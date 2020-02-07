Industry Growth
Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market 2020 to See Strong Growth including key players: Panasonic, Robert Bosch, A123 Systems, LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Company, etc.
Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market report shows the Industry Chain Structure as well as Macroeconomic Environment Analysis and Development Trend. This report contains the Global forecast until 2025 with more than 8 major players and there detailed information (Name, Company Profile, Product Information, etc.). The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/types for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Automotive Battery Aftermarket Industry.
Market Segmentation:
Major players profiled in the report are Panasonic, Robert Bosch, A123 Systems, LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Company, EnerSys, Exide Technologies; Johnson Controls, NEC Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Tesla, Inc., Interstate Battery System of America, Inc., Delphi Technologies.
Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market is analyzed by types like Lithium-ion
, Lead Acid
, Nickel-based
, Sodium-ion
, Others
.
On the basis of the end users/applications, LCV, M&HCV, Passenger Cars.
Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Industry 2020 Market Research analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
This Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market report is very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts.
Points Covered of this Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market report are:
To share detailed information about the key factors such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
The historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast data from 2020 to 2026.
Furthermore, this Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market research will help our clients solve the following issues:
- Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions
- Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute for a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance
- Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage
- Interrelated opportunities- This Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world
Global Market
Wireless Charging Market Expected To Garner $37.2 Billion with CAGR Of 44.7% by 2022 | Texas Instruments, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics
Wireless Charging Market Report forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $37.2 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 44.7% during the period 2016-2022.
Wireless charging is a reliable, convenient, and safe technology to power and charge electrical devices. Rise in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), advancement in portable electronics & wearables market, and necessity to harvest radio frequency (RF) energy are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, technology being expensive to integrate and comparatively slower charging restrain the market growth.
Inductive charging technology is an innovative and most preferred EV and electronic device charging technique as compared to other wireless charging technologies. Inductive wireless charging is anticipated to drive the market significantly by 2022, maintaining its dominance in the market. On the other hand, other technologies such as radio frequency (RF), microwave, and laser are expected to exhibit a faster growth, owing to its accurate sensing of the object feature.
Wireless charging technology has its penetration in wide range of industries such as electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace & defense. In 2015, wireless automotive industry segment held 36.2% market share in the overall wireless market size. The manufacturers of EVs are incorporating wireless charging technology to maintain a competitive advantage. The aerospace & defense is expected to be the fastest growing segment, growing at a CAGR of 46.2%, due to the increased investment in the wireless charging market by players, as it increases the durability of the device.
Wireless charging market share of Asia-Pacific was highest in 2015, i.e., 36.4%. However, Europe emerged as a prime region for wireless charging with a high growth rate, exhibiting an increased demand due to rapid rise in electric vehicles and smartphone. In addition, Europe’s largest semiconductor chip makers are entering into partnership with wireless power technology providers to develop integrated circuits for wireless power transfer.
Key Findings of the Wireless Charging Market:
In the year 2015, inductive wireless charging accounted for the highest share of 57.3% in the overall market
Upcoming wireless charging technologies such as radio frequency (RF), microwave, and laser are expected to exhibit a faster growth
Automotive industry contributed over 36.2% of the overall market in 2015, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 45.2% during the forecast period
LAMEA is expected to be the fastest growing wireless charging market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.2% during the forecast period
Several prominent players operating in the wireless charging market adopted partnership as their key strategies. Companies such as Texas Instruments, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. have introduced innovative and technologically advanced products to capture more market share. Prominent companies profiled in the report include Sony Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd., WiTricity Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., and others.
Global Market
Hybrid Devices Market – Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2022
Premium Market Insights latest report, “Hybrid Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.
The Hybrid Devices Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.
Earlier, desktops and laptops were given utmost importance owing to the presentation of information and other generic features such as accuracy, efficiency, and productivity. However, technological developments in functionalities and mobility of computers have led to the end users switching from traditional to hybrid devices. In 2013, several Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) introduced 2-in-1 devices, also known as hybrids, swivels, or laplets that could be used both as a personal computer (PC) and a tablet. Hybrid devices are preferred over other devices majorly due to their functionalities such as lightweight nature and ease of use. The world hybrid devices market is projected to generate $30.92 billion from 2014 to 2022 registering a CAGR of 25.6% during the assessment period. Laptop tablet, hybrid models are creating greater opportunities for the industry worldwide.
The world hybrid devices market is segmented on the basis of type, screen size, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into convertible devices and detachable devices. In convertible hybrid devices, the keyboard can be rotated, slid, or folded behind or within a chassis. Detachable hybrid devices are those with detachable keyboards that function as lightweight tablet devices.
Based on screen size, the market is divided into three categories: less than 12 inches, 12-15 inches, and greater than 15 inches. Further, the market is segmented based on end users which are sub segmented into personal use, IT & Telecom, and others (retail, healthcare, educational institutions, and government). Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players operating in the market are ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Lenovo, HP Development Company, L.P., Microsoft, Dell Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Corporation, Acer Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, and LG Corporation.
Global Market
3D Facial Recognition Market Grow with New Opportunities & Developments by 2027 – Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Daon, Gemalto NV
3D face recognition is one of the facial recognition methods in which the 3D geometry of the human expression is used. The 3D face recognition methods achieve considerably higher accuracy than the 2D. The technology has been gaining importance due to the benefits it provides over traditional surveillance techniques such as biometrics. Governments across the globe are investing significant resources in 3D facial recognition technology.
The growth in data security initiatives by the government and growing demand for fraud detection is driving the global 3D facial recognition market. Nevertheless, errors in the technology might hinder the growth of the global 3D facial recognition market. Furthermore, secure identification and regulatory compliances are anticipated to create opportunities for the 3D facial recognition market during the forecast period.
The List of Companies
1. Ayonix Face Technologies
2. Cognitec Systems GmbH
3. Daon
4. Gemalto NV
5. Innovatrics
6. NEC Corporation
7. NVISO SA.
8. SenseTime
9. StereoVision Imaging, Inc.
10. ZKTECO BIOMETRICS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 3D facial recognition market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The 3D facial recognition market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
The report analyzes factors affecting the 3D facial recognition market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces Analysis on a global scenario.
