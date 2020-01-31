Automatic Weapons Market Positive Long- Term Growth Outlook 2027, Focusing top Key players Armalite Inc., Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC, Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta S.P.A, FN America, LLC, General Dynamics OTS

The Insight Partners published new research report on “Automatic Weapons Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains information which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

In the present scenario, the defense forces are increasing focusing on gearing up their armed force with advanced technologies, intending to deter in-country threats as well as cross border threats easily. The global automatic weapons market is majorly driven by increasing military expenditure that has boosted the manufacturing prospects and convergence of the defense industry driving the quest for automatic weapons.

Leading key players mentioned in the report:-

Armalite Inc.

Barrett Firearms Manufacturing

Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC

Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta S.P.A

FN America, LLC

General Dynamics OTS

Heckler & Koch AG

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

The increasing investment towards procurement of fully automatic weaponry and semi-automatic weaponry intended for military modernization is driving the automatic weapons market. Various countries in recent times are facing cross border threats, such as India also faces cross border challenges from its neighboring states, namely Pakistan and China. With an objective to minimalize damages to the country as well as soldiers, the Indian defense ministry is undertaking significant steps towards soldier modernization. Several other defense forces are also equipping their armed forces with automatic weapons to modernize their soldiers, which is a key boosting factor for automatic weapons market.

Automatic Weapons Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

