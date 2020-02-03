Global Market
Automotive Bumpers Market to Register a Stellar Growth Rate of CAGR of 5.9% During 2017-2022
Automotive bumpers are imperative in absorbing the impact in the event of a collision, thereby minimizing repair costs and saving the lives of occupants or pedestrians. The automotive bumper market is driven by the rapidly evolving automotive industry, increasing traffic jams leading to numerous accidents, and greater urbanization and industrialization fueling the need for personal mobility. In addition to this, technological advancements in bumper materials coupled with automation and the integration of manufacturer value chains’ is benefiting the automotive bumper market that is estimated to witness a robust CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022.
- The OEM segment holds the lion’s share in the sales channel segment of the automotive bumper market and this is unlikely to change soon. An absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 2 billion should be created in the OEM segment for the five-year forecast period and companies must take this into account while plotting their distribution strategies. Nonetheless, it is not advisable to ignore the aftermarket channel entirely as it accounts for the balance revenue share in the automotive bumper market. The aftermarket bumper segment has maximum scope in APEJ as customers in these countries are often image-conscious and like to customize their vehicles in a way that suits their personal tastes and preferences
- There is minimal opportunity in the heavy commercial vehicle segment and key stakeholders in the automotive bumper market may want to implement specific strategies to tap into it. The heavy commercial vehicle segment is predicted to have a value of less than half a billion dollars at the end of 2022, considerably smaller than other vehicle types in the automotive bumper market. The commercial vehicle segment is nearly thrice the size of the heavy commercial segment. Along with APEJ, companies could look closely at the Europe commercial vehicle segment
- Compact and mid-sized passenger cars should continue to remain popular in the automotive bumper market for the foreseeable future. Between the two, the compact car segment is slightly larger because customers in the APEJ region typically chose compact cars over other vehicle segments
- Regular/ Standard bumpers are a preferred choice in the automotive bumper market and had a revenue share approaching half of the product type segment in 2017. The regular / standard bumper segment is on track to grow with a CAGR greater than 6% from 2017 to 2022 ensuring that it remains high on the radar of major companies actively involved in the automotive bumper market. Deep drop bumpers are substantially smaller in comparison and are estimated to hold steady throughout the duration of the forecast period. Europe and North America are projected to record a similar CAGR for the study period with the latter edging slightly ahead during this time
Companies covered in Automotive Bumpers Market Report
Company Profiles
- Plastic Omnium SA
- Magna International, Inc.
- Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd:
- Flex-N-Gate Corporation
- SMP Deutschland GmbH
- Faurecia SA
- Toyota Boshoku Corporation
ENERGY
Top Winning Strategies Palm Oil Market Report Forecast – 2030
Exclusive Research report on Palm Oil market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and forecast by 2030.
This research report based on ‘Palm Oil market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘Palm Oil market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Palm Oil industry.
Palm Oil Market: Leading Players List
Key players in the global palm oil market includes, Cargill, Incorporated, United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited, Wilmar International Ltd., Golden Agri-Resources Ltd., ALAMI VEGETABLE OIL PRODUCTS SDN. BHD., Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited, Boustead Plantations Berhad, and New Britain Palm Oil Ltd.
Palm Oil Market: Segmentation Details
- By Product (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel Cake, and Others)
- By Application (Edible Oil, Cosmetics, Bio-Diesel, Lubricants, Surfactants, and Others)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Also, the report viewpoint will give the direction to Tier1, Tier 2, and Tier 3's CEO's and CMO's to grow their foundations in the business and prepare for what's to come.
All of the statistics and data, including CAGR Market size, and market share, provided in the report are highly reliable and accurate.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 14 chapters:
Chapter 1 describes Palm Oil product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.
Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Palm Oil market, with product pricing, sales, revenue and global market share of Palm Oil .
Chapter 3 analyses the Palm Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Palm Oil market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4 showcases the Palm Oil breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue, and growth by regions.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world.
Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category.
Chapter 12 depicts Palm Oil market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 13 and 14 describe Palm Oil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.
ENERGY
Acetone Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2020-2030
Exclusive Research report on Acetone market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and forecast by 2030.
This research report based on ‘Acetone market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘Acetone market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Acetone industry.
Acetone Market: Leading Players List
The key players operating in the global acetone market include, INEOS Phenol, Sunoco LP, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd., DOW Chemical Co., CEPSA Quimica, S.A., U.S. Chemicals LLC, Formosa Chemicals &Fibre Corp, Minda Corp., EMCO Chemical Distributors, ConChemCo, and Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Acetone Market: Segmentation Details
- By Application (Methyl Methacrylate, Bisphenol A, and Solvent)
- By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Construction, and Electrical & Electronics)
- Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)
Also, the report viewpoint will give the direction to Tier1, Tier 2, and Tier 3's CEO's and CMO's to grow their foundations in the business and prepare for what's to come.
All of the statistics and data, including CAGR Market size, and market share, provided in the report are highly reliable and accurate.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 14 chapters:
Chapter 1 describes Acetone product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.
Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Acetone market, with product pricing, sales, revenue and global market share of Acetone.
Chapter 3 analyses the Acetone competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Acetone market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4 showcases the Acetone breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue, and growth by regions.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world.
Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category.
Chapter 12 depicts Acetone market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 13 and 14 describe Acetone sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.
ENERGY
Top Winning Strategies Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Report Forecast – 2030
Exclusive Research report on Aluminum Chlorohydrate market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and forecast by 2030.
This research report based on ‘Aluminum Chlorohydrate market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘Aluminum Chlorohydrate market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Aluminum Chlorohydrate industry.
Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market: Leading Players List
Key players operating in the global aluminum chlorohydrate market include Chemtrade Logistics Inc., KemiraOyj, USALCO, LLC, Holland Company, Zhejiang NetSun Co., Ltd., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, The GEO Group, Inc., and Innova Corporation Co. Ltd.
Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market: Segmentation Details
- By Type (Solid and Liquid)
- By Application (Cosmetics, Water Treatment, Pharmaceutical, and Others)
- By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa)
Also, the report viewpoint will give the direction to Tier1, Tier 2, and Tier 3's CEO's and CMO's to grow their foundations in the business and prepare for what's to come.
All of the statistics and data, including CAGR Market size, and market share, provided in the report are highly reliable and accurate.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 14 chapters:
Chapter 1 describes Aluminum Chlorohydrate product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.
Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Aluminum Chlorohydrate market, with product pricing, sales, revenue and global market share of Aluminum Chlorohydrate.
Chapter 3 analyses the Aluminum Chlorohydrate competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Aluminum Chlorohydrate market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4 showcases the Aluminum Chlorohydrate breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue, and growth by regions.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world.
Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category.
Chapter 12 depicts Aluminum Chlorohydrate market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 13 and 14 describe Aluminum Chlorohydrate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.
