Automatic Labeling Machine Market : Quantitative Automatic Labeling Machine Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2018 – 2028

The Automatic Labeling Machine market study answers critical questions including:

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Automation in the Food and Beverage Industry

The growth of the global automatic labeling machine market is triggered by factors such as rising need for automation in the food industry, rapid urbanization, escalating demand for packaging solutions for numerous products, and better economic condition. The rapidly evolving food & beverages industry across the globe need automatic labeling machines to a large extent for improved operations. Better economic scenario in emerging countries, growing demand for nutritious food, adoption of automated technology in labeling, growing health awareness, purchasing parity, and change in dietary habits of the people are propelling global food and beverage industry and packaging machinery industry. Growth of these two industries is directly proportional to the growth of global automatic labeling machine market

Shrink Sleeve Labelers to Escalate Market Demand

Shrink sleeve labelers are comparatively a new type of machine in the global automatic labeling machine market. It has been rising to fame in the label industry as they use labels that allow full body design by making use of more color, impact, and graphics. The shrink-sleeve labelers are thriving in the market because the sleeve film waterproof, abrasion resistant, light, and durable. These sleeve films are also environment friendly as they are easily recyclable. Despite shrink sleeve labelers are costlier than other labeling machines, it is ideal for providing maximum brand promotion.

Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global automatic labeling machine market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest growth rate during the period of forecast. The regional growth of the market is ascribed to the increasing consumer awareness regarding packaging, growing demand for packaging in the food industry, the need for high speed & high-quality labeling solutions, and increased demand for automated labeling solutions. Besides, Taiwan and China are the major exporters of automatic labeling machines in the APAC region.

The global automatic labeling machine market is segmented as:

Type

Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers,

Shrink Sleeve Labelers

Glue-Based Labelers

End-user

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Products

Personal Care

