure the wide adoption of cell line technologies for drug development, simplify the gene editing process making it cost-effective.
Companies operating in cell line market are investing huge amount in setting up manufacturing units with advanced state of art facility and expanded production facilities. At the same time, the genetic sequencing technology is advancing at a great pace especially in the healthcare sector in diagnosis of various cancers.
Gene therapy technology has opened new avenues which places emphasis on curing disease that do not have an effective therapeutic availability. Johnson & Johnson, together with the University of Pennsylvania, is developing a third-generation AAV-based gene therapy for Alzheimer’s disease. The goal is to use AAV viral delivery to initiate the expression of therapeutic anti-Alzheimer’s antibodies in the brain. Novartis launched Zolgensma for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The research represents a novel way to get biologics into the brain to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological diseases. This is expected to pave way for further innovations in AAV-based gene therapy.
The sector continuously faces some challenges related to marketing, paying for innovation, pricing pressures from the government organizations.
Paying for development costs is always most critical part for the manufacturers. In 2019, gene therapies and many cell biology technologies are developed to address the needs of some important diseases and proven to be effective. However, this comes for a high cost. For example, Zolgensma, a viral vector based gene therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy costs around $5 million. It is important to figure out how to pay for the innovation which is quite challenging.
The pricing and paying for getting the products to market are important challenges. The innovation may take several years from clinical trial phase to get launched in the market. The investors may be disappointed if the company doesn’t show expected profits and loses the hope while stock prices fall. This means that companies must carefully manage expectations and maintain balance.
It includes highlights of reports published in 2019 on the following biotech markets:
- BIO182A Cell Harvesting Market.
- BIO149C Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Global Markets.
- BIO193A Global DNA Read, Write and Edit Market.
- BIO045G Global DNA Sequencing: Research, Applied and Clinical Markets.
- BIO191A Global Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market: A BCC Research Outlook.
- BIO165A Protein Expression: Global Markets.
- BIO192A Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA: Technologies and Global Markets.
- BIO073C Cancer Profiling and Pathways: Technologies and Global Markets.Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Foreword
Foreword
Chapter 2 Cancer Profiling and Pathways: Technologies and Global Markets (Report Code: BIO073C)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Intended Audience
Scope of the Report
Methodology
Information Sources
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary and Highlights
Cancer Profiling and Pathways
Introduction to Cancer Profiling Technologies
Biomarkers
Screening Tests
Early Detection and Diagnosis of Cancer
Pathway Profiling
Molecular Profiling
Cancer Profiling
Clinical Utility of Molecular Profiling
Pathological Classification
Cancer Profiling: Future Goals
Chapter 3 Cell Harvesting Market (Report Code: BIO182A)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
Research Methodology and Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary and Highlights
Market and Technology Background
Key Market Trends
Increased Healthcare Spending to Promote the Growth of the Market
Manual Cell Harvesting Will Continue to Account for a Significant Share of the Market
North America Will Continue to Account for a Significant Share of the Market
Emphasis on Innovations in 3D Cell Culture Technology
Key Recommendations
Shifting Focus toward Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Increased Number of Partnerships and Collaborations Driving Market Growth
Emphasis on Emerging Economies
Bone Marrow is the Major Source of Stem Cells Used in Harvesting Procedures
Factors Restraining Market Growth
High Treatment and Research Costs
Market Breakdown by Type of Harvesting
Automated Cell Harvesting
Manual Cell Harvesting
Market Breakdown by End User
Research Institutes
Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Hospitals and Clinics
Market Breakdown by Application
Bone Marrow
Adipose Tissue
Peripheral Blood
Umbilical Cord
Chapter 4 Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Global Markets (Report Code: BIO149C)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Intended Audience
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary and Highlights
Market Overview
Exosome Definition and Nomenclature
Exosomes Biogenesis and Processing
Exosome Components
DNA in Exosomes
Proteins in Exosomes
RNA in Exosomes
Exosome Diagnostic Market
Exosome Therapeutic Market
Market Breakdown by End User
Market Breakdown by Region
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Monitoring Volatile Organic Compounds
Introduction
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Value Proposition of Breath Testing
Value Proposition of Breath Testing
Technological Advances in Analytical Techniques
Technological Advances in Breath Collection
Chapter 3 Applications in Diagnostics
Identifying Food Intolerances
Guiding Asthma Treatment Decisions
Early Detection of Gastroesophageal and Lung Cancer
Diagnosing of Liver Disease and Personalizing Treatment
Breath Biopsy Could Revolutionize MS Diagnosis
Challenges for the Future Development of Breath Biopsies
The Future for Breath Biopsies
Chapter 4 Companies and Technologies for Which to Watch Out
Algernon Pharmaceuticals
Bedfont Scientific Breath Analyzers
Breath Diagnostics OneBreath Test
Cairn Diagnostics’ 13C-Spirulina GEBT
Circassia’s NIOX range
Ekips Technologies Breathmeter
Exalenz Biosciences’ BreathID Systems
Menssana Research’s BreathLink
Metabolic Solutions Gut-Chek
New England Breath Technologies Glucair
Owlstone Medical’s ReCIVA
