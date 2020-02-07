Automotive Blockchain Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Accenture, carVertical, CONSENSUS SYSTEMS, GeM, HCL Technologies

A blockchain-based solution securely stores, updates, traces and shares vehicle data (including telematics) across OEMs and with external parties in real-time. Using smart contracts and IOT, dealerships can automate several processes involved in car sales, service, warranty claim processing and much more. The blockchain has greater oversight and accountability in automotive supply chains, and also serve as a means by which drivers can view and understand how and their vehicle’s data is being shared and utilized.

Key players included in this report include Accenture, carVertical, CONSENSUS SYSTEMS, GeM, HCL Technologies Limited, Helbiz, IBM, NXM Labs Inc., RSK Labs, Tech Mahindra Limited

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the automotive blockchain market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the automotive blockchain market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive blockchain in the global market.

DYNAMICS

The automotive blockchain market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing focus on reducing data leaks and manipulations, faster transactions and reduced operational costs boost the market growth. However, the uncertainty over regulations is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive blockchain Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automation and transportation industry with a special focus on the global automotive blockchain market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive blockchain market with detailed market segmentation by mobility type, provider and by the application. The global automotive blockchain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive blockchain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive blockchain market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive blockchain market is segmented on the basis of mobility type, provider and by the application. Based on mobility type the market is segmented as personal mobility, shared mobility, and commercial mobility. On the basis of providing the market is segmented as a middleware provider, infrastructure and protocols provider and infrastructure and protocols provider. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as smart contracts, supply chain, financing, and mobility solutions.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive blockchain market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive blockchain market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive blockchain market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive blockchain market in these regions.

