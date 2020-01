Automotive Camera Market Size, Trends, Outlook to 2027 – Aptiv, Autoliv, Continental, Delphi, Gentex, Mobileye, OmniVision, Robert Bosch, STONKAM, Valeo Data

Sameer Joshi

Pune, January 30,2020 – The automotive camera can be described as on board camera, which captures the highest quality video to extend visibility for enhancing the safety of the driver. These cameras assist the driver for parking to assess vehicle performance night vision and to gather critical evidence which extracts meaningful data from the captured images to assist the driver.

The automotive camera market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as due to an increase in sales of automobiles and advancement of sensors used in cameras. Furthermore, rise in number of road fatalities is expected to stimulate the growth of the market. In addition, social factors such as a surge in awareness of road safety by the people and implementation of stringent road safety regulations by the government are anticipated to fuel the market growth. However, ongoing advancements in the camera technology along with large production output of the product are expected to lower price drastically, which is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

The “global automotive camera market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global automotive camera market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive camera market with detailed market segmentation by application, technology, vehicle type, view type and electric vehicle type. The global automotive camera market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive camera market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive camera market.

The global automotive camera market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, vehicle type, view type and electric vehicle type. Based on application type the market is segmented as park assist and adas.On the basis of technology the market is segmented as digital, infrared and thermal camera. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Based on view type the market is segmented as single view and multi camera system. Based on electric vehicle type the market is segmented as battery and hybrid electric vehicles.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive camera market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from automotive camera market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive camera in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive camera market.

