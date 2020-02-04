Industry Growth
Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2024
The Global automotive battery thermal management system market is estimated to reach USD 3.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.9 %. Increase in improvement of electrical performance and battery life and increase in demand of Automotive Battery Thermal Management from emerging economies is expected to drive the automotive battery thermal management system market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of advanced lithium-ion batteries and increase need for thermal protection due to safety considerations are expected to become an opportunity for automotive battery thermal management system market.
Automotive battery thermal management system increases the temperature of battery and maintains the optimum operating temperature to maximize output efficiency and prolong battery life. This system has a heating and cooling capabilities to maintain the battery cell temperature within the specified time range. This system plays a vital role in controlling the thermal behavior of the battery. Some key players in automotive battery thermal management system are Continental AG, LG Chem., GENTHERM., Marelli Corporation and SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. among others.
Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented into solid-state batteryand conventional battery.
- On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into air cooling and heating system, liquid cooling and heating system, direct refrigerant cooling and heating system, phase change material (PCM) system, thermo-electric system and
- On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles.
- On the basis of vehicle-type, the market can be segmented into passenger car andcommercial vehicle.
- On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and
- On the basis of regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Battery Type
- Solid-State Battery
- Conventional Battery
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Technology
- Air Cooling and Heating System
- Liquid Cooling and Heating System
- Direct Refrigerant Cooling and Heating System
- Phase Change Material (PCM) System
- Thermo-Electric System
- Others
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Application
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Vehicle-Type
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by End-User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
ENERGY
VFX Software Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027 – Adobe, Autodesk, Blackmagic Design, Chaos Software, Corel, Maxon Computer, Pixar, SideFX, Sitni Sati, The Foundry Visionmongers
The report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.
VFX software, well known as visual effects software, is used to manipulate and produce computer-generated imagery outputs, which would be dangerous, expensive, or impossible to produce in real life. The use of VFX software includes motion graphics and compositing. Its expediency and various uses of VFX software make it the ideal tool for video content making and film making. Market players are adopting business tactics such as acquisition and enhanced product launch to advance business which is anticipated to boost the VFX software market growth.
Topmost List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of VFX Software Market Are: Adobe, Autodesk, Blackmagic Design, Chaos Software, Corel, Maxon Computer, Pixar, SideFX, Sitni Sati, The Foundry Visionmongers
Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:
- Detailed overview of VFX Software Market
- Changing VFX Software market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
- Historical, current and projected VFX Software market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape of VFX Software Market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
The growth in demand for high-quality content by consumers and the use of visual effects in movies are some of the major factors driving the growth of the VFX software market. However, the existence of free and open-source VFX software is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the VFX software market. The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality with VFX software is anticipated to generate new opportunities for the VFX software market.
The reports cover key developments in VFX Software Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from VFX Software Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for VFX Software Market in the global market.
Chapter Details of VFX Software Market:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: VFX Software Market Landscape
Part 04: VFX Software Market Sizing
Part 05: VFX Software Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Global Market
Transformer Monitoring System Market Demonstrates a Spectacular Growth by 2027 ABB, Eaton, Honeywell International, Kirloskar Electric Company, KJ Dynatech, Mitsubishi, Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Siemens, Wilson Transformer Company
The report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.
The transformer monitoring system is used to monitor and diagnose the status and condition of different parameters of transformer and its equipment. It also ensures prevention of system failure in case of power outage. Increasing investments on renewables and growing smart grid initiatives are some factors propelling the market growth in the developing countries. Additionally, rapid installation of power transformer and power grid networks create favorable market landscape for the key players operating in the transformer monitoring system market.
Topmost List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Transformer Monitoring System Market Are: ABB, Eaton, Honeywell International, Kirloskar Electric Company, KJ Dynatech, Mitsubishi, Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Siemens, Wilson Transformer Company
Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:
- Detailed overview of Transformer Monitoring System Market
- Changing Transformer Monitoring System market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
- Historical, current and projected Transformer Monitoring System market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape of Transformer Monitoring System Market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
The transformer monitoring system market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to the advent of big data analytics and internet of things. These have led to the increased demand for digitalization of power utilities thus leveraging the growth of the transformer monitoring system market. Also, increasing smart grid installation are contributing to the market growth. However, cost barriers may negatively influence the growth of the transformer monitoring system market. On the other hand, offshore wind farms are likely to showcase significant growth prospects for the transformer monitoring system market in future.
The reports cover key developments in Transformer Monitoring System Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Transformer Monitoring System Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Transformer Monitoring System Market in the global market.
Chapter Details of Transformer Monitoring System Market:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Transformer Monitoring System Market Landscape
Part 04: Transformer Monitoring System Market Sizing
Part 05: Transformer Monitoring System Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Global Market
Solid-State LiDAR Market Growth Prospects to 2027 – TOP Vendors AEye, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Infineon Technologies, Innoviz Technologies, Innovusion, LeddarTech, Quanergy Systems, RoboSense, Velodyne Lidar
The report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.
Solid-State LiDAR is a remote sensing technology which emits beam of laser pulse for finding out the measurements of the objects. It is entirely built on silicon chips and is used for 3D representation of objects, autonomous vehicle, air quality monitoring, intelligent machine vision and robotics, and service robots in hospitals, clinics, among others. The production of solid state LiDAR is cheap as, no moving parts are involved. It is used alongside other sensors such as object detection and identification, cameras and RADAR for mapping, and navigation.
Topmost List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Solid-State LiDAR Market Are: AEye, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Infineon Technologies, Innoviz Technologies, Innovusion, LeddarTech, Quanergy Systems, RoboSense, Velodyne Lidar
Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:
- Detailed overview of Solid-State LiDAR Market
- Changing Solid-State LiDAR market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
- Historical, current and projected Solid-State LiDAR market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape of Solid-State LiDAR Market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
One of the major factor driving the growth of solid-state LiDAR market is the increasing investment in research and development for commercializing the autonomous vehicle technology. Other factors contributing towards the growth of the market are: growing application areas of MEMS across various fields such as dynamic solid-state lighting, laser tracking on unmanned aerial vehicles, and increasing demand for passenger cars among the population. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle producers, in 2018, more than 70 million passenger cars were manufactured.
The reports cover key developments in Solid-State LiDAR Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Solid-State LiDAR Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Solid-State LiDAR Market in the global market.
Chapter Details of Solid-State LiDAR Market:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Solid-State LiDAR Market Landscape
Part 04: Solid-State LiDAR Market Sizing
Part 05: Solid-State LiDAR Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
