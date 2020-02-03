Global Market
Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Markets Future Assessment for the Period 2019 – 2024 – Forencis Research
The Global Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market is estimated to reach USD 116.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.2 %. Rising awareness towards safety & security, strict government regulations regarding vehicle safety, and increasing number of vehicles in emerging regions is expected to drive this market during the forecast period. However, rise in advancement of active safety systems are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Growing demand for Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts and development in the latest automated manufacturing equipment is expected to become an opportunity for automotive airbags & seatbelts market.
Automotive airbags & seatbelts are designed to retain people in their seats by preventing or reducing injuries from sudden jerk or vehicle crash. Seat belts and airbags are the main components which is mainly used for protecting against car crash. Some key players in automotive airbags & seatbelts market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv Inc., DENSO CORPORATION., JOYSON and GWR Co. among others.
Global Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the global Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts market is segmented into
Airbags Type and Seatbelts Type
- By Battery Vehicle Type, the global Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts market is segmented into Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles, Fuel Vehicles and Electric Vehicles
- On the basis of region, it includes Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Middle East and Africa
Global Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market by Type
- Airbags Type
- Side Airbags
- Torso Airbags
- Curtain Airbags
- Front Airbags
- Knee Airbags
- Others
- Seatbelts Type
- Lap Seat Belt
- Sash/Shoulder Seat Belt
- Three-Point Seat Belt
- Automatic Seat Belt
- Belt-In-Seat Belt
- Five-Point Harness
- Six-Point Harness
Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market by Vehicle Type
- Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles
- Fuel Vehicles
- Electric Vehicles
- Others
Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
