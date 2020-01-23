Automotive Camshaft Market Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunities & Forecasts 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of the global Automotive Camshaft Market with detailed market segmentation by manufacturing technology, vehicle type, sales, and geography. The global automotive camshaft market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players operating in the automotive camshaft market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key automotive camshaft market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Estas Camshaft, Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG, LACO camshafts, MAHLE GmbH, Melling Engine Parts, Meritor, Inc., Piper Cams, Sandvik Coromant, Schrick Camshaft, thyssenkrupp AG. among other.

Stringent regulations on the emission standards release from vehicles, drastic rise in the automobile production globally are anticipated to be the major factors driving the growth of automotive camshaft market. Also, the concerns around the replacement of camshafts and expensive maintenance costs of the equipment are expected to hinder the future growth of automotive camshaft market. Furthermore, OEMs looking for advanced technological integrations in the middle-tier vehicle segments and a rising middle-class population is a factor that could augur well for the rapid adoptions of the automotive camshaft market.

The camshaft performs as a means of actuating the opening and controlling the period before closing both the inlet and the exhaust valves. Also, it provides a drive for both the ignition distributor and mechanical fuel pump. The camshaft ensures the occurrence of the cycle of events at the correct time in relation to the movement of the pistons. It also ensures, simultaneously, the sequential operations of each valve in accordance to the firing order. The task of the camshaft is to convert the rotary motion of the crankshaft into an oscillating motion of the cam follower by means of the cam profile. The shape of the cam profile defines the valve lift and is thus a fundamental adjustment parameter in the design of the gas exchange and thus of the combustion process.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive camshaft market based on manufacturing technology, vehicle type, and sales. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall automotive camshaft market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region for automotive camshaft market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Camshaft Market Landscape Automotive Camshaft Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Camshaft Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Camshaft Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automotive Camshaft Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive Camshaft Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automotive Camshaft Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Camshaft Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

