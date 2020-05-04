Automatic Identification System Market Overview 2025 | Detailed Analysis on Global Industry Top Players- ComNav Marine Ltd. True Heading AB, Wärtsilä, Jotron AS, FLIR Systems, ACR Electronics, Inc.

Automatic Identification System report incorporates top to bottom market analysis alongside key players, challenges, plan designs, openings, proficient frameworks and future rules. Market improvement patterns and showcasing diverts are broke down in this Automatic Identification System report. It gives an investigation of upstream crude materials, downstream interest, and current market elements. This investigation incorporates refined bits of knowledge for the market and assorted viewpoints of different industry experts. Existing business sector examination and future advancement are depicted to give better knowledge into your business.

Market analysis-:

The Global Automatic Identification System Market is expected to reach USD 305 Million , growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period Here are the names of top key players which are covered in this report: Saab, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., exactEarth., ORBCOMM, Kongsberg Gruppen, L3 Technologies, Inc., Japan Radio Co., Garmin Ltd., CNS Systems, Transas., ComNav Marine Ltd. True Heading AB, Wärtsilä, Jotron AS, FLIR Systems, ACR Electronics, Inc., ONWA Marine Electronics Co. Ltd., Simrad, SRT Marine Systems plc, exactEarth,

You Can Download Sample PDF Copy of this [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automatic-identification-system-market&DP

“Product definition” This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the automatic identification system market in the next 8 years. Automatic identification system (AIS) is an automated tracking system widely used in the marine for the transfer of navigational informational between AIS-equipped terminals. It is used on ships for vessel traffic services .It is a transmission system which functions in the vhf mobile maritime band. If AIS is not installed or switched on the ship t there will be no exchange of information. The AIS on board must be switched on all the time until being asked to turn off for security reasons or anything else. The working mode of AIS is continuous and autonomous. AIS consists of a transponder system through which ships constantly transmit their id, position, course, speed and other data over vhf. This information is further used by other ships to track their movements and by coast stations for coastal surveillance and vessel traffic management. There are various regulation in this market for instance, in 2007 international marine organization (IMO) announced that AIS has to be tailored in all ships of 300 gross tonnage, cargo ships of 500 gross tonnage and all passenger ships regardless of size and this became operative for all ships by December 2004.

Competitive analysis:

This section involves analysis of various key players’ who are intensely competitive and may prove to be a real threat for the entrants. This is essential because new market players should know about the level of competition, they might have to deal with in this Automatic Identification System market.

Geographical Analysis: This report likewise covers each and every area and nation of the world, which demonstrates a geographical improvement status, including business sector size, volume, and value etc. This comprehensive analysis based on regions will help the readers to know in which area the demand of the product is high and this will eventually help them strategize the moves to attract more consumers.

The main regions covered here are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Increasing direct consumption of Automatic Identification System will uplift the growth of the global Automatic Identification System market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Improved navigation and maritime traffic management

Better coastal surveillance

Increasing government regulations to use AIS due to rising safety concerns.

Difficult to track range and reporting capabilities

Scope of Automatic Identification System Market For more understanding, the overall Automatic Identification System market has been segmented on the basis of-

By Class (Class A AIS, Class B AIS, AIS Base Stations), By Platform (Vessel-Based Platform, Onshore-Based Platform), By Application (Fleet Management, Vessel Tracking, Maritime Security), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025;

Various methodologies utilized to analyze the report:

For acquiring full market intelligence, various market research tools and techniques have been employed such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis and PEST analysis. Primary and secondary research methodologies, data triangulation which incorporates data mining, analysis of crucial factors and experts’ validation has been utilized to analyze and summarize the report.

Why to purchase this report?

Following are the reasons to consider this Automatic Identification System report:

This ultimate guide will help you stay ahead in market as it furnishes you with the profiles of the key market players and their working methodologies and their decision making capabilities.

The report analyzes various factors which act as drivers and restraints to development the overall Automatic Identification System market.

This report not only analyzes present market condition but it likewise estimates how the Automatic Identification System market is going to perform for estimated time period of 2019-2026.

It enables you to adopt smart methodologies and form better decisions by giving a clear idea about customer’s requirement and preferences regarding the product in particular region.

We at Data Bridge Market Research as well as customized reports along with short and long term consulting services pertaining to your requirements; offering accurate analysis, post precise data mining and analysis of information gathered. Adding to that, our lude customized data pack, proposing market.

Reasons to Purchase Automatic Identification System Market Report Covered:

The Automatic Identification System market report analyses how market will progress in the coming years.

Analyzing several views of the Automatic Identification System market with the benefit of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Identify the new progresses, Automatic Identification System market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Study on the product type that is projected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Competitive landscape including the Automatic Identification System market share of major players along with the key strategies known for growth in the past five years

Complete company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Automatic Identification System market players

Download table of Contents with Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automatic-identification-system-market&DP

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]