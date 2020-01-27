Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market New Research Report

The modern world is a reflection of the ongoing urbanization and the evolving lifestyle, wherein consumers seek convenient solutions that can easy up complexities of their fast track routine. In recent times, slider pouches have emerged as a very useful commodity for various purposes, including easy packaging of fast food and their quick transportation. Slider bags are available in various sizes and shapes, having a wide utility range from storing goods to containing food items. These pouches ensure anti-counterfeiting and anti-tampering through their diverse customization options, which allows them to have the characteristics of zipper pouches.

Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=22868

Market Dynamics

The packaging industry is quickly shifting towards convenient and easy to use slider pouches. In addition, excellent efficiency in temper proofing has been a key driving factor of the growth of the slider pouches market. Other alternative pouch packaging solutions often require reinforcement or secondary package protection to maintain the freshness of food items while slider bags alleviate the necessity of such multi-layer packaging or storage protections.

Availability of a wider range of sliders in the market gives the consumer more options to select from, which in turn is also favoring the prospects of the market. Integration of laser membrane technique beneath the slider guarantees anti-counterfeiting and hence identified as a crucial factor that is boosting its adoption in the packaging industry. Moreover, slider pouches have a prolonged life span and are usually versatile making them a cost-effective consumer packaging solution.

In order to restrict any possibilities of tampering, the slider pouches are incorporated with a tear-away seal on top as an anti-tampering measure. Further, some pouches also come with an additional press-to-seal (PTS) feature that refers to the child resistance re-sealable slider system. On the other hand, higher cost of slider pouch materials and its special parts remains a challenge for players functioning in the market. The limited scope of recyclability is also likely to restrict the adoption of the slider pouches to a certain extent.

Slider Pouches Market- Key Market Segmentation

The slider pouches market has been segmented on the basis of application, slider type, material type, and layer type. By application, the market for slider pouches has been segmented into bakery, cereals, confectionary, snacks, pet food and others. Based on slider type, the market has been segmented into low profile sliders, sliders with or without end clips, ergonomic sliders, particle-proof sliders and others. By material type, the market has been segmented into aluminum foil and plastics (HDPE, LDPE and polypropylene). By layer type, the market for slider pouches has been segmented into multilayer and monolayer. These pouches commonly come with a combination of aluminum and plastic layering that provides an extended shelf life to products.