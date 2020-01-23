Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market to be at Forefront by 2018 – 2026

Market Scenario

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC) is expected to reach US$ 6.3Bn by 2026 from US$ 2.5Bn in 2017 at CAGR of 12.2%.

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market is segmented by vehicle type, product type, position type, fuel type and region. Vehicle type is divided into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, medium- & heavy-duty commercial vehicle, other. Product type is split into air-cooled charge air cooler, liquid-cooled charge air cooler. Position type is segregated into standalone CAC, integrated CAC. Fuel type classified as gasoline vehicles, diesel vehicles. Region-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC)

Automotive charge air cooler is used to cool engine air after it has passed through a turbocharger, but before it enters the engine. Air-cooled engines also warm up a lot faster than liquid-cooled engines and do not have any risk of the coolant freezing, which is beneficial if we operating the vehicle in extremely cold temperatures. Driving factor of the automotive CAC market is Organic growth in the automobile production due to increasing disposable income and growing urbanization, strict government regulations regarding carbon emission reductions and fuel efficiency enhancements, for instance CAF Standards and increasing penetration of turbochargers are some of the major growth drivers of charge air coolers in the automotive industry. The restrain of the market is CAC can also be more expensive to build and the large fans used to cool the engine can take away a lot of power.

On the basis of product type, Air-cooled charge air cooler is expected to growth the dominant product type in the market during the forecast period. Smaller packaging space with compact duct length, reduction in pressure loss, an improvement in power and torque delivery, and an improved efficiency are some of the key whys and wherefores for more rapidly growth of liquid cooled charge air cooler as compared to air-cooled charge air cooler.

In terms of vehicle type, passenger car is expected to remain the growth engine of the Global automotive charge air cooler (CAC) market during the forecast period 2018-2026. Higher production of cars coupled with a growing adoption of charge air cooler in gasoline engines is driving the segment.

Based on the fuel type, diesel vehicle are widely used in automotive CAC market. A diesel engines work by reducing only the air. Diesel vehicle increases the air temperature inside the cylinder to such a high degree that atomised diesel fuel injected into the combustion chamber ignites spontaneously. Whereas gasoline engine is expected to witness a higher growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, Europe is dominating automotive charge air cooler market during the forecast period, due to higher penetration of diesel engine vehicles coupled with a better penetration of turbochargers to address the strict emission norms of European Commission. The North America, another extensive region, is also likely to generate a healthy demand for charge air cooler in the coming years, primarily propelled by the USA and Mexico. Where, Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the highest growth in the same period.

Key players operating on the automotive CAC market are, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Denso Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Hanon Systems Mahle GmbH, T.RAD Co., Ltd., and Valeo Group.

Scope of the Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC)

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC), by Vehicle type

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Medium- & Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle

• Other vehicle

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC), by Product type

• Air-Cooled Charge Air Cooler

• Liquid-Cooled Charge Air Cooler

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC), by Position type

• Standalone CAC

• Integrated CAC

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC), by Fuel type

• Gasoline Vehicles

• Diesel Vehicles

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC), by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players in Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC)

• Calsonic Kansei Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Dana Incorporated

• Hanon Systems Mahle GmbH

• T.RAD Co., Ltd.

• Valeo Group