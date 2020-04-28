Automation Testing Market Share 2020 Industry Technological Perspective, Size, Opportunity Analysis by Major Companies: IBM, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, Capgemini, Microsoft | 2025 Forecast

The Global Automation Testing Market is growing on account of ease of maintenance, and the ability to efficiently use resources during off-peak hours. Automation Testing simplify efforts as much as possible with a minimum set of scripts. Automated tests provide constant results and data points, which expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Lack of skilled and experienced test automation resources may hinder the Automation Testing market growth. However, automation testing along with smart analytics, is expected to become crucial for testing, as it enables the automatic adoption of test suites, intelligent decision-making, and fast validation. These are expected to be the major opportunities in the Automation Testing Market.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Automation Testing market throughout the forecast period, since it is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of automation in testing activities across multiple verticals.

The mobile sub segment is expected to account for the market size in the endpoint interface segment attributed to the fact that test automation is important for mobility testing as the same use case has to be run and validated on a growing number of devices and platforms.

The Key Players profiled in the market include:-

IBM,

CA Technologies,

Micro Focus,

Capgemini,

Microsoft,

TestPlant

and Others.

Global Automation Testing Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Automation Testing by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Product Types Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Application& Product Types, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

Automation Testing providers

Traders, Importer and Exporter

Raw material suppliers and distributors

Research and consulting firms

Government and research organizations

Associations and industry bodies

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Manufacturer,

Application Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

Table of Contents:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Automation Testing Market — Industry Outlook

4 Automation Testing Market Material Outlook

5 Automation Testing Market End-Use Industry Outlook

6 Automation Testing Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the Report

