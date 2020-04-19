Automatic Distillation Analyzer Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in Upcoming Year

Automatic distillation analyzer is used for distillation analysis of various substances such as solvents, aromatic, and gasoline. Additionally, it is used to ensure quality control standards identified by American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Automatic distillation analyzer is easy to use and install, and it has effective and safety features such as enhanced ultraviolet principles based automatic fire extinguishing system and heating chamber with low voltage. It consists drain tube for easy cleaning.

A microprocessor-based control system in automatic distillation analyzer alerts user if there are any maintenance or safety complications nonstop monitors test results. Automatic distillation analyzers are increasingly being used by many industries such as cosmetic, automotive, pharmaceuticals, perfume, food processing, and agriculture. The rise in use of automatic distillation analyzer in various industries across the world has led to increase in demand for the global automatic distillation analyzer market.

In the pharmaceutical industry, automatic distillation analyzers are mainly used for measurement of distillation properties or true boiling point of chemicals, organic liquids, and solvents as well as protein analysis. The advantages of automatic distillation analyzer is that it can analyze at a very low sample size as well as complete analysis on distillation curve, final boiling point of solvents and initial boiling point is delivered within minutes. Distillation of different product required different temperature. For example, mineral oil hydrocarbons required boiling point of 300°C, heavier products required 420°C, and crude oils required between 20°C to 420°C.

Increase in use of automatic distillation analyzer in pharmaceuticals, food industry, and automotive industry and growth in demand for quality product and technological advancement are projected to drive the automatic distillation analyzer market globally. However, high installation cost is likely to hinder the global market.

The market has been segmented by product, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the market is classified into fixed automatic distillation analyzer and portable automatic distillation analyzer. Fixed automatic distillation analyzer is highly used as compared to portable automatic distillation analyzer due to good stability, high safety level, and automatic heating optimization as well as extended range of application. Although fixed distillation analyzer is highly preferred, the high distillation cost is likely to lead to moderate growth of the product. In terms of application, the market is classified into gasoline, solvent, aromatics, hydrocarbons, and others. In terms of end-user, the market is classified into pharmaceutical companies, food industry, automotive industry, perfumes industry, and others

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific dominates the market due to tremendous growth in the automotive and transportation sectors. Asia Pacific is followed by North America in terms of market share owing to growth in number of pharmaceutical industries in the U.S and Canada. North America is followed by Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Latin America and other emerging markets show tremendous growth opportunity of the automatic distillation analyzer market due to increase in expenditure for medical devices, favorable reimbursement scenario, and rise in application of distillation in different sectors.

Major players operating in this market include Grabner Instruments Messtechnik GmbH, Anton Paar GmbH, Stuart, JP Selecta S.A., Raypa, Falc Instruments s.r.l., D.W Renzmann, Flexo Wash, VELP Scientifica, Koehler Instrument Company, and BÜFA GROUP among other significant players worldwide.